Facts: Akash Choudhary has grabbed a total of 87 wickets at an average of 29.64 in first-class cricket

In the previous match against Sikkim, Arpit Bhatewara scored 200 runs - his first double-century in first-class cricket

Loharuka has scored 541 runs at an average of 49.18, with two centuries and two fifties to his name

Bihar vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

In the Plate Group, Bihar are far too strong a side to be bogged down under pressure. Ayush Loharuka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, and Arnav Kishor form the crux of the batting unit, while Sakib Hussain and Himanshu Singh are capable of causing massive damage with the ball. Together, they make up one of the most intriguing batting line-ups in the competition - one that can leave the opposition in disarray.

On the other hand, Meghalaya are still searching for their rhythm. After being relegated to the Plate Group once again, they’ve registered one draw and one abandoned game so far. Akash Choudhary, Dippu Sangma, Arpit Bhatewara, and wicketkeeper Kishan Lyngdoh know how to make impactful contributions, but for them to have an edge against Bihar, they’ll need far greater coherence as a unit.

BIH’s chance of winning is 60%

MEG’s chance of winning is 40%

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Bihar vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Bet on Akash Choudhary, the most consistent bowler for Meghalaya over the years. While he is sure to deliver on the promise, look no further than Arpit Bhatewara to make you richer. As a matter of fact, Bhatewara scored a double century in the previous match against Sikkim and that says a lot. Ayush Loharuka continues to be a stunning performer with the bat and Bihar will be dependent on him yet again.

Bihar vs Meghalaya Match Toss Prediction

The Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna has hosted 19 Ranji Trophy matches since 2019, with the average first innings score being 284. Batting hasn’t been very easy, but also reflective of Bihar’s quality against stronger teams in the Ranji Trophy.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain in Patna during the match between Bihar and Meghalaya, and you can expect an uninterrupted match.

Bihar Player List

Sakibul Gani (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Arnav Kishor, Ayush Loharuka, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Amod Yadav, Sachin Kumar, Himanshu Singh, Nawaz Khan, Sakib Hussain, Piyush Singh, Khalid Alam, Bhashkar Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Arnav Kishor Batter Ayush Loharuka Batter Sakibul Gani Batter Bipin Saurabh Wicket-Keeper Raghuvendra Pratap Singh All-rounder Sachin Kumar All-rounder Himanshu Singh Bowler Amod Yadav Bowler Nawaz Khan Bowler Sakib Hussain Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar beat Arunachal Pradesh by a massive margin of an innings and 156 runs in the first round match of the Plate Group Ranji Trophy. In the next match, Bihar had to be satisfied with two points against Manipur as the game was washed out due to rain.

Meghalaya Player List

Arien Sangma, Arpit Subash Bhatewara (wk), Ajay Duhan, Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Rahul Dalal, Jaskirat Singh, Swastic Chettri, Akash Choudhary, Dippu Sangma, Aryan Bora, Chengkam Sangma, Nilesh Lamichaney, Pranesh Chettri, Bhim Luitel, Robin Limboo

Predicted Playing XI

Arien Sangma Batter Arpit Bhatewara Wicket-Keeper Ajay Duhan Batter Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Rahul Dalal Batter Jaskirat Singh All-rounder Swastic Chettri All-rounder Akash Choudhary Bowler Dippu Sangma Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler Chengkam Sangma Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Last season, Meghalaya lost all their matches to be relegated to the Plate Group and this season, they have already accumulated four points by virtue of one draw and one no result game so far.

Bihar vs Meghalaya Head-To-Head

Bihar and Meghalaya have faced each other four times in the Ranji Trophy, with the former having a slight advantage with two wins as compared to one win by the latter. One game between both sides ended in draw.

Bihar vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Bihar to have a dominant opening partnership (Parimatch)

Bihar have a terrific opening duo in the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi and the in-form Arnav Kishor. Even though their first game of the season saw an opening stand of just 14 runs, the fact that both batters know how to build long innings adds real strength to the line-up. Arnav Kishor boasts a first-class average of over 50, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already proven his mettle in the IPL. Backing them to do well wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Bihar vs Meghalaya Best Batters

Ayush Loharuka to be Bihar’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ayush Loharuka is one of the most exciting batters to watch in the plate group. In his first-class career, in which he has played mostly in the Elite Group, Loharuka has scored 541 runs at an average of 49.18, with two centuries and two fifties to his name. He was the single point of difference in the Arunachal clash, scoring a majestic 226. So trust him to deliver goods with the bat.

Arpit Bhatewara to be Meghalaya’s best batter (Parimatch)

Arpit Bhatewara moved to Meghalaya in search of better opportunities and he has grabbed all chances since then. In the Sikkim clash, Bhatewara scored 200 runs, taking his overall first-class numbers to 386 which he has scored at an average of 35.09. Trust him to make it count and deliver even more in coming games.

Bihar vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers

Himanshu Singh to be Bihar’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Himanshu Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Bihar last season, picking 18 wickets. This season, he started on a good note again, taking three wickets for just 56 runs and wasn’t even required to bowl in the first innings. So trust him to deliver on the pace-friendly venue of Patna.

Akash Choudhary to be Meghalaya’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Akash Choudhary is the most impactful bowler for Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy history, accumulating a total of 87 wickets at an average of 29.64. He already has three five-wicket hauls to his name in first-class cricket, which makes him one of the most solid performers for the side.