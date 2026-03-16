Facts: Karnataka leads the tally by 3-0 in the last five clashes against Punjab in the format.

Punjab is placed at the 5th place of the group A table whereas Karnataka occupy the 4th place in the standings.

Karnataka vs Punjab Chance of Winning

After a brief break, Ranji Trophy is back in action. Karnataka, a strong team, has failed to make an impact in this edition of the competition. The team has not lost a game yet but managed to win a single game so far. The rest of the games ended in a draw. With four draws and a win, the team is placed 4th in the Elite Group C standings. They have 12 points and a net run rate of 1.028. Karnataka will look to carry forward the confidence from its recent Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph.

Punjab made a breakthrough with a win in their latest outing against Bihar. The team was struggling in the competition before. The team has a win, two losses and as many draws in their campaign so far. They are currently placed at the 5th place of the Group C standings. The team will feature Shubman Gill while Punjab will be looking to grab their second win after a break in the competition.

Punjab's chance of winning: 41%

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Karnataka vs Punjab Betting Tips

Karnataka to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Karnataka’s current form looks promising. The team has not lost a game in the competition so far. The team features Nikin Jose and Mayank Agarwal as the opening pair. Jose and Agarwal average at 47.75 & 29.00 respectively in the current competition. However, Agarwal’s form in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy was impeccable and he will bring his top form into the next Ranji game. The pair has secured 1, 30, 34 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the four games they have finished playing. Despite some inconsistencies, the team will be optimistic to deliver a splendid batting performance and score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Karnataka vs Punjab Toss Prediction

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its high-scoring matches and the pitch is a good batting wicket. The pitch is batting-friendly as it is relatively flat with good pace and bounce making it easy to stroke-play and the ball tends to come on the bat nicely. This pitch is favorable for batsmen and occasionally assists spinners. The pacers are generally more successful than the spinners as they get little turn on this pitch. However, the pacers can also cost some risk to the team as the ball tends to fly off the bat. The team winning the toss shall opt to bat here first.

Weather Report

On January 23, 2025, Bengaluru is expected to experience scattered clouds with a temperature of approximately 26.26°C (79.3°F). There is no prediction of rain and will favour a good game of cricket at the venue.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Manish Pandey, Abhilash Shetty, Kishan Bedare, Shreyas Gopal, Hardik Raj, Vasuki Koushik, Mohsin Khan, Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Vidyadhar Patil, Prasidh Krishna, Sujay Sateri, Luvnith Sisodia, R Smaran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Abhinav Manohar

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal Batter Kishan Bedare Batter Sujay Sateri Wicket-keeper R Smaran Batter Manish Pandey Batter Abhinav Manohar Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Hardik Raj All-rounder Vidyadhar Patil Bowler Vasuki Kaushik Bowler Abhilash Shetty Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka have a fantastic squad and are doing fairly well in the competition. They need to cash in a few wins to climb the group table and further qualify for the next stage. They are placed at the 4th place with more draws than wins.

Punjab Player List

Prabhsimran Singh (c), Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Baltej Singh, Abhay Choudhary, Sahaj Dhawan, Prerit Dutta, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Gurnoor Brar, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Jassinder Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Kovid Gujjar, Krish Bhagat, Mayank Markande, Prabjot Singh, Pukhraj Mann, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Nehal Wadhera

Predicted Playing XI

Jaskaranvir Singh Paul Batter Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Pukhraj Mann Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Emanjot Singh Chahal Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Salil Arora Wicket-keeper Mayank Markande Bowler Gurnoor Brar Bowler Jassinder Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab is a strong team. They managed to win their first game of the season against Bihar in their last outing. The team outperformed Bihar in terms of their bowling and managed to win the game comfortably. The team will face a tougher challenge against Karnataka in the next game.

Karnataka vs Punjab Head-to-Head Record

Karnataka has won three out of the last five clashes against Punjab while the rest ended in a draw.

Punjab Won: 0

Karnataka Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Karnataka vs Punjab Betting Odds

Karnataka went against Uttar Pradesh in their last Ranji game. Uttar Pradesh scored 89 & 446 runs in the two innings. Karnataka replied with 175 & 178 runs in the two innings. The match did not yield any result and ended in a draw. There were several impressive bowling performances in the game. Vasuki Koushik picked 6 wickets while Vidyadhar Patil and Shreyas Gopal picked 5 wickets each in the game. Krishnan Shrijith scored 110 runs in the game.

Punjab went against Bihar in their last game. Bihar scored 130 runs in the first innings. Punjab replied with 300 runs. Bihar went on to post 98 runs in the second innings, losing all their wickets in the process. Punjab cashed in a comfortable win by an innings and 67 runs. Gurnoor Brar and Baltej Singh picked 6 wickets each in the game for Punjab. JS Paul scored 65 runs while Salil Arora smashed 64 runs in the game.

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Karnataka vs Punjab Top Batters

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s top batsman

Mayank Agarwal is the top scorer from Karnataka. He has scored 203 runs in 7 innings at an average of 29.00. He was excellent in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. He will bring in his top form into the next game.

Jaskaranvir Singh Paul to be Punjab’s top batsman

Jaskaranvir Singh Paulhas consistently struck his bat in the competition. He has amassed 332 runs in 7 games of the competition with an average of 55.33. He scored 65 runs in his last game against Bihar. He will come in as the best batter from the side.

Karnataka vs Punjab Top Bowlers

Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’s top bowler

Shreyas Gopalis the top bowler from Karnataka. He has picked 17 wickets in 7 innings of the competition. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Gurnoor Brar to be Punjab’s top bowler

Gurnoor Brar is keeping Punjab safe from any batting threats from their opponents. He has picked 20 wickets in 9 innings of the competition. He was fantastic in the last game as he picked 6 wickets against Bihar. He will be the best bowling pick from Punjab.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Karnataka Punjab to win the match @ 2.15(Batery)

Karnataka to win the match @ 1.70 (Batery) Karnataka will be favourites to win here. Karnataka will be extremely confident after winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Karnataka has not lost a game so far in the competition. Whereas Punjab will be underdogs here. Karnataka has a strong squad including various names in the batting and bowling order. Karnataka will be expected to win here. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







