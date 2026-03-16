Facts: Pheiroijam Jotin was the highest run-scorer for Manipur in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, having scored 502 runs at an average of 50.20

Loharuka has scored 541 runs at an average of 49.18, with two centuries and two fifties to his name

Konthoujam has grabbed 126 wickets at an average of 28.42 in his first-class career

Manipur vs Bihar Chance of Winning

Led by Lee Yong Lepcha, Manipur have some talented players in the form of Karnajit Yumnam, Bishworjit Konthoujam, and Pheiroijam Jotin. They know how to score consistent runs in the lower division of Indian domestic cricket, and will be eager to leave an impression in the second round as well.

On the other hand, Bihar are too good a side to be bogged down under pressure. Ayush Loharuka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, and Arnav Kishor form the crux of the side with the bat, whereas Sakib Hussain and Himanshu Singh can cause massive devastation with the ball. Together, they form perhaps one of the most intriguing batting line-up, which will leave the opposition in disarray.

MAN’s chance of winning is 45%

BIH’s chance of winning is 55%

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Manipur vs Bihar Betting Tips

Bet on Vaibhav Suryavanshi to score heavily for Bihar in the upcoming match after failing to notch up a big one in the first match. You can also bet on Ayush Loharuka to deliver the goods for Bihar after his double century against Arunachal Pradesh. Sakib Hussain is in spectacular form at the moment and bet on him to do well with the ball against Manipur.

Manipur vs Bihar Match Toss Prediction

The Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium in Nadiad will host the match between Manipur and Bihar this season, due to political situation in Manipur. The venue is batting-friendly in nature, with the average first innings score being 378.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain in Naidad during the match between Manipur and Bihar, and you can expect an uninterrupted match.

Manipur Player List

Bishworjit Konthoujam (c),Karnajit Yumnam,Ulenyai Khwairakpam (wk),Kangabam Priyojit Singh,L Kishan Singha,Ajay Lamabam Singh,Naesh Hussain,Ronald Longjam ,Johnson Singh,Pheiroijam Jotin,Rex Rajkumar, Kishan Thokchom,Al Bashid Muhammed ,Amom Guniram Singh,Mohammed Mustaque

Predicted Playing XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batter Ulenyai Khwairakpam Wicket-Keeper Ronald Longjam Batter Johnson Singh Batter K Priyojit Singh Batter Pheiroijam Jotin All-rounder Rex Singh All-rounder Kishan Singha Bowler Naesh Hussain Bowler Ajay Lamabam Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Last season, Manipur won just one game and lost a couple of matches to end up at the fifth position in the six-team Plate Group tournament.

Bihar Player List

Sakibul Gani (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Arnav Kishor, Ayush Loharuka, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Amod Yadav, Sachin Kumar, Himanshu Singh, Nawaz Khan, Sakib Hussain, Piyush Singh, Khalid Alam, Bhashkar Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Arnav Kishor Batter Ayush Loharuka Batter Sakibul Gani Batter Bipin Saurabh Wicket-Keeper Raghuvendra Pratap Singh All-rounder Sachin Kumar All-rounder Himanshu Singh Bowler Amod Yadav Bowler Nawaz Khan Bowler Sakib Hussain Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar beat Arunachal Pradesh by a massive margin of an innings and 156 runs in the first round match of the Plate Group Ranji Trophy.

Manipur vs Bihar Head-To-Head

Manipur and Bihar have faced each other four times in the Ranji Trophy, with the latter winning three games whereas one game has ended in a draw. The last time both sides met was back in January 2023 when Bihar beat Manipur by a massive margin of 220 runs.

Manipur vs Bihar Betting Odds

Bihar to have a dominant opening partnership (Parimatch)

Bihar have a terrific opening duo in the form of young Vaibhav Suryavanshi and an in-form Arnav Kishor. Even though in the previous game, they had an opening stand of just 14 runs, the fact that both batters know how to bat long can add a strength factor. Arnav Kishor has a first-class average of 52.00 whereas Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already proven his mettle in the IPL. Backing them to do well won’t be a bad idea.

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Manipur vs Bihar Best Batters

Pheiroijam Jotin to be Manipur’s best batter (Parimatch)

Pheiroijam Jotin was the highest run-scorer for Manipur in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, having scored 502 runs at an average of 50.20. That sojourn included four half-centuries and one century that defined their story. In the first game of the ongoing season, he scored an effervescent 89 to prove his worth. In his first-class career, Jotin has scored 900 runs at an average of 40.90. So back him to deliver once again for the side.

Ayush Loharuka to be Bihar’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ayush Loharuka is one of the most exciting batters to watch in the plate group. In his first-class career, in which he has played mostly in the Elite Group, Loharuka has scored 541 runs at an average of 49.18, with two centuries and two fifties to his name. He was the single point of difference in the Arunachal clash, scoring a majestic 226. So trust him to deliver goods with the bat.

Manipur vs Bihar Best Bowlers

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Bishworjit Konthoujam was the pick of the bowlers for Manipur in the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy, having taken 18 wickets at an average of 21.94. One of the most consistent bowlers in Manipur, Konthoujam has grabbed 126 wickets at an average of 28.42 in his first-class career. So what are you waiting for?

Himanshu Singh to be Bihar’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Himanshu Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Bihar last season, picking 18 wickets. This season, he started on a good note again, taking three wickets for just 56 runs and wasn’t even required to bowl in the first innings. So trust him to deliver on the pace-friendly venue of Nadiad.