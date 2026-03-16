Facts: Agni Chopra amassed 865 runs in just five games at an average of 123.57, with four centuries and two half-centuries to boot his cause

In his first-class career, Choudhary has taken 79 wickets at an average of 30.86 with two five-wicket hauls to boast

KC Cariappa was the highest wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Plate Group Ranji Trophy, having taken 33 wickets at an average of 22.42

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

Meghalaya were elevated to the Elite Group last year, but their performance was anything but that. They lost all seven matches - five of them by an innings margin and one game by 10 wickets - to finish at the bottom of the table and now found themselves back again in the Plate group. Balchander Anirudh and Aryan Bora were the only two saving grace, but things didn’t materalise further.

On the other hand, Mizoram did well to win a couple of games in the Plate Group. Agni Chopra, Son of film producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and journalist Anupama Chopra, smashed 865 runs in just five games to make sure things are very different. He was the sole difference in the side, despite not having a lot of talented players in the set-up, Mizoram can hope to do well.

MEG’s chance of winning is 55%

MIZ’s chance of winning is 45%

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Meghalaya vs Mizoram Betting Tips

The first bet you’re gonna make is on Agni Chopra. He is simply in otherworldly form in the last two years and betting on him will definitely make sure you’re gonna have a lot of success in the market. Both Balchander Anirudh and Aryan Bora can help you make a decent stake out of the market with a solid track record to boast.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Match Toss Prediction

The Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground in Shillong is known to be a batting friendly venue with an average first innings score of 313.

Weather Report

Rain is predicted in almost all days in the match between Meghalaya and Mizoram in Shillong.

Meghalaya Player List

Larry Sangma, Ibitlang Thabah, Kishan Lyngdoh, Arpit Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary (c), Nishant Chakraborty, Roberth Sangma, Swarajeet Das, Himan Phukan, Aryan Bora, Nafees Siddique, Riboklang Hynniewta, Arien Sangma, Adarsh Joshi, Abhay Choudhary, Roshan Warbah

Predicted Playing XI

Ibitlang Thabah Batter Nishanta Chakraborty Batter Arpit Bhatewara Wicket-keeper Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Roberth Sangma Batter Larry Sangma All-rounder Swarajeet Das All-rounder Akash Choudhary Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler Himan Phukan Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya lost all seven matches in the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy, five of them by innings margin and the other two by 10 wickets and seven wickets respectively.

Mizoram Player List

Lalhriatrenga, Marty Lalrinhlua, Agni Chopra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Jehu Anderson (wk), Mohit Jangra, Remruatdika Ralte, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Vikash Kumar, Lalhruai Ralte, KC Cariappa, Sumit Lama, Moses Ramhlunmawia, C Lalrinsanga, G Lalbiakvela, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Rosiamliana Ralte

Predicted Playing XI

Lalhriatrenga Batter Marty Lalrinhlua Batter Lalhruai Ralte All-rounder Agni Chopra Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma Batter Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Mohit Jangra Batter Vikash Kumar All-rounder KC Cariappa Bowler Bobby Zothansanga Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler

Mizroram Team Form

With two wins and as many losses in five games, Mizoram finished at the third spot on the points table to secure 14 points overall.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Head-To-Head

Meghalaya and Mizoram have faced each other seven times in the past, with the former securing five wins whereas only one game has gone in favour of Mizoram.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Meghalaya to take the first innings lead (Parimatch)

Meghalaya have a very good squad at their disposal with the likes of Ibitlang Thabah, Nishanta Chakraborty, Arpit Bhatewara, and Kishan Lyngdoh having the ability to score runs at a consistent pace. The fact that Meghalaya have an uncanny dominance over Mizoram in the tournament, you can be assured that the same run will continue once again against Mizoram in the first round Ranji Trophy.

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Meghalaya vs Mizoram Best Batters

Balchander Anirudh to be Meghalaya’s best batter (Parimatch)

Former Tamil Nadu player Balchander Anirudh moved his base to Meghalaya for better opportunities and since then, he has proven himself as one of the best there. He was the highest run-scorer for Meghalaya last year, amassing a total of 342 runs in the Elite group despite a rather doomsday show by his side. In the Plate pool, he will have a bigger dominating run.

Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’s best batter (Parimatch)

Agni Chopra, since his debut, has been consistency personified. Last year, he amassed 865 runs in just five games at an average of 123.57, with four centuries and two half-centuries to boot his cause. In his Ranji Trophy career, he has already scored 1804 runs at an average of 94.94, with nine centuries and five half-centuries. Then what are you waiting for?

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Best Bowlers

Akash Choudhary to be Meghalaya’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Akash Choudhary was the highest wicket-taker for Meghalaya last season, having taken 16 wickets for them in the Elite Group. In his first-class career, Choudhary has taken 79 wickets at an average of 30.86 with two five-wicket hauls to boast. With such a good statistics to showcase, there is no reason to doubt his credentials.

KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’s best bowler (Parimatch)

KC Cariappa was the highest wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Plate Group Ranji Trophy, having taken 33 wickets at an average of 22.42. In his first-class career, the former Karnataka and KKR spinner has taken 72 wickets at an average of 21.47. So bet on him to deliver once again.