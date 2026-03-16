Facts: Mulani has bagged 34 wickets this season at an average of 23.00, taking his career wickets tally to 224

Anshul Kamboj has taken 29 wickets in the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy, at a scarcely believable average of 11.75, with one fifer and a 10-wicket match haul

Siddhesh Lad has been one of Mumbai’s most celebrated batters, having scored at an impactful 4765 runs in the longest format of the game at an average of 42.16

Haryana vs Mumbai Chance of Winning

Haryana weren’t one of the fanciest sides in Indian cricket, but the consistency they have shown in the last few years has been commendable. By not losing even a single game this season, they have proven their qualities as a red-ball unit and one would be hard-pressed to find any lacunae.

On the other hand, Mumbai have been hot and cold this season. Their loss to Jammu and Kashmir was unfounded, and they rightfully failed to secure the top spot on the points table. However, the kind of talents they have at their disposal, it would be unwise to assume that they couldn’t get past Haryana in the knockouts.

HAR’s chance of winning is 36%

MUM’s chance of winning is 64%

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Haryana vs Mumbai Betting Tips

Bet on Ajinkya Rahane. The Mumbai skipper has built a reputation for scoring tough runs when the side need him the most. Shardul Thakur similarly has been terrific in both batting and bowling and trusting him will help your case in a big way. Are you betting on Tanush Kotian too? The lanky pacer has been a major force for Mumbai for the last few seasons and was duly asked to join the Indian squad in Australia. He will definitely deliver on the pace-friendly conditions in Lahli.

Match Prediction Best Odds Haryana Opening Partnership Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Mumbai Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Haryana vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

One of the most pace-friendly venues in the entire country, Rohtak’s Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium has hosted a total of 70 first-class matches, with the batting first team winning 26 games as compared to 27 wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score has been 222/10, whereas the average second-innings score is 208/10. Hence, batting is definitely not easy at the venue, and both sides would do well to remember that.

Weather Report

No chance of rain during the entire encounter. There is some residual coldness in Delhi, but that’s mostly it. Ball would swing more due to atmospheric conditions and pacers will be licking their lips at the prospect of that.

Haryana Player List

Lakshhya Dalal, Ankit Kumar (c), Himanshu Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Dheeru Singh, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Yuvraj Yogender Singh, Jayant Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Anuj Thakral, Ajit Chahal, Sumit Kumar, Ashok Menaria, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Aman Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Mayank Shandilya

Predicted Playing XI

Lakshhya Dalal Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Yuvraj Singh Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Dheeru Singh All-rounder Rohit Parmod Sharma Wicket-keeper Jayant Yadav All-rounder Anshul Kamboj Bowler Anuj Thakral Bowler Ajit Chahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana have won three out of seven games, finishing the Elite Group C at the table-toppers in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. They drew four matches along the way but didn’t lose a single game.

Mumbai Player List

Ayush Mhatre, Siddhesh Lad, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Akash Anand (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shams Mulani, Amogh Bhatkal, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Sylvester DSouza, Mohit Avasthi, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Hardik Tamore, Royston Dias, Shreyas Gurav

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Amogh Bhatkal Batter Siddhesh Lad Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Akash Anand Wicket-keeper Suryansh Shedge All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Tanush Kotian Bowler Sylvester D’ Souza Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai lost their penultimate league game to Jammu and Kashmir in a spectacular fashion but made amends by beating Meghalaya fair and square. Winning four out of seven games wasn’t bad but Mumbai really have to bring their A-game forward in order to assert bigger control in the game.

Haryana vs Mumbai Head-To-Head

Mumbai and Haryana have played each other 10 times in the Ranji Trophy, with the former winning six and the latter securing two wins in the process. The last time both sides met each other was back in 2013, when Mumbai won by four wickets.

Haryana vs Mumbai Betting Odds

Mumbai to take the first innings lead @ (Batery)

It may seem simple from the outset, but there is a lot of logic behind it. Mumbai’s batting order is good at grating - a trait that inevitably becomes important in Lahli. Plus, their bowling order, especially pacers, pose an incredible amount of challenge for batters to take them on. It showed in the performance in the ongoing tournament, where Mumbai have taken the lead in five out of seven matches.

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Haryana vs Mumbai Best Batters

Himanshu Rana to be Haryana’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Himanshu Rana has been incredibly effective this year, having scored 424 runs in seven matches at an average of 42.40, which includes one century and three half-centuries. It is a testament to the success he garnered in his first-class career, having accumulated 3251 runs at an average of 34.58, with seven centuries and 16 half-centuries to go with it.

Siddhesh Lad to be Mumbai’s best batter (Batery)

Siddhesh Lad has been one of Mumbai’s most celebrated batters, having scored at an impactful 4765 runs in the longest format of the game at an average of 42.16. In the ongoings season, Lad has showcased his brilliance, having managed 518 runs in just five matches at an average of 86.33. Trust him to deliver for the side.

Haryana vs Mumbai Best Bowlers

Anshul Kamboj to be Haryana’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Anshul Kamboj has taken 29 wickets in the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy, at a scarcely believable average of 11.75, with one fifer and a 10-wicket match haul. Kamboj, who has played just 21 first-class matches, has managed 69 wickets at an average of 22.44, which tells you why he can be trusted to deliver.

Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’s best bowler (Batery)

For a number of years now, Shams Mulani has been spinning a web around batters all around the country, with a kind of dominance that should have propelled him to the national side. This year is no different as Mulani has bagged 34 wickets at an average of 23.00, taking his career wickets tally to 224. So be sure that he’s going to be a big shot for the team.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Haryana to Win - 2.55 (Batery)

Mumbai to Win - 1.50 (Batery) Mumbai won’t have the services of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, or Shreyas Iyer for the quarter-finals, but that doesn’t make them weak at any front. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shams Mulani, and Tanush Kotian provide them with a cutting-edge squad that drives energy form its own cult. Even though the match will be played in Haryana’s home venue in Lahli, Mumbai have enough strength to break free and get a win to proceed in the tournament. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





