Facts: Himachal Pradesh are winless in eight games against Hyderabad.

Hyderabad’s last appearance in the final of the Ranji Trophy was 24 years ago, at the turn of the century when they lost to Mumbai.

Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Hyderabad have straightened their act after the initial setbacks. They began the season with losses to Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The 2-time Ranji Trophy winners got their first win of the campaign against Puducherry and avoided defeat away to Rajasthan. The draw in the most recent game against Andhra at home would hurt them as it would have been earmarked as a sure win at the start of the campaign.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, have been the surprise package of Group B so far this season. They have won three games and lost two so far and find themselves in second spot in the table. The wins came against Puducherry, Andhra, and Uttarakhand while they tasted defeat versus Vidarbha and Rajasthan.

Hyderabad Chance of Winning - 59%

Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning - 41%

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Our Prediction

Despite their form this season, Hyderabad are the bookmakers’ favourite to come out victorious in the match. While Himachal Pradesh have three wins, they came against weaker opposition. Hyderabad posted a dominant win over Puducherry at home while a rain-affected tie saw them draw against Andhra. We are picking Hyderabad to win the match and get their season up and running.

Hyderabad to Win - 1.70 (Parimatch)

Himachal Pradesh to Win - 2.00 (Parimatch)

Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The pitch in Hyderabad heavily favours the batters with 5 of 7 innings seeing scores above 300. One of the occasions when the teams didn’t cross 300 saw Hyderabad score 193/1 at the end of the match. We are expecting a high-scoring match with Tanmay Agarwal in sensational form. He has scored 427 runs in three innings at home with a low score of 95. He is our pick to go big in the match.

Abhirath Reddy has also performed well at home. Two of his three fifties this season have come at Hyderabad. He averages over 86 in Hyderabad and we’re backing him to trouble the Himachal Pradesh bowlers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad has been a batters’ paradise this season. Hyderabad opted to bat first in both the matches they have played at home. The captain that wins the toss is likely to bat first as well and post an imposing total.

Weather Report

The temperature in Hyderabad is forecast to be in the late twenties during match hours. The humidity is likely to stay lower than 40% and with no rain projected, fans would witness a full match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh News & Player List

Hyderabad Player List

Tilak Varma (c), Rahul Singh, Abhirath Reddy, Tanmay Agarwal, Anikethreddy, Dheeraj Goud, Kodimela Himateja, Kartikeya Kak, Chama Milind, Saranu Nishanth, Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, Rakshan Readdi, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Rohit Rayudu Allrounder Kodimela Himateja Batter Rahul Singh Batter Nitesh Reddy Batter Rahul Radesh Wicketkeeper Chama Milind Bowler Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Anikethreddy Bowler Rakshan Readdi Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad have lost two of their five matches so far this season. However, their most recent form has seen them win one and draw two games.

Himachal Pradesh News & Player List

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Rishi Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, Aman Jainwal, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bains, Abhinandan Bhardwaj, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Divesh Sharma, Arpit Guleria, Ankit Kalsi, Naveen Kanwar, Mukul Negi, Rajat Verma, Rohit Thakur, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Vipin Sharma, Akash Vasisht, Vinay Galetia

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Arora Wicketkeeper Prashant Chopra Batter Ankit Kalsi Batter Amit Kumar Batter Akash Vasisht Allrounder Rishi Dhawan Allrounder Mukul Negi Allrounder Mayank Dagar Bowler Vinay Galetia Allrounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Divesh Sharma Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

A sine curve is what you would see when looking at Himachal Pradesh’s form. They have won alternate games, losing the other two matches. With 3 wins in five games, they find themselves in second spot in the group.

Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh Head to Head

The last time the two sides faced each other was back in 2018 when Hyderabad won by 10 wickets. Himachal Pradesh are winless in eight matches against Hyderabad, but have managed to draw 5 games.

Head to Head

Hyderabad: 3

Himachal Pradesh: 0

Draw: 5

Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Both teams to post big opening partnership scores

Himachal Pradesh have posted 420 runs in 7 innings for the opening wicket. They have one fifty-run partnership, one century stand, and a double century score as well so far. Hyderabad, on their part, have put together two 100+ scores and as many fifties for the opening wicket. If we include only recent form, Hyderabad have put together scores of 91, 148, 33, 56, and 111 in their last 5 innings. We’re backing both the teams to put together big partnerships for the first wicket.

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Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad’s top batsman

Tanmay Agarwal is the tournament’s leading run scorer with 615 runs in 9 innings. He is in beast mode at home, having scored two centuries and a 95 in the three innings he has played in Hyderabad. We’re expecting him to be not just the team’s best batter but the best batsman in the match.

Ankit Kalsi to be Himachal Pradesh’s top batsman

Himachal Pradesh’s leading run scorer in the tournament is our pick to be the team’s best batsman. Ankit Kalsi has hit two hundreds and as many fifties to reach 474 runs in just 7 innings. He comes into the match on the back of two fifties and a hundred in his last 5 games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. We’re backing the 31-year-old to go big in the match.

Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Tanay Thyagarajan to be Hyderabad’s top bowler

Left arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan has taken 24 wickets in 8 innings so far in the tournament. The 29-year-old returned with figures of 7/106 and 2/24 in the match against Puducherry and he could be a thorn in the Himachal Pradesh side in Hyderabad.

Divesh Sharma to be Himachal Pradesh’s top bowler

Medium pacer Divesh Sharma has taken 20 wickets in 8 innings. He has been more potent away from home, taking 10 of his 20 dismissals in just three innings away from home. The team will be looking at Sharma to get them regular breakthroughs in Hyderabad and we’re backing him get a couple of wickets in each inning.