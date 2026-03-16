Meghalaya vs Mizoram Match Prediction
MEG
55%
Chance of Winning
MIZ
45%
Parimatch
Batery
First class
Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Agni Chopra amassed 865 runs in just five games at an average of 123.57, with four centuries and two half-centuries to boot his cause
- In his first-class career, Choudhary has taken 79 wickets at an average of 30.86 with two five-wicket hauls to boast
- KC Cariappa was the highest wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Plate Group Ranji Trophy, having taken 33 wickets at an average of 22.42
Meghalaya vs Mizoram Chance of Winning
Meghalaya were elevated to the Elite Group last year, but their performance was anything but that. They lost all seven matches - five of them by an innings margin and one game by 10 wickets - to finish at the bottom of the table and now found themselves back again in the Plate group. Balchander Anirudh and Aryan Bora were the only two saving grace, but things didn’t materalise further.
On the other hand, Mizoram did well to win a couple of games in the Plate Group. Agni Chopra, Son of film producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and journalist Anupama Chopra, smashed 865 runs in just five games to make sure things are very different. He was the sole difference in the side, despite not having a lot of talented players in the set-up, Mizoram can hope to do well.
- MEG’s chance of winning is 55%
- MIZ’s chance of winning is 45%
Meghalaya vs Mizoram Betting Tips
The first bet you’re gonna make is on Agni Chopra. He is simply in otherworldly form in the last two years and betting on him will definitely make sure you’re gonna have a lot of success in the market. Both Balchander Anirudh and Aryan Bora can help you make a decent stake out of the market with a solid track record to boast.
Meghalaya vs Mizoram Match Toss Prediction
The Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground in Shillong is known to be a batting friendly venue with an average first innings score of 313.
Weather Report
Rain is predicted in almost all days in the match between Meghalaya and Mizoram in Shillong.
Meghalaya Player List
Larry Sangma, Ibitlang Thabah, Kishan Lyngdoh, Arpit Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary (c), Nishant Chakraborty, Roberth Sangma, Swarajeet Das, Himan Phukan, Aryan Bora, Nafees Siddique, Riboklang Hynniewta, Arien Sangma, Adarsh Joshi, Abhay Choudhary, Roshan Warbah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ibitlang Thabah
|
Batter
|
Nishanta Chakraborty
|
Batter
|
Arpit Bhatewara
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kishan Lyngdoh
|
Batter
|
Roberth Sangma
|
Batter
|
Larry Sangma
|
All-rounder
|
Swarajeet Das
|
All-rounder
|
Akash Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Aryan Bora
|
Bowler
|
Himan Phukan
|
Bowler
|
Nafees Siddique
|
Bowler
Meghalaya Team Form
Meghalaya lost all seven matches in the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy, five of them by innings margin and the other two by 10 wickets and seven wickets respectively.
Mizoram Player List
Lalhriatrenga, Marty Lalrinhlua, Agni Chopra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Jehu Anderson (wk), Mohit Jangra, Remruatdika Ralte, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Vikash Kumar, Lalhruai Ralte, KC Cariappa, Sumit Lama, Moses Ramhlunmawia, C Lalrinsanga, G Lalbiakvela, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Rosiamliana Ralte
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lalhriatrenga
|
Batter
|
Marty Lalrinhlua
|
Batter
|
Lalhruai Ralte
|
All-rounder
|
Agni Chopra
|
Batter
|
Joseph Lalthankhuma
|
Batter
|
Jehu Anderson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohit Jangra
|
Batter
|
Vikash Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
KC Cariappa
|
Bowler
|
Bobby Zothansanga
|
Bowler
|
Remruatdika Ralte
|
Bowler
Mizroram Team Form
With two wins and as many losses in five games, Mizoram finished at the third spot on the points table to secure 14 points overall.
Meghalaya vs Mizoram Head-To-Head
Meghalaya and Mizoram have faced each other seven times in the past, with the former securing five wins whereas only one game has gone in favour of Mizoram.
Meghalaya vs Mizoram Betting Odds
Meghalaya to take the first innings lead (Parimatch)
Meghalaya have a very good squad at their disposal with the likes of Ibitlang Thabah, Nishanta Chakraborty, Arpit Bhatewara, and Kishan Lyngdoh having the ability to score runs at a consistent pace. The fact that Meghalaya have an uncanny dominance over Mizoram in the tournament, you can be assured that the same run will continue once again against Mizoram in the first round Ranji Trophy.
Meghalaya vs Mizoram
First class
Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, null
Meghalaya
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Mizoram
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Meghalaya vs Mizoram Best Batters
Balchander Anirudh to be Meghalaya’s best batter (Parimatch)
Former Tamil Nadu player Balchander Anirudh moved his base to Meghalaya for better opportunities and since then, he has proven himself as one of the best there. He was the highest run-scorer for Meghalaya last year, amassing a total of 342 runs in the Elite group despite a rather doomsday show by his side. In the Plate pool, he will have a bigger dominating run.
Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’s best batter (Parimatch)
Agni Chopra, since his debut, has been consistency personified. Last year, he amassed 865 runs in just five games at an average of 123.57, with four centuries and two half-centuries to boot his cause. In his Ranji Trophy career, he has already scored 1804 runs at an average of 94.94, with nine centuries and five half-centuries. Then what are you waiting for?
Meghalaya vs Mizoram Best Bowlers
Akash Choudhary to be Meghalaya’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Akash Choudhary was the highest wicket-taker for Meghalaya last season, having taken 16 wickets for them in the Elite Group. In his first-class career, Choudhary has taken 79 wickets at an average of 30.86 with two five-wicket hauls to boast. With such a good statistics to showcase, there is no reason to doubt his credentials.
KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’s best bowler (Parimatch)
KC Cariappa was the highest wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Plate Group Ranji Trophy, having taken 33 wickets at an average of 22.42. In his first-class career, the former Karnataka and KKR spinner has taken 72 wickets at an average of 21.47. So bet on him to deliver once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MEG
- MEG to Win - 1.85 (Parimatch)
- MIZ to Win - 1.85 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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