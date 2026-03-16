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Maharashtra vs Baroda Match Prediction

MAH

32%

Chance of Winning

BRD

68%

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1.40
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1.43
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Batery

1.45
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Golf Club Ground

Baroda and Maharashtra will meet in their 6th game in the Group A games of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Golf Club Ground, Nasik from January 23, 2025. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Facts:

  • Baroda leads the tally by 2-0 in the last five clashes against Maharashtra in the format.
  • Baroda is placed at the top place of the group A table whereas Maharashtra occupy the 7th place in the standings.

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Maharashtra vs Baroda Chance of Winning

After a brief break, Ranji Trophy is back in action. Elite Group A is a very competitive pool and Maharashtra is finding it tough to survive amongst the other strong teams. The team has won a single game while losing on three occasions in five games. Maharashtra is placed at the 7th place of the group standings. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.873. The team will look to bounce back with a better performance in the next game against Baroda.

Baroda had a great campaign last year but were knocked out in the play-offs by Mumbai. Baroda has a very strong squad and can be one of the top contenders for the trophy this year. They are having an unbeatable run so far in the competition with four wins in five games. They won their last game against Meghalaya and are placed at the top of the points table with 27 points and a net run rate of 1.771. Baroda will be very confident coming into the next game against struggling Maharashtra.

Baroda's chance of winning: 68%

Maharashtra' chance of winning: 32%

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Maharashtra vs Baroda Betting Tips

Maharashtra to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Maharashtra’s current form looks worrisome as they lack majorly in all the departments. They have lost more games than won so far this season. Their opening order revolves around Siddhesh Veer and Murtaza Trunkwala mainly who failed to deliver with their opening partnerships in the competition. Veer and Murtaza average at 33.00 & 29.00 respectively in the competition currently. They have secured the scores of 0, 3, 26, 5 & 21 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the five games they have played so far. Moreover, Baroda’s strength lies in their bowling order and will definitely pierce through Maharashtra’s batting order with ease. That said, Maharashtra is very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Maharashtra vs Baroda Toss Prediction

At the Golf Club Ground in Nasik, teams winning the toss have shown a preference for fielding first. The captains perceive an advantage in chasing at this venue, possibly due to favorable pitch conditions for bowlers early on or dew factors influencing later stages of the game. However, toss decisions are also influenced by team strategies, player form, and specific match situations, making precise predictions challenging.

Weather Report

On January 23, 2025, Nashik is expected to have hazy sunshine with a high of 88°F (31°C) and a low of 49°F (9°C). There is no prediction of rain and will favour a good game of cricket at the venue.

Maharashtra Player List

Ankit Bawne (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Kate, Murtaza Trunkwala, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Azim Kazi, Siddhesh Veer, Mandar Bhandari, Nikhil Naik, Hitesh Walunj, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Rajneesh Gurbani, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Saurabh Nawale, Taranjitsingh Dhillon.

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer

All-rounder

Murtaza Trunkwala

Batter

Sachin Dhas

Batter

Ankit Bawne (C)

Batter

Azim Kazi

All-rounder

Harshal Kate

Batter

Satyajeet Bachhav

Batter

Saurabh Nawale

Wicket-keeper

Taranjitsingh Dhillon

Bowler

Mukesh Choudhary

Bowler

Hitesh Walunj

Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra have a decent squad but are struggling to put on their best version of the ground. The team has already lost three games and are walking here after a defeat against Odisha. The team will be looking to deliver a better performance. .

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Mitesh Patel, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh

Batter

Shivalik Sharma

Batter

Shashwat Rawat

Batter

Atit Sheth

All-rounder

Vishnu Solanki

Batter

Krunal Pandya (C)

All-rounder

Mitesh Patel

Wicket-keeper

Raj Limbani

Bowler

Mahesh Pithiya

Bowler

Bhargav Bhatt

Bowler

Akash Singh

Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda is a very strong team. The team is coming from a comfortable win against Meghalaya in their last game. They dominated in all the departments and won the game by an innings and 261 runs. They will be ready to put on another impressive performance against Maharashtra.

Maharashtra vs Baroda Head-to-Head Record

Baroda has won two out of the last five clashes against Maharashtra while the rest ended in a draw.

Baroda Won: 2

Maharashtra Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Maharashtra vs Baroda Betting Odds

Maharashtra went against Odisha in their last Ranji game. Maharashtra accumulated 162 & 166 runs in the two innings of the game. Odisha was better at scoring runs and posted 200 & 130/7 to win the game by 3 wickets. Ramakrishna Ghosh scored 80 runs in the 1st innings to emerge out as the best batter from Maharashtra in the last game. Prashant Solanki and Ramakrishna Ghosh picked 4 wickets each in the game. Despite their poor form, the team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Baroda collected easy points from their last win against Meghalaya. Meghalaya batted first in the last game and scored 103 runs in the first innings. Baroda replied with 442 runs. It was a huge score to chase and Meghalaya bundled out for 78 runs to lose the game by an innings and 261 runs. Mahesh Pithiya was the best bowler from the side and picked 9 wickets in the game while Ninad Rathva took 7 wickets in the game. Jyotsnil Singh and Shashwat Rawat were impeccable with the bat and scored 121 runs each in the game.

Maharashtra vs Baroda

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Maharashtra

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Maharashtra vs Baroda Top Batters

Ankit Bawne to be Maharashtra’s top batsman

Ankit Bawne is the top scorer from Maharashtra. He has scored 361 runs in 8 innings at an average of 51.57. He was excellent in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. He will bring in his top form into the next game.

Shivalik Sharma to be Baroda’s top batsman

Shivalik Sharma has consistently struck his bat in the competition. He has amassed 382 runs in 7 games of the competition with an average of 54.57. He scored 42 runs in his last game against Meghalaya. He will come in as the best batter from the side.

Maharashtra vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Hitesh Walunj to be Maharashtra’s top bowler

Hitesh Walunj is the top bowler from Maharashtra. He has picked 22 wickets in 9 innings of the competition. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’s top bowler

Mahesh Pithiya is keeping Baroda safe from any batting threats from their opponents. He has picked 30 wickets in 9 innings of the competition. He was fantastic in the last game as he picked 9 wickets against Meghalaya. He will be the best bowling pick from Baroda.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Baroda

Baroda will be favourites to win here. Baroda has won the title five times before. They have a stellar batting and bowling order. They are placed 1st in the group standings with more wins than Maharashtra. Whereas Maharashtra are stuck in their lacklustre form with more losses than wins in their campaign. With a better squad and form, Baroda will be expected to win here. ‌
  • Baroda to win the match @ 1.45 (Batery)
  • Maharashtra to win the match @ 2.75 (Batery)
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