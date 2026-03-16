Facts: Jharkhand all-rounder Anukul Roy has scored 487 runs and picked 30 wickets in his last 10 first-class matches

Amandeep Khare of Chhattisgarh has scored 736 runs at an average of 56.62 in his last 10 FC outings

Jharkhand wicketkeeper batter Kumar Kushagra scored 156 off 188 (17 fours and five sixes) against Delhi

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Chance of Winning

An interesting match up is on the cards between Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh are currently occupying the fifth spot in the eight-team Group A points table. Each of their first five matches have ended in a draw. Their impressive performances have seen them play a draw against teams like Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra as well. Jharkhand have also settled for a draw four times, and lost only to Chandigarh.

Picking a winner between the two teams is a difficult task but we are backing Jharkhand to emerge victorious in home conditions. The presence of their captain Ishan Kishan will be a big morale boost to their side. The all-round performance of Anukul Roy and Utkarsh Singh would again be one of the key factors to Jharkhand's success. Apart from their contributions with the bat, the duo has also emerged as the key wicket-taker for Jharkhand. They will have to play a key role against in-form Chhattisgarh batters. Jharkhand also have a talented left-arm spinner in Manishi, who has picked four wickets in the season so far.

Further, Chhattisgarh bowlers haven't backed the performance of their batters, and that's the main reason why they have settled for draws despite good runs on the board. Their spinners Vashudev Bareth and Ajay Mandel have picked wickets but are averaging above 40. In case, Jharkhand post goods runs on the board, and their three in-form spinners join the party, Chhattisgarh could find themselves in trouble in Jamshedpur.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 55%

Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 45%

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Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Betting Tips

Kumar Kushagra has played just one match in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. After missing the first four games of Jharkhand, Kushagra featured in the match against Delhi in Delhi, and scored 156 runs off just 188 balls while batting at number seven. The knock came after Jharkhand were reduced to 147/4 overs, and were later reeling at 275/7. The innings helped them finish at 382. The 20-year-old talented wicketkeeper-batter has scored 1471 runs in 22 first-class matches at an average of 42.02. He has three hundreds and four fifties to his name.

Chhattisgarh batter Sanjeet Desai is flying high on confidence in Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He has scored 480 runs in five matches (seven innings) at an average of 96. He scored just 13 runs in Chhattisgarh's only innings against Assam, and would be hoping to score big once again when he walks out to bat against Jharkhand. Two hundreds and three fifties have already come off his bat this season. Overall, thr right-hander has scored 1162 runs in 22 first-class matches at an average of 43.03.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Toss Prediction

Keenan Stadium of Jamshedpur has hosted only one match in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. In the match, Chandigarh won the toss and opted to bowl first and defeated Jharkhand by 10 wickets. Team winning the toss on Thursday is expected to follow pursuit.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Jamshedpur on Thursday, January 23. With a humidity level of 64 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 27-29 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 5 km/h. Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail for the next three days of the match.

Jharkhand Player List

Nazim Siddiquie, Sharandeep Singh Bhatia, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Ishan Kishan (c), Anukul Roy, Manishi, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Aryaman Sen, Supriyo Chakraborty, Shubham Kumar Singh, Vikas Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Robin Minz, Vivekanand Tiwari, Saurabh Shekhar, Sudip Chatterjee, Aditya Chandresh Singh







Jharkhand Playing XI











Nazim Siddiquie Batter Sharandeep Singh Bhatia Batter Utkarsh Singh All-rounder Virat Singh Batter Ishan Kishan (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Suraj Batter Anukul Roy All-rounder Kumar Kushagra (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Manishi Bowler Vikas Kumar Bowler Shubham Kumar Singh Bowler









Jharkhand Recent Form

Jharkhand have lost one of their five matches in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. The remaining four matches including last two matches against Delhi and Saurashtra have ended in a draw.







Chhattisgarh Player List

Bhupen Lalwani, Aayush Pandey, Anuj Tiwary, Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare (c), Eknath Kerkar (wk), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Vashudev Bareth, Ravi Kiran, Ashish Chouhan, Shubham Agarwal, Rishabh Tiwari, Jivesh Butte, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Singh, Vishvas Malik

Chhattisgarh Playing XI







Aayush Pandey Batter Rishabh Tiwari Batter Anuju Tiwary Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare (CAP) Batter Eknath Kerkar (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Ajay Mandal All-rounder Shubham Agarwal All-rounder Vashudev Bareth Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Ashish Chouhan Bowler









Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh have settled for a draw in each of their last five matches. They have faced Delhi, Saurashtra, Tamil Nadu, Railways and Assam so far. Chhattisgarh has touched the 500-run mark in at least one innings of each of their last four matches.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Head-to-Head Record

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have played three first-class matches against each other till date. Jharkhand won the last match in 2023 by 44 runs. Chhattisgarh emerged victorious in the second-last match in 2022 by eight wickets. The first match between them ended in a draw in 2020.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Odds

Chhattisgarh opening partnership to be over 19.5

Chhattisgarh has done really well as a batting group and they would be expecting their openers to give them a good start against Jharkhand. The opening pair of Aayush Pandey and Bhupen Lalwani partnered for 54 runs in the first innings of Chhattisgarh's last match against Assam. Pandey scored 211, while Lalwani departed after scoring 16. In the second innings Chhattisgarh were 8/0 when the match ended in a draw. In the second-last match Pandey opened with Rishabh Tiwari and partnered for 43 runs for the first wicket. The partnership between them in the second innings accounted for 13 runs. In the third-last match against Tamil Nadu, the duo partnered for 124 runs in the only innings in which Chhattisgarh batted. Chhattisgarh openers have shown consistency and should manage to score at least 20 runs together against Jharkhand.

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Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Top Batters

Ishan Kishan to be the top batter for Jharkhand

India wicketkeeper-batter and Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan has played just two games in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He has scored 168 runs including a hundred from those two matches. Again failing to miss the cut for the Indian team, Ishan Kishan would be determined to make a statement. The next three months would be crucial for the youngster and we can expect him to prove his mettle. Overall, he has featured in 56 first-class matches and scored 3409 runs at an average of 38.73. He has eight hundreds and 17 first-class fifties to his name.

Aayush Pandey to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Aayush Pandey is making his presence felt in the Chhattisgarh batting line-up. The Patna-born has played all the five matches for his team this season and top-scored for them with 564 runs in five matches (8 innings) at an average of 80.57. Two hundreds and two fifties have come off his bat this season. Overall, the 21-year-old has played just eight first-class matches and scored 622 runs at an average of 47.84.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Top Bowlers

Anukul Roy to be the top bowler for Jharkhand

Anukul Roy is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for his team in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, and could surpass fellow spinner Manishi's tally of 14 wickets in the upcoming contest. The left-arm spinner has picked 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 34.72. He has registered a second-innings five-fer against the same opponent at the same venue in 2023. Anukul picked four wickets in his last List A outing against Goa, and has the momentum on his side. Overall, he has picked 109 wickets in 37 first-class matches at an average of 27.15.

M Ravi Kiran to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

Pacer M Ravi Kiran is the leading wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh in Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He has picked 16 wickets in five matches at an average of 21.68. The 33-year-old registered a five-fer in both the innings against Assam, and in the first innings against Railways. Overall, Kiran has played 68 first-class matches and picked 225 wickets at an average of 24.52.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Keenan Stadium Jharkhand to win @ 2.25 (Parimatch)

Chhattisgarh to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch) Jharkhand are more likely to beat Chhattisgarh in their upcoming sixth match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season in Jamshedpur. The two teams met at the same venue in 2023 as Jharkhand managed to win the low-scoring encounter by 44 runs. Spinners Anukul Roy and Shahbaz Nadeem had starred in the match. Nadeem has retired this time, but Anukul has got a very good company in Utkarsh Singh and Manishi in this season. The spin trio would be expecting to get the backing of the team's batter unit which would be looking dangerous in the presence of Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra, Virat Singh and Sharandeep Singh. Chhattisgarh batters have done well, but they are likely to face a stiff test against Jharkhand spinners in away conditions. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





