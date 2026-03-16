Facts: Baroda leads the tally by 2-0 in the last five clashes against Maharashtra in the format.

Baroda is placed at the top place of the group A table whereas Maharashtra occupy the 7th place in the standings.

Maharashtra vs Baroda Chance of Winning

After a brief break, Ranji Trophy is back in action. Elite Group A is a very competitive pool and Maharashtra is finding it tough to survive amongst the other strong teams. The team has won a single game while losing on three occasions in five games. Maharashtra is placed at the 7th place of the group standings. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.873. The team will look to bounce back with a better performance in the next game against Baroda.

Baroda had a great campaign last year but were knocked out in the play-offs by Mumbai. Baroda has a very strong squad and can be one of the top contenders for the trophy this year. They are having an unbeatable run so far in the competition with four wins in five games. They won their last game against Meghalaya and are placed at the top of the points table with 27 points and a net run rate of 1.771. Baroda will be very confident coming into the next game against struggling Maharashtra.

Baroda's chance of winning: 68%

Maharashtra' chance of winning: 32%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Maharashtra vs Baroda Betting Tips

Maharashtra to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Maharashtra’s current form looks worrisome as they lack majorly in all the departments. They have lost more games than won so far this season. Their opening order revolves around Siddhesh Veer and Murtaza Trunkwala mainly who failed to deliver with their opening partnerships in the competition. Veer and Murtaza average at 33.00 & 29.00 respectively in the competition currently. They have secured the scores of 0, 3, 26, 5 & 21 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the five games they have played so far. Moreover, Baroda’s strength lies in their bowling order and will definitely pierce through Maharashtra’s batting order with ease. That said, Maharashtra is very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Maharashtra vs Baroda Toss Prediction

At the Golf Club Ground in Nasik, teams winning the toss have shown a preference for fielding first. The captains perceive an advantage in chasing at this venue, possibly due to favorable pitch conditions for bowlers early on or dew factors influencing later stages of the game. However, toss decisions are also influenced by team strategies, player form, and specific match situations, making precise predictions challenging.

Weather Report

On January 23, 2025, Nashik is expected to have hazy sunshine with a high of 88°F (31°C) and a low of 49°F (9°C). There is no prediction of rain and will favour a good game of cricket at the venue.

Maharashtra Player List

Ankit Bawne (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Kate, Murtaza Trunkwala, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Azim Kazi, Siddhesh Veer, Mandar Bhandari, Nikhil Naik, Hitesh Walunj, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Rajneesh Gurbani, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Saurabh Nawale, Taranjitsingh Dhillon.

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Murtaza Trunkwala Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Ankit Bawne (C) Batter Azim Kazi All-rounder Harshal Kate Batter Satyajeet Bachhav Batter Saurabh Nawale Wicket-keeper Taranjitsingh Dhillon Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra have a decent squad but are struggling to put on their best version of the ground. The team has already lost three games and are walking here after a defeat against Odisha. The team will be looking to deliver a better performance. .

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Mitesh Patel, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Atit Sheth All-rounder Vishnu Solanki Batter Krunal Pandya (C) All-rounder Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Raj Limbani Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Akash Singh Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda is a very strong team. The team is coming from a comfortable win against Meghalaya in their last game. They dominated in all the departments and won the game by an innings and 261 runs. They will be ready to put on another impressive performance against Maharashtra.

Maharashtra vs Baroda Head-to-Head Record

Baroda has won two out of the last five clashes against Maharashtra while the rest ended in a draw.

Baroda Won: 2

Maharashtra Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Maharashtra vs Baroda Betting Odds

Maharashtra went against Odisha in their last Ranji game. Maharashtra accumulated 162 & 166 runs in the two innings of the game. Odisha was better at scoring runs and posted 200 & 130/7 to win the game by 3 wickets. Ramakrishna Ghosh scored 80 runs in the 1st innings to emerge out as the best batter from Maharashtra in the last game. Prashant Solanki and Ramakrishna Ghosh picked 4 wickets each in the game. Despite their poor form, the team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Baroda collected easy points from their last win against Meghalaya. Meghalaya batted first in the last game and scored 103 runs in the first innings. Baroda replied with 442 runs. It was a huge score to chase and Meghalaya bundled out for 78 runs to lose the game by an innings and 261 runs. Mahesh Pithiya was the best bowler from the side and picked 9 wickets in the game while Ninad Rathva took 7 wickets in the game. Jyotsnil Singh and Shashwat Rawat were impeccable with the bat and scored 121 runs each in the game.

Maharashtra vs Baroda India Golf Club Ground, null Maharashtra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.40 Bet Now! Baroda Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.45 Bet Now!

Maharashtra vs Baroda Top Batters

Ankit Bawne to be Maharashtra’s top batsman

Ankit Bawne is the top scorer from Maharashtra. He has scored 361 runs in 8 innings at an average of 51.57. He was excellent in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. He will bring in his top form into the next game.

Shivalik Sharma to be Baroda’s top batsman

Shivalik Sharma has consistently struck his bat in the competition. He has amassed 382 runs in 7 games of the competition with an average of 54.57. He scored 42 runs in his last game against Meghalaya. He will come in as the best batter from the side.

Maharashtra vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Hitesh Walunj to be Maharashtra’s top bowler

Hitesh Walunj is the top bowler from Maharashtra. He has picked 22 wickets in 9 innings of the competition. He will walk in as the best bowling pick from the side.





Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’s top bowler

Mahesh Pithiya is keeping Baroda safe from any batting threats from their opponents. He has picked 30 wickets in 9 innings of the competition. He was fantastic in the last game as he picked 9 wickets against Meghalaya. He will be the best bowling pick from Baroda.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Baroda Baroda to win the match @ 1.45 (Batery)

Maharashtra to win the match @ 2.75 (Batery) Baroda will be favourites to win here. Baroda has won the title five times before. They have a stellar batting and bowling order. They are placed 1st in the group standings with more wins than Maharashtra. Whereas Maharashtra are stuck in their lacklustre form with more losses than wins in their campaign. With a better squad and form, Baroda will be expected to win here. ‌ Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





