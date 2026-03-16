Facts: The tally is tied at 1-1 in the last five meetings between the sides.

Haryana is placed at the 1st place of the group C table whereas Karnataka occupy the 3rd place in the standings.

Karnataka vs Haryana Chance of Winning

Karnataka, a strong team, is having an irregular campaign in this season of the Ranji Trophy. The team won their latest game against Punjab after a brief break. This enabled a good chance for them to finish in the top 2 of their respective group table. Currently, they reside at the 3rd place with two wins and four draws. With no losses so far, the team has 19 points and a net run rate of 1.294. They will look to win the next game to qualify for the play-offs.

Haryana is having a dream campaign. They have faced three draws and as many victories in the competition so far. With that, they are placed at the top of the Group table. Haryana is coming from a win against Bengal in their last Ranji outing. They have 26 points and a net run rate of 1.225. The team will be looking to hold on to their position with a win in the next game. All said, it will be a thrilling fixture between two very strong teams in the competition.

Haryana's chance of winning: 42%

Karnataka' chance of winning: 58%

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Our Prediction

It will be a well fought game between the two strong teams. However, the odds favour Haryana with their current explosive form. Both the teams have not lost a game in the competition. But Haryana has displayed exceptional form in the current competition with three wins in their campaign so far. With that, Haryana will be expected to come out on top here.

Haryana to win the match @ 2.15 (Batery)

Karnataka to win the match @ 1.70 (Batery)

Karnataka vs Haryana Betting Tips

Karnataka to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Karnataka’s current form looks promising. The team has not lost a game in the competition so far. The team featured Nikin Jose and Mayank Agarwal as the opening pair. KV Avneesh replaced Jose in the opening order. Avneesh and Agarwal average at 33.00 & 27.87 respectively in the competition. Agarwal’s form in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy was impeccable and he will bring his top form into the next Ranji game as well. The team has secured 1, 30, 34, 5 & 55 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the five games they have finished playing. Despite some inconsistencies, the team will be optimistic to deliver a splendid batting performance and score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Karnataka vs Haryana Toss Prediction

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its high-scoring matches and the pitch is a good batting wicket. The pitch is batting-friendly as it is relatively flat with good pace and bounce making it easy to stroke-play and the ball tends to come on the bat nicely. This pitch is favorable for batsmen and occasionally assists spinners. The pacers are generally more successful than the spinners as they get little turn on this pitch. However, the pacers can also cost some risk to the team as the ball tends to fly off the bat. The team winning the toss shall opt to bat here first.

Weather Report

On January 30, 2025, Bengaluru is expected to have mostly sunny and beautiful weather, with a high of 86°F (30°C) and a low of 65°F (18°C). There is no prediction of rain and will favour a good game of cricket at the venue.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Manish Pandey, Abhilash Shetty, Kishan Bedare, Shreyas Gopal, Hardik Raj, Vasuki Koushik, Mohsin Khan, Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Vidyadhar Patil, Prasidh Krishna, Sujay Sateri, Luvnith Sisodia, R Smaran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Abhinav Manohar

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Krishnan Shrijith Wicket-keeper R Smaran Batter KV Avneesh Batter Abhinav Manohar Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Yashovardhan Parantap All-rounder Prasidh Krishna Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Abhilash Shetty Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka have a fantastic squad and are doing fairly well in the competition. They need to cash in a win in the last group game to have a chance at further qualification for the next stage. They are placed at the 3rd place with more draws than wins.

Haryana Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Kumar, Ajit Chahal, Lakshay Dalal, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Aman Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Mayank Shandilya, Rohit Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Yuvraj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Lakshay Dalal Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Himanshu Rana Batter Dheeru Singh Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Ajit Chahal Bowler Sumit Kumar All-rounder Jayant Yadav Bowler Anuj Thakral Bowler Anshul Kamboj All-rounder

Haryana Team Form

Haryana is a strong team. They managed to win three games in the competition and top the standings currently. They are most likely to qualify for the play-offs. The team will face a tougher challenge against Karnataka in the next game.

Karnataka vs Haryana Head-to-Head Record

In the five clashes between the sides in the format, the sides have won a game each while the rest of the games ended in a draw.

Haryana Won: 1

Karnataka Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Karnataka vs Haryana Betting Odds

Karnataka went against Punjab in their last Ranji game. Karnataka dominated in both the departments and cashed in a comfortable win. Punjab bundled out for 55 & 213 runs in the two innings. Karnataka scored 475 in a single innings which was enough to ensure a win by an innings and 207 runs. There were several impressive bowling performances from Karnataka but Vasuki Koushik stood out with 5 wickets in the game. R Smaran smashed a double century to put his side on the winning curve.

Haryana went against Bengal in their last game. Haryana batted first in the game and scored 157 and 336 runs in the two innings. Bengal replied with 125 & 85 runs in the two innings. Haryana won the game by 283 runs. Nishant Sindhu and Ankit Kumar impressed with their batting vigour while the rest of the squad chipped in their fair share. It was the bowling line-up that won Haryana the game. Anuj Thakral picked 10 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from the side.

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Karnataka vs Haryana Top Batters

Ravichandran Smaran to be Karnataka’s top batsman

R Smaaran is the top scorer from Karnataka. He has scored 348 runs in 8 innings at an average of 49.71. He was excellent in the last game and posted 203 runs in the game.

Himanshu Rana to be Haryana’s top batsman

Himanshu Rana has consistently struck his bat in the competition. He has amassed 419 runs in 10 innings of the competition with an average of 46.55. He will come in as the best batter from the side.

Karnataka vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’s top bowler

Shreyas Gopalis the top bowler from Karnataka. He has picked 20 wickets in 8 innings of the competition. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Anshul Kamboj to be Haryana’s top bowler

Anshul Kamboj was phenomenal in the last game. He has picked 22 wickets in 8 innings of the competition. Kamboj managed to pick 5 wickets in the last game. That said, Kamboj shall do very well in the next game against Karnataka.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Karnataka Haryana to win the match @ 2.15 (Batery)

Karnataka to win the match @ 1.70 (Batery) It will be a well fought game between the two strong teams. However, the odds favour Haryana with their current explosive form. Both the teams have not lost a game in the competition. But Haryana has displayed exceptional form in the current competition with three wins in their campaign so far. With that, Haryana will be expected to come out on top here. ‌ Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





