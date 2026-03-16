Facts: Sanjeet Desai of Chhattisgarh has scored 927 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 71.31

Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra has scored 644 runs at an average of 46 in his last 10 FC outings

Chandigarh spinner Nishunk Birla 35 wickets in his last six first-class matches

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh Chance of Winning

After losing their respective last matches, Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh will be locking horns against each other in Raipur from Thursday, January 30. Chandigarh, who are placed second in Elite Group D, faced a 209-run defeat against Tamil Nadu in their last match. They suffered an innings and 59-run defeat against Saurashtra in their second-last match. They have lost and won three matches each.

Chattisgarh, on the other hand, have lost just one of their six matches but are placed seventh in 8-team Group D points table. They lost to Jharkhand by eight wickets in their last outing. They could not survive the spin force of Jharkhand, and the going will get tough against Chandigarh as well.

Chandigarh also have got two really good spinners in Nishunk Birla, and Vishu Kashyap. Chandigarh have managed to beat teams like Assam, Delhi and Jharkhand already, and they would be raring to register another win and stay alive in the race to top two finish. Third-placed Saurashtra are breathing down their neck, and Manan Vohra's side would be giving it their all against Chhattisgarh, who are yet to register their first win of the season. Chhattisgarh batters were consistent in the season before failing in both the innings against Jharkhand. The plan for Chandigarh will be simple - put pressure on the batting group - to seal a quarter-finals berth. Chhattisgarh bowlers have lacked flair, and that's also good news for Chandigarh.

Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 45%

Chandigarh chance of winning - 55 %

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh Betting Tips

In a match which saw Chhattisgarh batters struggle big time against Jharkhand, opener Anuj Tiwary scored 99 runs off 225 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes. The 28-year-old top-scored for his team in the second innings as well with 66 runs off 145 balls. Tiwary is currently the third-highest run-scorer for Chhattisgarh with 407 runs in five matches at an average of 67.83. He would be looking to breach the 500-run mark in his final outing of Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Chandigarh opener Shivam Bhambri smashed a first innings hundred against Tamil Nadu in his last outing. The 108-run knock off 139 balls consisted of 11 fours and three sixes. Bhambri is currently the leading run-scorer for Chandigarh with 442 runs in six matches at an average of 44.20. Two hundreds and a fifty have come off his bat already, and Chandigarh would be hoping for another fine knock from him.

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction

In the last match played in Raipur, Chhattisgarh elected to field first as their match against Assam ended in a draw. In the second-last match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Railways elected to field first. The match ended in a draw again. There is a high chance of the team winning the toss to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

It's expected to be mostly sunny in Raipur on Thursday, January 30. With a humidity level of 59 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 32-33 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 13 km/h. Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail for the next three days of the match.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Bhupen Lalwani, Aayush Pandey, Anuj Tiwary, Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare (c), Eknath Kerkar (wk), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Vashudev Bareth, Ravi Kiran, Ashish Chouhan, Shubham Agarwal, Rishabh Tiwari, Jivesh Butte, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Singh, Vishvas Malik

Chhattisgarh Playing XI





Aayush Pandey Batter Rishabh Tiwari Batter Anuju Tiwary Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare (CAP) Batter Eknath Kerkar (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Ashutosh Singh All-rounder Sumit Ruiker Bowler Ashish Chouhan Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Ajay Mandal Bowler

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh lost their last match against Jharkhand by eight wickets. They settled for a draw in each of their last five matches prior to that. They have faced Delhi, Saurashtra, Tamil Nadu, Railways, Assam and Jharkhand so far. Before their batters failed in both the innings against Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh touched the 500-run mark in at least one innings of each of their last four matches.

Chandigarh Player List

Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Manan Vohra (c), Ankit Kaushik, Raj Bawa, Mayank Sidhu (wk), Aayush Sikka, Jagjit Singh, Vishu Kashyap, Nishunk Birla, Rohit Dhanda, Gurinder Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Arjit Pannu, Gaurav Puri

Chandigarh Playing XI

Arslan Khan Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Manan Vohra (CAP) Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Aayush Sikka Batter Raj Bawa Batter Mayank Sidhu (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jagjit Singh All-rounder Rohit Dhanda Bowler Vishnu Kashyap Bowler Nishunk Birla Bowler

Chandigarh Recent Form

Chandigarh lost their last match against Tamil Nadu by 209 runs and their second-last match against Saurashtra by an innings and 59 runs. They won their previous three matches against Delhi, Jharkhand, and Assam. They kicked off their campaign with an 181-run defeat at the hands of Railways.

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head Record

Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh will be meeting each other for the first time in first-class cricket.

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh Odds

Chhattisgarh opening partnership to be over 19.5

Chhattisgarh openers have continued to give their team a strong start in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Aayush Pandey departed for a five-ball duck against Jharkhand as Chhattisgarh lost their first wicket without any runs on the board in the first innings. However, the duo of Pandey and Tiwary partnered for 88 runs in the second innings. Tiwary, who scored 99 in the first innings, scored 66 in the second. Pandey also chipped in with 40 off 102 balls in the second innings. The duo partnered for 54 runs in the first innings of Chhattisgarh's second-last match against Assam. Pandey scored 211, while Lalwani departed after scoring 16. In the second innings Chhattisgarh were 8/0 when the match ended in a draw. In the second-last match Pandey opened with Rishabh Tiwari and partnered for 43 runs for the first wicket. The partnership between them in the second innings accounted for 13 runs. In the fourth-last match against Tamil Nadu, the duo partnered for 124 runs in the only innings in which Chhattisgarh batted. Chhattisgarh would be playing at their home in their last match of ongoing Ranji Trophy , and their openers would be hoping to give their team another good start, and a chance to win their maiden match of the season.

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh India null, null Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Chandigarh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.03 Bet Now!

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh Top Batters

Aayush Pandey to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Aayush Pandey is currently the leading run-scorer for Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. With 604 runs at an average of 67.11, he is also the fifth-highest run-scorer in the season so far. He was dismissed for a duck in the first innings against Jharkhand, but bounced back with a gritty 40 off 102 balls in the second innings. Two hundreds and two fifties have come off his bat this season. Overall, the 21-year-old has played just nine first-class matches and scored 662 runs at an average of 44.13.

Manan Vohra to be the top batter for Chandigarh

Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra came up with a fine second-innings hundred against Tamil Nadu in his side's last match. He scored unbeaten 100 runs off 131 but Punjab lost by 209 runs after getting bundled out for 209 runs. He scored 34 off 77 runs in the first innings of the match. The 31-year-old has scored 376 runs at an average of 47 in the ongoing season. The right-hander has a golden opportunity to lead his team to the quarter-finals ahead of teams like Saurashtra, Delhi and Jharkhand by beating Chhattisgarh, and that should give him the extra motivation to come out all guns blazing against Chhattisgarh. He has a total of 11 hundreds and 14 fifties in first-class cricket.

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers

Sumit Ruikar to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

The match against Jharkhand was Sumit Ruikar’s first in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. The 34-year-old left-arm spinner impressed with four wickets in the first innings. He picked the wickets of Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy and Vikash Singh. Jharkhand lost just two wickets in the second innings, and one of them was picked by Ruikar. He has booked his place in Chhattisgarh's last match of the season, and would be hoping for another good outing. Overall, he has picked 132 wickets in 42 first-class matches at an average of 29.71.

Vishu Kashyap to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Chandigarh off-spinner Vishu Kashyap can emerge as a trump card for Chandigarh in their match against Chhattisgarh. He picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings against Tamil Nadu. He dismissed Tamil Nadu's most in-form batter N Jagadeesan in the second innings. The 27-year-old has picked 24 wickets in six matches this season at an average of 31.45. He has managed to pick nine wickets in his last three bowling innings, and would be looking to make his debut season a memorable one by coming up with a match-winning performance against Chhattisgarh.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chandigarh Chhattisgarh to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Chandigarh to win @ 1.95 (Parimatch) It's going to be a tough battle between Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh in Raipur. However, we are baking Chandigarh to beat Chhattisgarh and finish in the top two. While Chandigarh have suffered on the batting front, Chhattisgarh bowlers have failed to do the job. One Chhattisgarh batter has scored over 600 runs, one more than 500 and two over 350 runs, but the side has still failed to win a single game. Just three Chandigarh batters are averaging over 40, but they have still won three matches in the season so far. Chandigarh bowlers have been their trump card, and in the manner Chhattisgarh batters failed against Jharkhand in their last outing, will give them much confidence to do the job for their team once again. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





