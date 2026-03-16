Facts: Veteran Kerala batter Sachin Baby has scored 868 runs at an average of 62 in his last 10 first-class matches

Bihar youngster Ayush Loharuka smashed his maiden first-class hundred in Bihar's last match against UP

Kerala pacer Md Nidheesh picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings of Kerala's last match against MP

Kerala vs Bihar Chance of Winning

Kerala will be looking to book a quarter-finals berth when they meet Bihar on Thursday, January 30. Kerala are currently placed second in Elite Group C after winning two of their six matches. They are yet to lose a match in Ranji Trophy 2024-25. They have settled for a draw in their last two matches against Madhya Pradesh and Haryana respectively. Bihar, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have lost five matches and managed one draw. Their last three matches against UP, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have ended in an innings defeat.

Bihar bowlers have struggled and their batters more. They have ben bundled out inside 200 runs in three of their last six outings. During the period, they have crossed the 250-run mark only once. The difference between the quality of two teams is massive, and Kerala have a very strong chance of toppling Bihar in their last group stage fixture.

Kerala chance of winning - 95%

Bihar chance of winning - 5%

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Kerala vs Bihar Betting Tips

Chasing 363 in their last match against Madhya Pradesh, Kerala were in a spot of bother but wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen scored 68 off 164 balls to make the contest an interesting one. Kerala were five down for 47 when he stitched a 74-run partnership off 157 balls. He then partnered for 90 runs with Aditya Sarwate, who scored 80 runs. These two partnerships helped Kerala in playing a stalemate against MP. The right-hander was also Kerala's second-highest run-scorer in the first innings. He scored 34 off 45 balls. Overall, The 30-year-old has scored 333 runs in six matches this season at an average of 55.50.

There is not much to celebrate in the Bihar camp after three big losses. But their all-rounder Sachin Kumar was one of the performers in the last match against UP. he scored 38 off 107 in the first innings, and then chipped in with 50 off 134 in the second innings before getting run out. Overall, the 27-year-old has scored 163 runs in three matches so far. The left-arm spinner has also picked seven wickets this season.

Kerala vs Bihar Toss Prediction

Two matches have been played in Thumba in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. In the first match here, Punjab elected to bat first but Kerala won by eight wickets. In the second match, Kerala elected to field first and thrashed UP by an innings and 117 runs. The team winning the toss on Thursday could opt to bowl once again.

Weather Report

An overcast condition has been predicted on the first two days of the match in Thumba. The precipitation level will be 10 percent on Thursday, and the temperature will be close to 32 degree celsius, and the humidity almost 80 percent. Scattered thunderstorm has been predicted on Friday as the precipitation level will rise to 40 percent. The humidity level will be over 80 percent on the last two days, but a better cricketing condition is expected as the precipitation level will drop two 20 and five percent respectively on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The wind speed on all four days will be close to 14 km/h.

Kerala Player List

Baba Aparajith, Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, Sachin Baby (c), Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Aditya Sarwate, Shoun Roger, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Krishna Prasad, Vathsal Govind, Fazil Fanoos, KM Asif, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi

Kerala Playing XI





Akshay Chandran Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Shoun Roger Batter Sachin Baby (CAP) Batter Salman Nizar Batter Mohammed Azharuddeen (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Aditya Sarwate Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler Baba Aparajith All-rounder Md Nidheesh Bowler

Kerala Recent Form

Kerala are one of the three unbeaten teams in Elite Group C alongside Haryana and Karnataka. They have settled for a draw in their last two matches against MP and Haryana respectively. They defeated UP by an innings and 117 runs in their third-last match. They kicked off their campaign with an 8-wicket win over Punjab before playing draws against Karnataka and Bengal.

Bihar Player List

Babul Kumar, Sharman Nigrodh (wk), Sachin Kumar, Nawaz Khan, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Ayush Loharuka, Jitin Yadav, Yashpal Yadav, Veer Pratap Singh (c), Sakibul Gani, Himanshu Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Piyush Singh, Bipin Saurabh, Shabbir Khan, Sakib Hussain, Abhijeet Saket, Harsh Singh, Anuj Raj, Akash Raj, Rishav Raj, Hirshi Raj, Mayank Choudhary

Bihar Playing XI

Babul Kumar Batter Sharman Nigrodh (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jitin Yadav Batter Sakibul Gani All-rounder Ayush Loharuka Batter Sachin Kumar All-rounder R Pratap Singh All-rounder V Kumar Singh (CAP) Bowler Himanshu Singh Bowler Nawaz Khan Bowler Yashpal Yadav Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Bihar have lost each of their last four matches, and there last three defeats have come by an innings margin. Overall, they have lost five of their six matches. The only match they did not lose was against Bengal which was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Kerala vs Bihar Head-to-Head Record

Kerala and Bihar have played one first-class match against each other. The match played in 2024 ended in a draw.

Kerala vs Bihar Odds

Kerala opening partnership to be over 19.5

Kerala openers have failed to score over 19 runs together only once in their six matches of Ranji Trophy 2024-25. In the last match against MP, Akshay Chandran and Rohan Kunnummal stitched together an opening partnership of 28 in the second innings, and 54 in the first innings. In their third-last innings together they partnered for 79 runs against Haryana. Just one Bihar bowler has picked more than seven wickets in the season so far, and this shows the weakness of the Bihar bowlers. Therefore, Kerala openers should comfortably manage to score over 19 runs together in their home conditions.

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Kerala vs Bihar Top Batters

Rohan Kunnummal to be the top batter for Kerala

Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal is the second-highest run-scorer for Kerala in Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He is also the only batter in the team after Mohammed Azharuddeen to score 300 runs. Kunnummal has scored 327 runs in six matches at an average of 40.87. Three fifties have come off his bat, and the match against Bihar will provide him the golden opportunity to score his first hundred of the season. Eyes will be on the 26-year-old right-hander.

Ayush Loharuka to be the top batter for Bihar

Ayush Loharuka has been a good find for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The 21-year-old is Bihar's leading run-scorer in his debut season. The right-hander has scored 293 runs in four matches at an average of 36.62. One hundred and two fifties have come off his bat. The hundred came in the first innings of Bihar's last match against UP. He scored 101 runs off 227 balls with the help of 13 fours and a six. He followed the knock with 49 off 146 in the second innings. Ayush would be looking to sign off from his debut season with another solid outing.

Kerala vs Bihar Top Bowlers

Jalaj Saxena to be the top bowler for Kerala

Kerala's star spinner is the leading wicket-taker for his team at the moment. The off-spinner has picked 23 wickets in six matches at an average of 18.95. In his last outing against MP, he picked one wicket in the first innings and two in the second. The 38-year-old veteran is expected to run through the Bihar batting line-up in the upcoming contest. He has played a total of 146 first-class matches and picked 467 wickets at an average of 25.41.

Himanshu Singh to be the top bowler for Bihar

Himanshu Singh is the only Bihar bowler to pick more than 10 wickets in the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy. The 27-year-old leg-spinner has picked 17 wickets in five matches at an average of 28.76. Overall, he has featured in nine first-class games and picked 24 wickets at an average of 31.58. He had also managed to pick a wicket at least in each of his six Vijay Hazare Trophy outings before Bihar's last Ranji Trophy game against UP. Himanshu is three short of picking 20 wickets this season, and that would be a motivating factor for him in the upcoming match against Kerala.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Kerala Kerala to win @ 1.01 (Batery)

Bihar to win @ 17.00 (Batery) Kerala are the red-hot favourites to beat Bihar in their last Group C fixture. Bihar have suffered an innings defeat in each of their last three fixtures, while Kerala are yet to lose any match, have held teams like Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh to a draw and beaten UP and Punjab in thumping fashion. No Bihar batter has crossed the 300-run mark after six rounds of matches, and just one bowler from the side has picked more than seven wickets. The likes of Aditya Sarwate, and Jalaj Saxena are expected to run through the struggling Bihar batting line-up. Despite the absence of Sanju Samson, Kerala batters look very well equipped to make life hard for inexperienced Bihar bowlers. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





