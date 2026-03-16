Facts: Shubham Sharma has racked up 713 runs at an average of 89.12 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy

Uttar Pradesh skipper Aryan Juyal has amassed 576 runs at an average of 72, which comprises three centuries and one half-century, in the ongoing tournament

Kumar Kartikeya has already scalped 28 wickets in the ongoing Ranji Trophy at an average of 24.07

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh have just one win from six games, with four draws and one loss that put them significantly lower than they would have expected at the start of the campaign. Studded with many star players, like Rajat Patidar, Avesh Khan, and Shubham Sharma, and Venkatesh Iyer, they have all the strengths at their disposal but the hindrance is very dichotomic.

On the other hand, the Aryan Juyal-led Uttar Pradesh have been more consistent in their approach. The form of their skipper has played its part, but what is even more interesting is the way Karan Sharma, Abhishek Goswami, and Madhav Kaushik have batted to go with the timeless brilliance of Saurabh Kumar. They will be up for the challenge, knowing the batting in Holkar will be easier than ever before.

MP’s chance of winning is 60%

UP’s chance of winning is 40%

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Railways vs Delhi Betting Tips

Tell me honestly - would you ever want to bet against Virat Kohli? Irrespective of his form, be sure that he will deliver big-time with the bat in the Railways clash to bring his confidence back. Trust Navdeep Saini to do well with the ball as well, for he has the impeccable ability to swing the ball both ways. Kshitiz Sharma is impressive and he may deliver a wild batting performance against Railways.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore has hosted 17 first-class matches, with the batting first team winning nine games compared to four wins by the batting second side. The average first-innings score at the venue has been 299/9, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 295/10.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain in Indore. The morning will be chilly, but will be extremely pleasant for a game of cricket.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Himanshu Mantri (wk), Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harsh Gawli, Saransh Jain, Aryan Pandey, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Subhranshu Senapati, Anubhav Agarwal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yash Dubey, Rishabh Chouhan, Sagar Solanki

Predicted Playing XI

Harsh Gawli Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Rajat Patidar Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Harpreet Singh Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Aryan Pandey All-rounder Saransh Jain Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh have won one, lost one and drew four in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, accumulating a total of 10 points. They are just above Bihar on the points table, who are yet to win a game this season.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Rituraj Singh, Aryan Juyal (c & wk), Karan Sharma, Aaditya Sharma, Vijay Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Shivam Mavi, Saurabh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Sameer Rizvi , Kritagya Singh, Aaqib Khan , Piyush Chawla, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Bihari Rai, Siddarth Yadav, Swastik Chikara, Yash Dayal, Priyam Garg

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Goswami Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Karan Sharma Batter Rituraj Singh Batter Aaditya Sharma Batter Vijay Kumar All-rounder Shivam Sharma Bowler Vaibhav Chaudhary Bowler Shivam Mavi Bowler Saurabh Kumar Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh have 13 points to its name in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, having won, lost, and drawn four matches so far. Although they have no chance of making it to the knockouts, they would want a morale-boosting win ahead of next season.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Head-To-Head

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have played against each other a record 51 times, with the former winning 10 games compared to the latter's 12 wins. 31 games have ended in draws.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to take the first innings lead @ (Batery)

Madhya Pradesh has a very strong batting line-up, with the likes of Rajat Patidar, Himanshu Mantri, and Venkatesh Iyer providing a massive safety net. At home, they tend to do well, as evidenced by their average of 373 runs in the first innings of the ongoing season. They have taken an innings lead on four occasions already, and three of them were at home. So trust them to do well in the upcoming clash.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Best Batters

Shubham Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Madhya Pradesh skipper Shubham Sharma has had an incredible dominance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, having racked up 713 runs at an average of 89.12 and a strike rate of 61.46. With two centuries and four half-centuries in 10 innings, Subham has shown a kind of maturity that was unbeknownst to many. The second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament, Sharma has 3915 runs in first-class cricket, which came at an average of 40.78.

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’s best batter (Batery)

Uttar Pradesh skipper Aryan Juyal is having a dream run in the Ranji Trophy. With 576 runs at an average of 72, which comprises three centuries and one half-century, Juyal has a prolificity to deliver big-time. The former Indian U-19 wicket-keeper has scored 1631 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 46.60, with six centuries and as many half-centuries.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kumar Kartikeya has been on a roll this season. He has already scalped 28 wickets in the ongoing Ranji Trophy at an average of 24.07. His consistency can be judged from the fact that not a single bowler from the side apart from him has touched the 20-wicket mark. Kartikeya has taken 168 wickets in his first-class career at an average of 21.9, with nine five-wicket hauls to his name.

Shivam Sharma to be Uttar Pradesh’s best bowler (Batery)

Shivam Sharma has taken 18 wickets in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy at an average of 21.94, which is emblematic of his career. Overall, he has taken 44 wickets at an average of 27.29 and promises to be a big player for Uttar Pradesh. Trust him to replicate his performance from the previous game in the next match as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh to Win - 1.65 (Batery)

Uttar Pradesh to Win - 2.25 (Batery) Man to Man, I would like to go with Madhya Pradesh, partly because of the strength they have at home. Even though things haven’t gone their way, knowing that Patidar and Iyer hold the ship tight makes things a lot more interesting. Indore has a batting-friendly surface, which ensures they have more runs at their disposal than ever before. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





