Facts: Bihar are undefeated in 6 first class matches against Uttar Pradesh.

Both teams are yet to win a single match this season in the Ranji Trophy

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Bihar have been out of their depth in the tournament so far, losing all their matches barring one. The one match where they avoided defeat was due to the match against Bengal getting abandoned due to rain. They are bottom of the table with a solitary point courtesy of that abandonment and look like they’ll stay there for a long time to come.

Giving Bihar company near the bottom of Group C is Uttar Pradesh, who, like Bihar, are winless in their five games. They, however, have 6 points courtesy of just one loss in that period while drawing four games. Their loss came against Kerala while they managed to draw against Punjab as well as bigwigs such as Haryana, Karnataka, and Bengal.

Bihar Chance of Winning - 1%

Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning - 99%

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Our Prediction

The way Bihar have played so far has shown they may not belong in the Elite category of the Ranji Trophy. Uttar Pradesh, despite their lack of wins, have still held their own in most matches. We’re backing UP to beat Bihar in Patna.

Bihar to Win - 16.00 (Batery)

Uttar Pradesh to Win - 1.02 (Batery)

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The last match in Patna saw Madhya Pradesh score 616 runs in the first inning and while Bihar replied with 347 runs, they still lost by an inning and 108 runs. The pitch at the Moin-ul-Haq stadium has supported batters that show patience and we’re expecting high scores in the match. We’re backing Sakibul Gani to go big. He has scored a fifty and hundred in two matches at home and he is expected to lead Bihar’s challenge with the bat. We also expect Uttar Pradesh captain, Aryan Juyal to post an impressive score in the match. He comes into the match having scored a hundred in his previous game and we’re backing him to trouble the Bihar bowlers.

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

Patna has hosted two matches in the season so far with 1 win each for teams batting first and second. While there’s not much dependent on the toss, teams would like to play to their strengths and bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

There is a 10% chance of rain early in the morning on the first two days of the match, but it should clear up by the time the day’s play starts. The temperature should be around 20 degrees celsius on all four days but humidity above 60% should result in a sweltering match for the players.

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh News & Player List

Bihar Player List

Veer Pratap Singh (c), Sakibul Gani, Abhijeet Saket, Babul Kumar, Mayank Choudhary, Himanshu Singh, Hrishi Raj, Ayush Loharuka, Sharman Nigrodh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Anuj Raj, Akash Raj, Rishav Raj, Sakib Hussain, Bipin Saurabh, Shabbir Khan, Harsh Singh, Sachin Kumar, Jitin Yadav, Yashpal Yadav, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Piyush Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Piyush Singh Batter Babul Kumar Batter Sakibul Gani Allrounder Bipin Saurabh Allrounder Ayush Loharuka Batter Sharman Nigrodh Wicketkeeper Veer Pratap Singh Allrounder Himanshu Singh Bowler Shabbir Khan Allrounder Sakib Hussain Bowler

Bihar Team Form

There has been no joy for Bihar so far in the Ranji Trophy season. They have lost four of their five games with the fifth match being abandoned.

Uttar Pradesh News & Player List

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Aryan Juyal (c), Aaditya Sharma, Aaqib Khan, Swastik Chikara, Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik, Kritagya Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Vipraj Nigam, Ankit Rajpoot, Nitish Rana, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Siddarth Yadav, Vijay Kumar, Yash Dayal, Abhishek Goswami, Rituraj Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Shivam Mavi

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Goswami Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Aryan Juyal Wicketkeeper Aaditya Sharma Batter Vipraj Nigam Bowler Sameer Rizvi Batter Kritagya Singh Allrounder Saurabh Kumar Allrounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

The 2005/06 Ranji Trophy winners have started the season without a win. They have drawn four of their last five games and lost once.

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have faced each other six times in first class cricket with Bihar yet to lose a match. They have won thrice while the other 3 occasions have ended in a draw.

Head to Head

Bihar: 3

Uttar Pradesh: 0

Draw: 3

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh batters to shine in Patna

The 2005/06 winners have blown hot and cold so far in the tournament, but their batsmen have impressed, nonetheless. They have scored more than 290 runs in four of their eight innings so far with a high score of 556. Bihar, on the other hand, have conceded 300 or more runs in three of their five games. Their bowling, barring Himanshu Singh, has been abysmal and we’re expecting Uttar Pradesh to post over 300 in the match.

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Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Sakibul Gani to be Bihar’s top batsman

With one fifty and one century, Sakibul Gani has totalled 252 runs so far in the tournament. He has been an ever-present for Bihar and provides a reliable option in the middle order. His two highest scores this season have come at home, and we’re backing the 25-year-old to lead his team’s run scoring charts once again at the Moin-ul-Haq stadium.

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’s top batsman

The wicket-keeper batsman is UP’s leading run scorer with 376 runs in five matches this season. With two hundreds and one fifty, Juyal has kept his side in the hunt in a few matches already. He averages 47 in the tournament and we’re backing him to be the team’s best batsman in Patna.

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Himanshu Singh to be Bihar’s top bowler

Himanshu Singh is the only bowler from the team to reach the double digits mark in the Ranji Trophy this season. The leg spinner has taken 16 wickets in five innings so far with three occasions when he took 4 or more wickets. At home, he took a 5-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh and a 4-wicket return versus Karnataka.

Shivam Mavi to be Uttar Pradesh’s top bowler

After missing the first two games, 26-year-old pacer Shivam Mavi has been Uttar Pradesh’s leading wicket-taker in the last three matches of this season. With 9 wickets, he is yet to set the stage alight, but he has shown glimpses of it since joining the squad belatedly. We’re expecting him to help himself to 4 or more wickets in the match.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Uttar Pradesh Bihar to Win - 16.00 (Batery)

Uttar Pradesh to Win - 1.02 (Batery) The way Bihar have played so far has shown they may not belong in the Elite category of the Ranji Trophy. Uttar Pradesh, despite their lack of wins, have still held their own in most matches. We’re backing UP to beat Bihar in Patna. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





