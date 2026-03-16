Facts: Shubham Khajuria has scored 663 runs at an average of 55.25 and is Jammu and Kasmir’s highest run-scorer in the format

Nabi has 38 wickets in the ongoing season at an average of 13.44, with five fifers and two 10-wicket hauls in the process

In his first-class career, Saxena has already taken 477 wickets at an average of 24.99

Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala Match Prediction

In the first quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala will face off at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, from February 8, 2025 (Thursday), at 9:00 AM IST. Both teams were pretty impressive in the ongoing tournament—while Kerala finished second on the Elite Group C points table, Jammu and Kashmir topped Group A with five wins from seven games.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala Chance of Winning

Jammu and Kashmir have made such impactful progress in the ongoing Ranji Trophy that everything seems to be within their reach at the moment. If beating Mumbai in Mumbai wasn’t enough, you could count on the fact that they have secured five wins and two draws in seven matches to take home the honours.

On the other hand, Kerala secured three wins and four losses in their seven matches so far. While one could argue that a couple of their wins was steered by luck, but then what is cricket without luck? Things are going to be even more interesting for the Sachin Baby-led side, who enter the next clash on the back of an innings win.

Jammu and Kashmir’s chance of winning is 55%

Kerala’s chance of winning is 45%

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Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala Betting Tips

If you wouldn’t bet big on Shubham Khajuria, then there is no way I’m taking your betting interest seriously. The man is in form and what form he has been in! Abdul Samad is delivering with the bat as well - and now you know why backing him is a good choice. Auqib Nabi is notches ahead of everyone in the bowling chart and he will be in good hands betting on him. Since moving states, Aditya Sarwate is not losing it one bit and he has been in form for a while. So have a sufficient stake on him as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jammu and Kashmir Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Kerala Opening Partnership Under 27.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala Match Toss Prediction

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has hosted a total of 37 first-class matches, with the batting first team winning nine games as compared to 12 wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score at the venue has been 337/10 whereas the average second innings score is 352/9.

Weather Report

Spring has taken over India at this moment and even though it’s not very hot, it is definitely not going to be very cold. Weather is going to be pleasant for a game of cricket, with a humidity level less than 25%. There is no chance of rain during the encounter.

Jammu and Kashmir Player List

Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Yawer Hassan, Paras Dogra (c), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sahil Lotra, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir Mir, Abdul Samad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vanshaj Sharma, Shivansh Sharma, Umran Malik, Rasikh Dar Salam, Abhinav Puri, Rohit K Sharma, Shubham Pundir, Ahmed Banday

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Khajuria Batter Yawer Hassan Batter Vivrant Sharma Batter Paras Dogra Batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan Wicket-keeper Sahil Lotra Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Abid Mushtaq Bowler Auqib Nabi Bowler Umar Nazir Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir have played seven games in the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy so far, having won an incredible five games, including beating Mumbai at their home. They have drawn the remaining two games, but are yet to lose a single game this season.

Kerala Player List

Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Shoun Roger, Sachin Baby (c), Salman Nizar, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate, MD Nidheesh, Vaisakh Chandran, Anand Krishnan, Baba Aparajith, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Krishna Prasad, Vathsal Govind, Fazil Fanoos, KM Asif, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Chandran All-rounder Rohan Kunnummal Batter Anand Krishnan Batter Sachin Baby Batter Shoun Roger Batter Salman Nizar Batter Mohammed Azharuddeen Wicket-keeper Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Aditya Sarvate Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Vaisakh Chandran Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala finished at the second position on the Elite Group C points table, with a total of 28 points, just one point lesser than top-ranked Haryana. In seven games, they secured three wins and four draws along the way and manifested their way into greatness.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala Head-To-Head

Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala have played against each other 10 times in Ranji Trophy, with each winning three games each. The last time both sides faced each other was back in 2017 at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba and Kerala won that encounter by 158 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala Betting Odds

Jammu and Kashmir to take the first innings lead @ (Batery)

They are the team in form. So much so that, in seven games, they have taken the first-innings lead in five matches, leaving nothing to chance. The duo of Shubham Khajuria and Paras Dogra have led the cart really well, with smart deployment of resources which made them one of the most threatening teams in the country at the moment. So go ahead and bet on them to do well in the next clash.

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Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala Best Batters

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu and Kashmir’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

One of the most consistent batters to have ever come out of Jammu and Kashmir, Khajuria has scored 4095 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 33.29. This year, he has been in a different league altogether, having scored 663 runs at an average of 55.25 and is Jammu and Kasmir’s highest run-scorer in the format. With one century and four half-centuries, Khajuria has proven his worth and you can too by betting on him.

Salman Nizar to be Kerala’s best batter (Batery)

Salman Nizar has been a solid batter in the first-class format, scoring 1242 runs at an average of 36.52. He has been on a deliverance of batting soliloquy this season, scoring 399 runs already at an average of 66.50, with a century and two fifties along the way. For Kerala to do well, Nizar plays a huge role in taming the beast.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala Best Bowlers

Auqib Nabi to be Jammu and Kashmir’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Everyone is at one level and Auqib Nabi is at another. One of the finest bowlers in the team at the moment, Nabi has 38 wickets in the season so far at an average of 13.44, with five fifers and two 10-wicket hauls in the process. In his first-class career, he has already taken 84 wickets at an average of 22.48. So pin your hopes on him to do well.

Jalaj Saxena to be Kerala’s best bowler (Batery)

Jalaj Saxena is consistency personified. When he holds the ball to do the talking, it does oh-so-beautifully. With 33 wickets in the ongoing season already, Saxena, a legend in the format, has already delivered the goods for Kerala. In his first-class career, Saxena has already taken 477 wickets at an average of 24.99. So you know, why he is so celebrated.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir to Win - 2.10 (Batery)

Kerala to Win - 1.73 (Batery) Even though Kerala have the likes of Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Jalaj Saxena, and Rohan Kunnummal in their line-up, on the basis of current form, it is difficult to bet against Jammu and Kashmir. The Mumbai encounter was a classic example of how a strong cohesive unit can achieve the unthinkable. Sure enough, the Paras Dogra-led unit will have to do more than just bare minimum, but they surely would like to believe that they have it in them to spur a massive change and make it to the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time. Batery 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





