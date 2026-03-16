560

Gujarat vs Kerala Match Prediction

GUJ

56%

Chance of Winning

KER

44%

Batery

1.79
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1.87
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Parimatch

1.81
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India

Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad

In the first semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Gujarat will face Kerala at the Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad, from February 17, 2025 (Monday), at 9:00 AM IST. Gujarat secured their spot in the semi-finals by defeating Saurashtra in Quarter-Final 4, while Kerala advanced after taking a first-innings lead against Jammu and Kashmir.

Facts:

  • Siddharth Desai has been a game-changer for Gujarat’s bowling attack this season, having taken 35 wickets at an impressive average of 23.40
  • With 34 wickets this season at a phenomenal average of 16.82, Saxena continues to be Kerala’s biggest match-winner
  • Baby is second on the run-scoring chart, right after Ricky Bhui

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Gujarat vs Kerala Chance of Winning

Gujarat have been formidable with both bat and ball this season. They remained unbeaten in the league stage, winning four matches and drawing three to finish second in Elite Group B. Their dominant form continued in the quarter-finals with a commanding victory over Saurashtra. The likes of Chintan Gaja, Urvil Patel, Jaymeet Patel, and Aarya Desai have been instrumental in Gujarat’s success, and they will be eager to carry the momentum into the semi-final against Kerala.

Kerala have had a mixed campaign, winning three and losing four of their seven matches so far. While some of their victories had an element of fortune, cricket often thrives on such fine margins. Led by Sachin Baby, the team showcased resilience in the quarter-finals, progressing on the back of a crucial first-innings lead against Jammu and Kashmir. With a place in the final at stake, Kerala will be eager to rise to the challenge against a dominant Gujarat side.

GUJ’s chance of winning is 56%

KER’s chance of winning is 44%

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Gujarat vs Kerala Betting Tips

Count on Chintan Gaja to set the tone with the ball. The Gujarat pacer has been a game-changer this season, consistently providing breakthroughs when it matters the most. And what about Arzan Nagwaswalla? The left-arm seamer has been just as effective, and alongside Gaja, he’ll be looking to make the most of the conditions in Ahmedabad against Kerala’s batting lineup. But if you really are serious about making money, add a substantial base to Salman Nizar and Jalaj Saxena.

Gujarat vs Kerala Match Toss Prediction

The average first-innings total at the Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad. stands at 325, with teams batting first winning 13 out of 65 matches. Interestingly, chasing teams have had slightly better success, winning 17 times.

Weather Report

Clear skies and pleasant weather are expected in Ahmedabad throughout the semi-final, with no threat of rain. February’s mild temperatures will provide ideal playing conditions, though mornings could see some movement for the pacers, thanks to a light breeze.

Gujarat Player List

Aarya Desai, Aditya Udaykumar Patel, Urvil Patel (wk), Manan Hingrajia, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja (c), Umang Kumar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jaymeet Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Hemang Patel, Het Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela, Rishi Patel, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Tejas Patel, Priyank Panchal, Kshitij Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Aarya Desai

Batter

Aditya Udaykumar Patel

Batter

Manan Hingrajia

Batter

Umang Kumar

Batter

Jaymeet Patel

Batter

Urvil Patel

Wicket-keeper

Chintan Gaja

All-rounder

Vishal Jayswal

All-rounder

Hemang Patel

Bowler

Siddharth Desai

Bowler

Arzan Nagwaswalla

Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat qualified for the semi-finals after beating Saurashtra convincingly in the quarter-finals. In the league stage, they finished second on the Elite Group B points table, accumulating 31 points.

Kerala Player List

Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Shoun Roger, Sachin Baby (c), Salman Nizar, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate, MD Nidheesh, Vaisakh Chandran, Anand Krishnan, Baba Aparajith, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Krishna Prasad, Vathsal Govind, Fazil Fanoos, KM Asif, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Chandran

All-rounder

Rohan Kunnummal

Batter

Anand Krishnan

Batter

Sachin Baby

Batter

Shoun Roger

Batter

Salman Nizar

Batter

Mohammed Azharuddeen

Wicket-keeper

Jalaj Saxena

All-rounder

Aditya Sarvate

Bowler

MD Nidheesh

Bowler

Vaisakh Chandran

Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala finished second on the Elite Group C points table, with a total of 28 points, just one point less than top-ranked Haryana. But by virtue of a first-innings lead in the quarter-final against Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala made it to the semi-final.

Gujarat vs Kerala Head-To-Head

Gujarat and Kerala have faced off five times in First-Class cricket, with Kerala holding a slight edge, winning three matches compared to Gujarat’s two victories. Gujarat will be eager to level the head-to-head record in this high-stakes semi-final.

Gujarat vs Kerala Betting Odds

Gujarat to take the first innings lead @ (Batery)

With a solid batting unit featuring in-form players like Urvil Patel and Aarya Desai, Gujarat have the firepower to pile up runs - an asset that becomes crucial in Ahmedabad’s conditions. In the last eight matches, they took lead in six matches, making it too good for them to repeat the same in the upcoming clash. So, why doubt them now?

Gujarat vs Kerala

India

Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad, null

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Gujarat

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1.79
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Kerala

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1.96
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Gujarat vs Kerala Best Batters

Umang Kumar to be Gujarat’s best batter (Batery)

Umang Kumar has the prolificity to score fluently in the Ranji Trophy and is Gujarat’s highest run-scorer this season, having scored 542 runs at an average of 49.27. Umang, who has 1222 runs in his first-class career at an average of 40.73, has five half-centuries in the ongoing tournament already. So back him to do well.

Sachin Baby to be Kerala’s best batter (Batery)

Sachin Baby has been terrific in the ongoing tournament, having scored a gigantic 830 runs in just seven matches at an average of 83.00. With four centuries and four half-centuries already, Baby has shown what it takes to be the most prolific batter in the side. So it’s not a surprise that he is second on the run-scoring chart, right after Ricky Bhui.

Gujarat vs Kerala Best Bowlers

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s best bowler (Batery)

Siddharth Desai has been a game-changer for Gujarat’s bowling attack this season, having taken 35 wickets at an impressive average of 23.40. The pacer has been a consistent performer and is undoubtedly one of the standout bowlers of the tournament. If you're placing your bets, Desai is a safe pick—you won’t be disappointed with his impact.

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s best bowler (Batery)

When Jalaj Saxena gets the ball in hand, it does exactly what he wants. With 34 wickets this season at a phenomenal average of 16.82, he continues to be Kerala’s biggest match-winner. Across his stellar first-class career, Saxena has racked up 478 wickets, a testament to his dominance in domestic cricket. Little wonder he’s held in such high regard.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Gujarat

Gujarat all the way. They have been a dominant force this season, and their convincing win over Saurashtra in the quarter-finals only reaffirmed their strength. With match-winners like Chintan Gaja, Urvil Patel, Jaymeet Patel, and Aarya Desai stepping up at crucial moments, they have a well-balanced squad that knows how to deliver under pressure. Plus, playing at home in Ahmedabad gives them an added advantage, making them strong favorites to book a place in the final.
  • GUJ to Win - 1.79 (Batery)
  • KER to Win - 1.91 (Batery)
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