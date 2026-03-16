Facts: Maharashtra are unbeaten in head-to-head games against Tripura in First Class cricket.

Tripura captain Mandeep Singh has the second highest average among batters who have scored more than 300 runs this season.

Maharashtra vs Tripura Match Prediction

Two of the bottom three sides in Group A face each other with Maharashtra hosting Tripura in their final group stage match of the Ranji Trophy. The match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Solapur from 30th January to 2nd February with play starting at 9:30 AM IST.

Maharashtra vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Maharashtra started their tournament with a draw to the group leaders Jammu & Kashmir before losing to the mighty Mumbai side. They got their campaign on track with a win over Meghalaya but couldn’t capitalise on it with just one win in their last three games. They will be eager to sign off this season with a win at home.

Tripura have lost just once this season, to table toppers J&K. They, however, have also just won one game with three matches ending in a draw and one abandonment. Their solitary win came against neighbours Meghalaya and with a difficult trip to Maharashtra coming next, could likely end up becoming their only win of the season.

Maharashtra Chance of Winning - 60%

Tripura Chance of Winning - 40%

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Maharashtra vs Tripura Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both teams’ middle order batters have been impressive in the tournament, stabilising the innings when the top order has lost their wickets early this season. Tripura’s captain Mandeep Singh is our pick to go big in the match. In each of his four games, he has scored at least a fifty in one of the two innings. The same holds true for Maharashtra’s captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has only batted in five innings, but has completed two fifties and a hundred already. We are backing both the captains to be the highest scorers from their respective teams.

Maharashtra vs Tripura Match Toss Prediction

With it being the first match of the season in Solapur, we are yet to see how the pitch holds up. Tripura’s only win of the campaign came when they were sent in to bat by their opponents while Maharashtra have won one game each when batting first and second. However, we are expecting the teams to play to their strengths and opt to field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The four match days are expected to be mostly sunny with just a little chance of rain on days 2 and 3. The mercury is likely to move between 24 and 34 degrees celsius on all four days.

Maharashtra vs Tripura News & Player List

Maharashtra Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Mandar Bhandari, Pradeep Dadhe, Sachin Dhas, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rajneesh Gurbani, Harshal Kate, Azim Kazi, Arshin Kulkarni, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Murtaza Trunkwala, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj, Pavan Shah, Yash Kshirsagar, Siddharth Mhatre, Saurabh Nawale

Predicted Playing XI

Pavan Shah Batter Murtaza Trunkwala Batter Siddhesh Veer Allrounder Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Yash Kshirsagar Batter Siddharth Mhatre Allrounder Saurabh Nawale Wicketkeeper Ramakrishna Ghosh Allrounder Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Mukesh Chouodhary Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra come into the match on the back of a morale-boosting win over Baroda. They have won two games in six matches while losing three and drawing once.

Tripura News & Player List

Tripura Player List

Mandeep Singh (c), Manisankar Murasingh, Joydeep Banik, Saurabh Das, Bikramkumar Das, Bikramjit Debnath, Rajat Dey, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Jiwanjot Singh, Parvez Sultan, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Sandip Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Srinivas Sharath

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Jiwanjot Singh Batter Sridam Paul Allrounder Rajat Dey Batter Mandeep Singh Allrounder Srinivas Sharath Wicketkeeper Arjun Debnath Allrounder Manisankar Murasingh Allrounder Saurabh Das Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler

Tripura Team Form

The team from the Northeast region of India have won just once in six games this season. The positive for them is that they have only lost once as well with three draws and one match being abandoned without a ball being played.

Maharashtra vs Tripura Head to Head

Tripura and Maharashtra have faced each other only twice in the Ranji Trophy in their history. The first meeting happened in 2013 when Maharashtra won by 9 wickets in Pune. Seven years later, Tripura played hosts but lost by 5 wickets.

Head to Head

Maharashtra: 2

Tripura: 0

Draw: 0

Maharashtra vs Tripura Betting Odds

Both teams’ opening pairs to fall early in Solapur

Maharashtra’s biggest failure this season has been the inconsistent performances at the top of the order. Only twice have they crossed the 50-run mark and if we exclude those two partnerships, they have an average of 13 runs per inning. Tripura, too, have either gone big or folded early this season. Their three highest opening run stands so far have been 148, 55, and 48*. Apart from these, they have scored a total of 38 runs in 5 innings. We are expecting both teams to flop at the top and the middle order to rescue them.

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Maharashtra vs Tripura Top Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s top batsman

The team captain has played just three matches for his side this season, but has impressed in each match. He has scored two fifties and a hundred in five innings, batting at an average of over 66. With the final game of the season being played at home, we are expecting Gaikwad to sign off on a good note.

Mandeep Singh to be Tripura’s top batsman

33-year-old allrounder Mandeep Singh is our pick to be the best batsman from Tripura in the match. He has scored a fifty or a hundred in each of his games and comes into the match on the back of his maiden hundred of the season against Services. The middle order batter averages over 100 this season and will be key to Tripura’s chances of getting a result from this match.

Maharashtra vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Mukesh Choudhary to be Maharashtra’s top bowler

The 28-year-old medium pacer played a key role in Maharashtra’s win over Baroda. He returned with 8 wickets from the match, including a 5-wicket haul in the second innings. He has taken 22 wickets despite bowling in just 7 innings. We are backing him to be among the wickets in Solapur.

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s top bowler

Medium pacer Manisankar Murasingh has taken three 5-wicket hauls in 5 matches this season. The 32-year-old didn’t have the best outing in their most recent game, but comes into the match as the team’s highest wicket-taker with 31 dismissals in 10 innings.