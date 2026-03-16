Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction
KER
52%
Chance of Winning
MP
48%
India
St Xavier's College Ground
Facts:
- 5 out of 7 matches between the two sides have ended in a draw.
- Kerala’s Aditya Sarwate is 9 wickets away from completing 300 wickets in first class cricket.
Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning
Kerala started the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season with a win over Punjab but draws to Karnataka and Bengal halted their progress. They came back strongly with a dominating win over UP but had to settle for a draw against the table toppers Haryana. They are two points behind Haryana and eyeing the top spot in Group C.
5-time Ranji Trophy winners, Madhya Pradesh, have failed to get going so far in the tournament. They had an undefeated start to the season with three draws and a win but lost their most recent match against Bengal. While they will be eager to get back to winning ways, they face a well-rounded Kerala side at their home.
Kerala Chance of Winning - 52%
Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning - 48%
Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The two matches played at the St. Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba have been low-scoring. In seven innings, only once has a team crossed 200 and a total of 62 wickets fallen out of a possible 70. We are expecting another low-scoring encounter with an aggregate score of 750 runs or fewer. Despite the low-scoring nature of the ground, Kerala’s captain and local boy Sachin Baby has managed to score two fifties in three innings. We are expecting him to go big against Madhya Pradesh and increase his team’s chances to usurp Haryana at the top of the table.
Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Match Toss Prediction
Thumba has seen two matches played at the venue with Kerala fielded first on both occasions and emerging victorious. We expect the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition in to bat.
Weather Report
Rain is expected to interrupt the match on all days in Thumba. The temperature is forecast to be between 20 to 32 degrees celsius during match hours. The players are in for a humid match with humidity of over 65% on the match days.
Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh News & Player List
Kerala Player List
Sachin Baby (c), Baba Aparajith, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, MD Nidheesh, Salman Nizar, Aditya Sarwate, Vishnu Vinod, Shoun Roger, Nedumankuzhy Basil
Predicted Playing XI
|
Baba Aparajith
|
Allrounder
|
Rohan Kunnummal
|
Batter
|
Akshay Chandran
|
Allrounder
|
Sachin Baby
|
Batter
|
Jalaj Saxena
|
Allrounder
|
Salman Nizar
|
Batter
|
Mohammed Azharuddeen
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Shoun Roger
|
Batter
|
Basil Thampi
|
Bowler
|
MD Nidheesh
|
Bowler
|
Nedumankuzhy Basil
|
Bowler
Kerala Team Form
Kerala are unbeaten this season in the Ranji Trophy. They have won two matches and drawn three games so far. In their last four matches, however, they have managed to win just once.
Madhya Pradesh News & Player List
Madhya Pradesh Player List
Shubham Sharma (c), Anubhav Agarwal, Avesh Khan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Harpreet Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Pandey, Rajat Patidar, Subhranshu Senapati, Sagar Solanki
Predicted Playing XI
|
Subhranshu Senapati
|
Batter
|
Himanshu Mantri
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Shubham Sharma
|
Allrounder
|
Harpreet Singh
|
Batter
|
Aryan Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Allrounder
|
Saransh Jain
|
Allrounder
|
Kumar Kartikeya
|
Bowler
|
Kulwant Khejroliya
|
Bowler
|
Anubhav Agarwal
|
Allrounder
Madhya Pradesh Team Form
Madhya Pradesh started the tournament with three draws on the bounce before finally winning a game against Bihar. Their most recent match, however, saw them lose to Bengal at home.
Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Head to Head
Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have faced each other seven times in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Both teams have won one match each while five games have ended in a draw.
Head to Head
Kerala: 1
Madhya Pradesh: 1
Draw: 5
Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds
Expect wickets to fall in Thumba and spinners to dominate
Thumba favours bowlers heavily, seeing six all outs in seven innings. The pitch supports spin bowling with 53 out of the 62 wickets that have fallen at the St. Xavier’s College Ground taken by the slow bowlers. Kerala have the likes of Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Sarwate while Kumar Kartikeya will hold the fort for the visitors. We’re backing the spinners to take more than 70% of the wickets in the match.
Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh
India
null, null
Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters
Sachin Baby to be Kerala’s top batsman
Kerala’s captain, Sachin Baby, has been impressive at home this season. Out of the 280 runs he has scored in five matches, 148 have come at home in just three innings. We’re expecting him to lead the charge for the team’s batting unit and keep the Madhya Pradesh bowlers quiet.
Shubham Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh’s top batsman
Shubham Sharma is the second-highest run scorer in the season, just 10 behind Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal. With 2 centuries and as many fifties, the MP captain has scored 605 runs at an average of over 100. While the pitch in Thumba will pose a challenge, we expect him to do better than his teammates.
Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers
Jalaj Saxena to be Kerala’s top bowler
Kerala’s top wicket taker in the tournament, Jalaj Saxena, is our pick to be the team’s best bowler in Thumba. 18 of the 20 wickets he has taken this season have come at home. He has taken 5 wickets or more in three of the four innings and is expected to be among the wickets once again against Madhya Pradesh.
Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s top bowler
27-year-old Kumar Kartikeya has taken 24 wickets in 9 innings this season. The left arm spinner is in good form as well, taking 4 or more wickets in each of his last three games. He will be licking his lips at the prospect of bowling on the spin-friendly wicket in Thumba.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kerala
- Kerala to Win - 1.90 (Batery)
- Madhya Pradesh to Win - 1.90 (Batery)
Batery
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