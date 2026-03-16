Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Match Prediction GUJ 70 % Chance of Winning HP 30 % Place a bet Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Gujarat will take on Himachal Pradesh in their seventh round Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from Thursday, January 30. The match is scheduled to start from 9:30 AM IST.

Facts: Gujarat pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla has picked 27 wickets in his last nine first-class matches

Himachal Pradesh captain Rishi Dhawan has scored 434 runs and picked 11 wickets in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Gujarat's left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai has picked 47 wickets in his last 10 FC matches

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Gujarat, who are placed second in Elite Group B, will take on third placed Himachal Pradesh in their final group stage match. Both the teams will be looking for a win to ensure a place in the quarter-finals of Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Gujarat are unbeaten in the tournament so far, and have won three of their six matches. They defeated Uttarakhand by an innings and 28 runs in their last match. Himachal Pradesh have seen a seesaw campaign in which they have lost by an innings margin three times, and lost by a similar margin twice. They also suffered an innings and 43-run defeat against Hyderabad in their last match.

Gujarat's chances of winning are higher because they have been the more consistent team, and their bowling attack is strong enough to make Himachal Pradesh batters again. Himachal Pradesh have lost two of their last three matches by an innings margin, and that shows how inconsistent their batters have been in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. They were also made to follow-on against Rajasthan, who defeated them by eight wickets. Hyderabad, Vidarbha and Rajasthan all managed to score freely against Himachal Pradesh, and the strong batting unit of Gujarat would be looking to inflict similar damage in a must-win game for them.

Gujarat chance of winning - 70%

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 30%

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Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Gujarat batter Jaymeet Patel scored a hundred while batting at number six against Uttarakhand in the last match. He scored 121 runs off 144 balls in an innings which consisted of 10 fours and a six. The 22-year-old left-hand batter has scored 373 runs in six matches at an average of 37.30. With one hundred and two fifties, he is the third-highest run-scorer for Gujarat at the moment.

Himachal Pradesh lost by an innings margin against Hyderabad but their opener Shubham Arora smashed a fifty in both the innings. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 53 off 132 balls in the first innings, and 66 off 72 in the second. Overall, he has scored 398 runs in six matches at an average of 44.22. He is the third-highest run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh at the moment.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

Two matches have been played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. In the first match here, Gujarat elected to field first against Puducherry, and the match ended in a draw. In the second match, Tamil Nadu elected to field first against Railways and won the match by an innings and 25 runs. The team winning the toss could opt to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Thursday, January 30. With a humidity level of 48 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 19 km/h. A similar weather is expected for the next three days of the match.

Gujarat Player List

Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Jaymeet Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Chintan Gaja (c), Het Patel (wk), Siddharth Desai, Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela, Hemang Patel, Priyank Panchal, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Rishi Patel, Kshitij Patel

Gujarat Playing XI

Aarya Desai Batter Urvil Patel Wicketkeeper-batter Het Patel (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Manan Hingrajia Bater Umang Kumar All-rounder Jaymeet Patel Batter Hemang Patel Batter Vishal Jayswal Bowler Chintan Gaja (CAP) Bowler Siddharth Desai Bowler Rinkesh Vaghela Bowler

Gujarat Recent Form

Gujarat defeated Uttarakhand by an innings and 28 runs in their last match. Each of their three matches prior to that (vs Vidarbha, Puducherry, and Rajasthan) ended in a draw. They kicked off their campaign with back-to-back wins against Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Shubham Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, Ankit Kalsi, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan (c), Mukul Negi, Mayank Dagar, Divesh Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Innesh Mahajan, Apporav Walia, Amit Kumar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bains, Ekant Sen, Arpit Guleria, Naveen Kanwar, Abhishek Kumar, Rohit Thakur, Rajat Verma, Abhinandan Bhardwaj, Aman Jainwal, Vipin Sharma

Himachal Pradesh Playing XI

Shubham Arora (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Prashant Chopra Batter Innesh Mahajan Batter Apporav Walia All-rounder Akash Vasisht All-rounder Rishi Dhawan (CAP) All-rounder Ankit Kalsi All-rounder Mukul Negi All-rounder Mayank Dagar Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler Divesh Sharma Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Recent Form

Himachal Pradesh lost their last match against Hyderabad by an innings and 43 runs. They defeated Puducherry by an innings and 17 runs in their second-last match. Vidarbha defeated them by an innings and 89 runs in the third-last match. They thrashed Andhra Pradesh by an innings and 38 runs after losing to Rajasthan by eight wickets in their second match. Himachal kicked off their campaign with an innings and 97-run win over Uttarakhand.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have played just one first-class match against each other. The match played in 2009 saw Himachal beat Gujarat by six wickets.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Odds

Gujarat opening partnership to be over 19.5

Gujarat openers Aarya Desai and Urvil Patel partnered for six runs in their last outing against Uttarakhand. Priyank Panchal opened with Desai in Gujarat's second-last match against Vidarbha. They partnered for one and five runs in the first and second innings respectively. Panchal and Desai's partnership failed in the match against Puducherry as well. In the match against Rajasthan, the duo partnered for 156 runs in the first innings and 10 in the second innings. Rishi Patel and Panchal opened together against Andhra and partnered for 48 in the first innings, and 11 in the second. The partnership between Patel and Panchal also failed in Gujarat's first match against Hyderabad. It's quite obvious that Gujarat openers have failed to give their team a good start repeatedly. However, considering the importance of the must-win game, they are expected to apply themselves and be extra careful batting against Himachal bowlers. Hyderabad openers managed to stitch a 147-run partnership in HP's last match, and Gujarat openers would be looking to take cue and should score at least over 19 runs together.

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Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters

Manan Hingrajia to be the top batter for Gujarat

Gujarat batter Manan Hingrajia is the joint-highest run-scorer for his team in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He scored a hundred in his only innings in Gujarat's last match against Uttarakhand. Overall, he has played all the six matches for Gujarat this season and scored 442 runs at an average of 44.20. The 26-year-old southpaw scored 181 runs in the first innings against Gujarat. He is expected to score big and finish the group stage with more than 500 runs to his name.

Ankit Kalsi to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Eyes will be Ankit kalsi, the leading run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh. The 31-year-old left-hander has scored 549 runs in six matches at an average of 68.62. Two hundreds and as many fifties have come off his bat in the ongoing season. Himachal lost their last match against Hyderabad by an innings margin, but Kalsi managed to score 31 runs in the first innings, and 44 in the second. He scored a hundred in the second-last outing against Puducherry. Overall, Kalsi has scored 3606 runs in 59 first-class matches at an average of 46.23.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Siddharth Desai to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Gujarat's left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai was on a roll against Uttarakhand. He picked nine wickets for just 36 runs in 15 overs in the first innings. He picked three more wickets in the second innings. Siddharth has played all the six matches for Gujarat in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 and picked 28 wickets at an average of 23.50. Overall, the 24-year-old has featured in 37 first-class matches and picked 171 wickets at an average of 25.08.

Divesh Sharma to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh pacer Divesh Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for his team in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He has picked 23 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.95. However, he managed to pick just one wicket in his last outing against Hyderabad. In his last seven outings across formats, Sharma has failed to pick any wicket four times. But a lot would be expected from him in Himachal Pradesh's must-win game against Gujarat. He picked four wickets against Vidarbha, and a five-fer in the first innings against Andhra. The 23-year-old would be raring to come up with a similar spell.