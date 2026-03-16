Facts: 5 out of 7 matches between the two sides have ended in a draw.

Kerala’s Aditya Sarwate is 9 wickets away from completing 300 wickets in first class cricket.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning

Kerala started the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season with a win over Punjab but draws to Karnataka and Bengal halted their progress. They came back strongly with a dominating win over UP but had to settle for a draw against the table toppers Haryana. They are two points behind Haryana and eyeing the top spot in Group C.

5-time Ranji Trophy winners, Madhya Pradesh, have failed to get going so far in the tournament. They had an undefeated start to the season with three draws and a win but lost their most recent match against Bengal. While they will be eager to get back to winning ways, they face a well-rounded Kerala side at their home.

Kerala Chance of Winning - 52%

Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning - 48%

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Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The two matches played at the St. Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba have been low-scoring. In seven innings, only once has a team crossed 200 and a total of 62 wickets fallen out of a possible 70. We are expecting another low-scoring encounter with an aggregate score of 750 runs or fewer. Despite the low-scoring nature of the ground, Kerala’s captain and local boy Sachin Baby has managed to score two fifties in three innings. We are expecting him to go big against Madhya Pradesh and increase his team’s chances to usurp Haryana at the top of the table.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

Thumba has seen two matches played at the venue with Kerala fielded first on both occasions and emerging victorious. We expect the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition in to bat.

Weather Report

Rain is expected to interrupt the match on all days in Thumba. The temperature is forecast to be between 20 to 32 degrees celsius during match hours. The players are in for a humid match with humidity of over 65% on the match days.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh News & Player List

Kerala Player List

Sachin Baby (c), Baba Aparajith, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, MD Nidheesh, Salman Nizar, Aditya Sarwate, Vishnu Vinod, Shoun Roger, Nedumankuzhy Basil

Predicted Playing XI

Baba Aparajith Allrounder Rohan Kunnummal Batter Akshay Chandran Allrounder Sachin Baby Batter Jalaj Saxena Allrounder Salman Nizar Batter Mohammed Azharuddeen Wicketkeeper Shoun Roger Batter Basil Thampi Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala are unbeaten this season in the Ranji Trophy. They have won two matches and drawn three games so far. In their last four matches, however, they have managed to win just once.

Madhya Pradesh News & Player List

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Anubhav Agarwal, Avesh Khan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Harpreet Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Pandey, Rajat Patidar, Subhranshu Senapati, Sagar Solanki

Predicted Playing XI

Subhranshu Senapati Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicketkeeper Rajat Patidar Batter Shubham Sharma Allrounder Harpreet Singh Batter Aryan Pandey Bowler Venkatesh Iyer Allrounder Saransh Jain Allrounder Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler Anubhav Agarwal Allrounder

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh started the tournament with three draws on the bounce before finally winning a game against Bihar. Their most recent match, however, saw them lose to Bengal at home.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Head to Head

Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have faced each other seven times in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Both teams have won one match each while five games have ended in a draw.

Head to Head

Kerala: 1

Madhya Pradesh: 1

Draw: 5

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall in Thumba and spinners to dominate

Thumba favours bowlers heavily, seeing six all outs in seven innings. The pitch supports spin bowling with 53 out of the 62 wickets that have fallen at the St. Xavier’s College Ground taken by the slow bowlers. Kerala have the likes of Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Sarwate while Kumar Kartikeya will hold the fort for the visitors. We’re backing the spinners to take more than 70% of the wickets in the match.‌

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Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Sachin Baby to be Kerala’s top batsman

Kerala’s captain, Sachin Baby, has been impressive at home this season. Out of the 280 runs he has scored in five matches, 148 have come at home in just three innings. We’re expecting him to lead the charge for the team’s batting unit and keep the Madhya Pradesh bowlers quiet.

Shubham Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh’s top batsman

Shubham Sharma is the second-highest run scorer in the season, just 10 behind Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal. With 2 centuries and as many fifties, the MP captain has scored 605 runs at an average of over 100. While the pitch in Thumba will pose a challenge, we expect him to do better than his teammates.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Jalaj Saxena to be Kerala’s top bowler

Kerala’s top wicket taker in the tournament, Jalaj Saxena, is our pick to be the team’s best bowler in Thumba. 18 of the 20 wickets he has taken this season have come at home. He has taken 5 wickets or more in three of the four innings and is expected to be among the wickets once again against Madhya Pradesh.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s top bowler

27-year-old Kumar Kartikeya has taken 24 wickets in 9 innings this season. The left arm spinner is in good form as well, taking 4 or more wickets in each of his last three games. He will be licking his lips at the prospect of bowling on the spin-friendly wicket in Thumba.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Kerala Kerala to Win - 1.90 (Batery)

Madhya Pradesh to Win - 1.90 (Batery) Madhya Pradesh have historically been a more successful team in the Ranji Trophy as compared to Kerala with 5 titles as compared to none. However, we are backing Kerala to emerge victorious in Thumba or settle for a draw if rain interrupts play. ‌ Batery 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





