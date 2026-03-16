Facts: Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeesan has scored 605 runs and is the fourth-highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season

Jharkhand all-rounder Utkarsh Singh has scored 240 runs and picked 17 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar scored unbeaten 150 runs in his last outing against Chandigarh

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu will lock horns in a mouth-watering contest in Jamshedpur on Thursday. Both the teams are coming off the back of wins. Jharkhand defeated Chhattisgarh by eight wickets in Jamshedpur in their last match, while Tamil Nadu thrashed Chandigarh by 209 runs. Tamil Nadu, who have three matches, are yet to lose a match and are occupying the top spot in Group D. Jharkhand, on the other hand, have won and lost a match each after six matches, and are placed at the fifth spot.

Spinners will be the key for a win in Jamshedpur again, and both Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu have a handful of quality spinners. The equation will then boil down to the batters, and Tamil Nadu look ahead of Jharkhand in this department. In their last match as well, Tamil Nadu scored over 300 runs in both the innings, The won by an innings their second-last match.

Just two Jharkhand batters have scored over 300 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Talking about Tamil Nadu, one batter has scored over 600 runs, one over 500, and two over 350 runs. There is a massive depth in their batting department, and with spinners like Sai Kishore, and S Ajith Ram in the team, they have a very good chance of winning against Jharkhand.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 33%

Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 67%

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Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Jharkhand opener Kumar Suraj had a great outing in his last match against Chhattisgarh. He scored a hundred in the first innings, and followed it up with an unbeaten fifty in the second. The 27-year-old left-hand batter has scored 293 runs in five matches at an average of 41.85. One hundred and two fifties have already come off his bat this season, and he would be looking to carry forward the momentum in the match against Tamil Nadu.

Experienced Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar smashed unbeaten 150 runs off 171 balls in the second innings against Chandigarh in his last outing. This was his second century of the season. In four matches so far, Shankar has scored 399 runs at an average of 79.80. The 34-year-old has also managed to pick a wicket with his medium pace bowling which can prove handy in Jamshedpur. He has all the potential to emerge as the MVP of the upcoming match.

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the Keenan Stadium of Jamshedpur, Chattisgarh opted to bowl first but lost to Jharkhand by eight wickets. In one other match played at the venue in Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Chandigarh won the toss and opted to bowl first and defeated Jharkhand by 10 wickets. Team winning the toss on Thursday is expected to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Jamshedpur on Thursday, January 30. With a humidity level of 75 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 30-31 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 10 km/h. Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail for the next three days of the match.

Jharkhand Player List

Nazim Siddiquie, Sharandeep Singh Bhatia, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Ishan Kishan (c), Anukul Roy, Manishi, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Aryaman Sen, Supriyo Chakraborty, Shubham Kumar Singh, Vikas Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Robin Minz, Vivekanand Tiwari, Saurabh Shekhar, Sudip Chatterjee, Aditya Chandresh Singh

Jharkhand Playing XI





Kumar Suraj Batter Sharandeep Singh Bhatia Batter Utkarsh Singh All-rounder Virat Singh Batter Ishan Kishan (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Aditya Chandresh Singh All-rounder Anukul Roy All-rounder Kumar Kushagra (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Manishi Bowler Vikash Singh Bowler Ashish Kumar Bowler

Jharkhand Recent Form

Jharkhand won their last match against Chhattisgarh by eight wickets. They have lost just one of their six matches in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. The remaining four matches including last two matches against Delhi and Saurashtra have ended in a draw.

Tamil Nadu Player List

N Jagadeesan (c & wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Vijay Shankar, Andre Siddarth C, Shahrukh Khan, S Ajith Ram, Lakshay Jain S, Mohamed Ali, Sonu Yadav, Gurjapneet Singh, Pranav Ragavendra, Suresh Lokeshwar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, Baba Indrajith, Manimaran Siddharth, Boopathi Kumar

Tamil Nadu Playing XI





Mohammed Ali Batter N Jagadeesan (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Pradosh Paul Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Andre Siddarth C Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Sai Kishore (CAP) All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler Shahrukh Khan All-rounder M Mohammed Bowler

Tamil Nadu Recent Form

Tamil Nadu won their last match against Chandigarh by 209 runs. In their second-last match, they defeated Railways by an innings and 25 runs. Their previous three matches against Assam, Chandigarh, and Delhi ended in a draw. They kicked off their campaign with an innings and 70-run win over Saurashtra.

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head Record

Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu have played one match against each other till date. In the match played in 2022, Jharkhand defeated Tamil Nadu by two wickets. Saurabh Tiwary and Shahbaz Nadeem had starred in the match, however both the Jharkhand players have retired now.

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Odds

Tamil Nadu opening partnership to be over 19.5

Tamil Nadu openers Mohamed Ali and N Jagadeesan stitched a 101-run partnership against Chandigarh in the first innings of their last outing. In the second innings, they could partner together for five runs only. Ali was dismissed for one, while Jagadeesa went on to score 89 runs.

Tamil Nadu openers are expected to give a strong start to their team once again. They have shown consistency so far, and are oozing confidence which has also been backed by the performances of the batters following them. Shahrukh Khan came out to open with N Jagadeesan in Tamil Nadu's second match against Railways. They stitched a 137-run stand in the only innings as Tamil Nadu won by an innings margin.

Suresh Lokeshwar opened with Jagadeesan in the match against Assam, and partnered for 13 runs in the first innings and 19 in the second innings. Earlier, the opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan forged an 168-run opening stand against Delhi in the only innings. The duo partnered for 172 runs against Saurashtra in the first match. Sudharsan is yet to make his comeback after surgery for sports hernia but Ali has done good in his absence. There is no clarity over Sudharsan's participation against Jharkhand, but regardless the Tamil Nadu openers look poised to score over 19 runs together against Jharkhand as well.

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Ishan Kishan to be the top batter for Jharkhand

India wicketkeeper-batter and Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan got to bat in just one innings against Chhattisgarh in his side's last match. Batting at number five, he scored 23 runs off 22 balls. In his three matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, he has scored 161 runs at an average of 40.25. The southpaw scored a hundred against Railways in the second innings of his second match. Jharkhand would want their captain to score big against powerhouse Tamil Nadu, and the opportunity will be golden for Kishan to make headlines at a time when he isn't being picked in the Indian squad. Overall, he has featured in 57 first-class matches and scored 3432 runs at an average of 38.56. He has eight hundreds and 17 first-class fifties to his name.

N Jagadeesan to be the top batter for Tamil Nadu

N Jagadeesan continues to impress in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He scored 63 runs in the first innings against Chandigarh, and followed it with 89 in the second innings. With 605 runs at an average of 75.62, the 28-year-old is the fourth-highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The right-hander has slammed two hundreds and three fifties so far. Jagadeesan was also in fine form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with scores of 65, 21, 46*, 6 and 165 in his last five innings. Overall, he has featured in 50 first-class matches and scored 3304 runs at an average of 49.31.

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Utkarsh Singh to be the top bowler for Jharkhand

Utkarsh Singh has emerged as the leading spinner for Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The off-spinner picked five wickets in the first innings against Chhattisgarh, and followed it with three more wickets in the second innings. Overall, Utkarsh has picked 17 wickets in five matches this season at an average of 19.11. The 26-year-old is currently Jharkhand's leading wicket-taker and would be looking to make further impact against Tamil Nadu. The fact that Utkarsh has also scored 240 runs has only boosted his bowling confidence.

S Ajith Ram to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's 26-year-old left-arm spinner has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for his team in this season. He has picked 24 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.91. Ajith picked five wickets against Chandigarh in the first innings, and then chipped in with another four wickets in the second innings. He picked four wickets each in both the innings against Railways, and also picked four wickets in the only innings against Chhattisgarh. In just 16 first-class matches, Ajith has picked 84 wickets at an average of 17.70.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Tamil Nadu Jharkhand to win @ 2.65 (Parimatch)

Tamil Nadu to win @ 1.48 (Parimatch) Unbeaten Tamil Nadu are riding high on confidence and are the favourites to beat Jharkhand, who trapped Chhattisgarh in their web of spin in the last match. However, Tamil Nadu boast of a splendid batting unit with the likes of N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, Andre Siddarth C, Pradosh Paul and Sai Sudharsan all in good form. Jointly they have smashed six hundreds in the tournament so far. Jharkhand have relied heavily on Utkarsh Singh as the likes of Ishan Kishan and Anukul Roy have failed to deliver on the expectations. The batting group is still young and there is a void in the bowling group as well. An all-round Tamil Nadu side is expected to make life tough for Jharkhand. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





