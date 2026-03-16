Facts: Arpit Bhatewara has already amassed 408 runs in just three games at an average of 136.00

Bishworjit Konthoujamj has already taken 17 wickets at an average of 11.70 at a strike rate of 32.9

Manipur vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Manipur have all bases covered this Ranji season and hence, rightfully, sit at the top of the table. Kangabam Priyojit, Al Bashid Muhammed, and Ulenyai Khwairakpam have led the batting efforts quite naturally, whereas Bishworjit Konthoujam is the biggest success with the ball.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya are not going to take things easily either. Thanks to the presence of Arpit Bhatewara and Akash Choudhary, Meghalaya would like to believe that they start on an equal footing as well. Especially after Akash Choudhary’s record-breaking knock in the previous clash, in which he hit eight consecutive sixes, things seem more positive for them.

Manipur’s chances of winning - 55%

Meghalaya’s chances of winning - 45%

Manipur vs Meghalaya Prediction & Tips 2025

I’m extremely confident that Arpit Bhatewara and Akash Choudhary will deliver the goods with the bat for Meghalaya. Their consistency this year is infectious and most likely will continue to show in the upcoming match as well. Never get yourself distracted when Kangabam Priyojit bats, because he has shown an immense amount of confidence in terms of scoring runs this year. Manipur skipper Bishworjit Konthoujam is a wicket-taking powerhouse and having our belief staked on him will be a good idea.

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Manipur vs Meghalaya Match Toss Prediction

The Pithwala Stadium in Surat has hosted eight Ranji Trophy matches since 2022, and the average first-innings score at the venue is 307.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Manipur and Meghalaya in Surat, with the temperature set to drop to mid-20s.

Clear No rain 22C

Clear No rain 22C

Manipur vs Meghalaya Player List

Playing MANP MEG First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Manipur Team Form

Manipur are currently leading the Plate Group points table, having secured 17 points from four games. After drawing the first two games, they have won the next two matches quite convincingly to be at the receiving end.

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya have secured 12 points in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. After the first match of the season was washed out due to rain, they drew their next two matches before winning the fourth match against Arunachal Pradesh.

Manipur vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head

Manipur and Meghalaya have played each other three times, with the latter winning the first two bouts before Manipur secured a victory in the latest encounter in 2023.

Head to Head:

Matches: 3

Manipur: 1

Meghalaya: 2

Draw/Tie: 0

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Manipur vs Meghalaya Top Batters

Kangabam Priyojit to be Manipur’s top batter

Kangabam Priyojit has been Manipur’s best batter this season, having scored 353 runs in four matches at an average of 117.66. He has two centuries and one fifty already to his name, so he will be eager to go out there and capitalise on his form to deliver another big innings for Manipur.

Arpit Bhatewara to be Meghalaya’s top batter

Arpit Bhatewara is head and shoulders ahead of everyone in the Meghalaya batting line-up, having already amassed 408 runs in just three games at an average of 136.00. He already has a couple of hundred to his name, which you could understand why it is one of the biggest success metrics.

Manipur vs Meghalaya Top Bowlers

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s top bowler

Skipper Bishworjit Konthoujam is Manipur’s most successful bowler this season, having already taken 17 wickets at an average of 11.70 at a strike rate of 32.9. In his first-class career, he has already taken 138 wickets at an average of 26.80 at a strike rate of 49.2. The way he has been able to capitalise on his start tells a crazy good story on what has worked for him quite well. So he wouldn’t really disappoint in the upcoming match.

Akash Choudhary to be Meghalaya’s top bowler

Akash Choudhary has delivered big-time with the bat, but his primary skill, bowling, hasn’t dipped even a bit. In three games, he has already taken 11 wickets at an average of 19.00, with one five-wicket haul to his name. What does that say about his success?