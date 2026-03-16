Facts: This is the first match to be played between Gujarat and Uttarakhand in the history of first class cricket.

Uttarakhand is the only team with two representatives in the Top 6 run scorers of the season.

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Gujarat started the campaign in brilliant fashion, winning two tricky games against Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. However, they could only manage to draw matches versus Rajasthan, Puducherry, and Vidarbha before the teams went for a break due to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While they would be proud of their unbeaten run so far, they need to start winning matches to qualify for the knockout stage.

Uttarakhand, too, have drawn their last two matches in the Ranji Trophy. However, prior to that, they had lost two out of three games. Their only win of the season came against Hyderabad, which was sandwiched between losses to the top two teams in the group - Himachal Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Gujarat Chance of Winning - 54%

Uttarakhand Chance of Winning - 46%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Our Prediction

Uttarakhand’s away record isn’t a pleasant read with the side winless in three games and having lost to Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala. Gujarat are undefeated at home with 1 win and a draw. While a draw is a likely outcome, we’re backing Gujarat to win a closely-contested match just because the match is being played at their home.

Gujarat to Win - 1.79 (Parimatch)

Uttarakhand to Win - 1.89 (Parimatch)

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

While this is the first match to be played this season at the Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad has hosted four matches already. Five times in 13 innings, teams have crossed 300 runs including two occasions of 400+ scores. We’re expecting over 300 runs to be scored in one inning in the match.

The two batters who could post a big score in the match are Gujarat’s Aarya Desai and Uttarakhand’s Ravikumar Samarth. The former has posted an unbeaten double century in the only match he played in Ahmedabad this season while the latter is not only the team’s top scorer but has scored three fifties and a century in 3 away games.

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

The pitch is untested so far with it being the first match at the venue. The wins that Gujarat have registered, however, have come when they batted first. Uttarakhand’s batting is their strength, too, and hence, both teams will want to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

There are clear skies forecast for all four match days so we can expect a complete game of cricket. The temperature is also ideal for outside sport with the mercury likely to hover between 19 and 26 degrees celsius throughout the day.

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand News & Player List

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Umang Kumar, Aarya Desai, Siddharth Desai, Manan Hingrajia, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Priyank Panchal, Tejas Patel, Het Patel, Jaymeet Patel, Urvil Patel, Rishi Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela, Vishal Jayswal

Predicted Playing XI

Aarya Desai Batter Umang Kumar Batter Priyank Panchal Batter Manan Hingrajia Batter Jaymeet Patel Allrounder Het Patel Wicketkeeper Vishal Jayswal Allrounder Chintan Gaja Bowler Siddharth Desai Allrounder Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Tejas Patel Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat are unbeaten this season in the Ranji Trophy so far with two wins and three draws in five games. They have won once and drawn the other match at home and currently lie third in the group.

Uttarakhand News & Player List

Uttarakhand Player List

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Ankit Manori, Avneesh Sudha, Vaibhav Bhatt, Himanshu Bisht, Devendra Singh Bora, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Priyanshu Khanduri

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha All-rounder Priyanshu Khanduri Batter Ravikumar Samarth Batter Akhil Rawat Batter Yuvraj Chaudhary Allrounder Aditya Tare Wicketkeeper Swapnil Singh Bowler Abhay Negi Allrounder Ankit Manori Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Devendra Singh Bora Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand haven’t been able to get going this Ranji Trophy season. They have won one match in the five games they have played while losing two. Their away record isn’t the best with one loss and two draws.

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Head to Head

This is the first meeting between Gujarat and Uttarakhand in first class cricket.

Head to Head

Gujarat: 0

Uttarakhand: 0

Draw: 0

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Both teams’ opening partnerships to fail in Ahmedabad

Barring a single inning when they scored 156 runs in Jaipur, Gujarat have failed to put up a decent opening stand this season. They average just over 10 runs in the other 8 innings. Uttarakhand have an eerily similar record. They had a 157-run stand against Andhra Pradesh but apart from that have failed to provide the team with a platform to build on. They average around 15 runs for the opening wicket in the other 9 innings they have batted. We are not expecting either of the teams to cross 25 runs for the first wicket in the match.

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand India Gujarat College Ground, null Gujarat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.89 Bet Now! Uttarakhand Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.89 Bet Now!

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Aarya Desai to be Gujarat’s top batsman

Despite playing just three matches, Aarya Desai has notched up 298 runs in the tournament. He is the team’s third highest run scorer in this campaign and has scored a fifty and an unbeaten double century, which came in the last game Gujarat played.

Ravikumar Samarth to be Uttarakhand’s top batsman

The captain of the Uttarakhand side is the only player from the team to have crossed the 500-run mark this season. Ravikumar Samarth has scored two hundreds and four fifties to reach 514 runs in 10 innings. He has an average of over 57 in the season and will be key to Uttarakhand’s fortunes in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s top bowler

Left arm spinner Siddharth Desai leads Gujarat’s bowling charts with 16 wickets in 8 innings. The 24-year-old excels at home, having taken 11 of the 16 scalps in Ahmedabad. Playing at home against Uttarakhand, we’re expecting Desai to be among the wickets.

Deepak Dhapola to be Uttarakhand’s top bowler

34-year-old Deepak Dhapola is the team’s joint-highest wicket-taker this season alongside Swapnil Singh with 18 dismissals. Dhapola, however, achieved that figure despite bowling 151 overs fewer than his teammate. The medium pacer will rely on his experience to be among the wickets once again in Ahmedabad.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Uttarakhand Gujarat to Win - 1.79 (Parimatch)

Uttarakhand to Win - 1.89 (Parimatch) Uttarakhand’s away record isn’t a pleasant read with the side winless in three games and having lost to Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala. Gujarat are undefeated at home with 1 win and a draw. While a draw is a likely outcome, we’re backing Gujarat to win a closely-contested match just because the match is being played at their home. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







