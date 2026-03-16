Facts: Odisha have changed their captain from Poddar to Pattnaik who is their top run-scorer.

Even though Anirudh is their best batter, all eyes will be on Sumit Kumar who has scored 218 runs so far for Meghalaya.

Meghalaya vs Odisha Chance of Winning

The second phase of Ranji Trophy gets underway on January 23 with all teams set to resume their campaign after a host of white-ball matches. The last round of Ranji Trophy fixtures concluded on November 16 after which, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy were played.

As far as Meghalaya and Odisha are concerned, both teams have struggled in the Ranji Trophy this season and have no chance of making it to the next round. Meghalaya are sitting at the bottom of Elite Group A among eight teams, having lost all of their five matches so far, with a net run rate of -1.256.

On the other hand, Odisha are in a comparatively better position, with a win and a draw each. However, they have lost two matches so far. One of their matches against Tripura was abandoned without a ball bowled in October 2024.

Meghalaya lost their previous match in the tournament to Baroda by a huge margin of an innings and 261 runs. They will be looking to put up a better show in the second phase of the competition. Odisha, meanwhile, are coming off a stunning win over Maharashtra in their previous fixture in the Ranji Trophy. They had won that clash by three wickets much to the delight of their fans.

Both teams will be keen on resuming their campaign on a high and expect this to be a thrilling encounter over the next four days.

Speaking of this clash, Odisha are the favourites as per the bookmakers. The two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows

Meghalaya’s chance of winning: 18%

Odisha’s chance of winning: 82%

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Meghalaya vs Odisha Betting Tips

B Anirudh has been the best and the most consistent batter for Meghalaya this season in the Ranji Trophy. He has so far scored 286 runs in nine innings at an average of 31.77 with a fifty and a century each to his name. His best score this season is 142 which proves that he loves to go big once he is set. You can bet on him to score at least 25 runs in the first innings.

For Odisha, Sandeep Pattnaik has been the best batter. In eight innings so far, he has amassed 337 runs at an impeccable average of 48.14 with a fifty and a hundred each to his name. You can definitely back him to score at least 25 runs in the first innings.

Meghalaya vs Odisha Toss Prediction

It is the start of the red-ball season yet again and the winter season is still in progress. There will be early moisture on the surface which will help the new ball bowlers at least in the first session. The team winning the toss would definitely look to bowl first as they will have a chance to pick wickets upfront and dominate the proceedings.

Weather Report

According to the forecast, the weather in Shillong will be pleasant for the four days during the match. It is expected to be hazy in the morning with play starting at 9:30 AM IST, plenty of sunshine is also likely, especially after 12 PM. There is no chance of rain whatsoever with the temperature expected to hover in the early 20s.

Meghalaya Player List

Kishan Lyngdoh (C), Balchander Anirudh, Sumit Kumar, Dippu Sangma (VC), Arpit Bhatewara, Aryan Bora, Akash Choudhary, Bijon Dey, Ajay Duhan, Ram Gurung, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Shembhalang Pyngrope, Chengkam Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Swarajeet Das, Roshan Warbah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bamanbha Shangpliang Batter Arpit Bhatewara Batter Ajay Duhan Batter Balchander Anirudh All-rounder Kishan Lyngdoh (C) Batter Sumit Kumar Batter Roshan Warbah Batter Akash Choudhary All-rounder Dippu Sangma Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler Bijon Dey Bowler

Meghalaya Recent Form

Meghalaya have played five matches in the tournament so far and have lost all of them. Three of their losses have come by an innings against Services, Tripura and Baroda. On the other hand, they lost to Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir by 10 and seven wickets respectively.

Odisha Players List

Sandeep Pattnaik (C), Swastik Samal, Shantanu Mishra, Govinda Poddar, Aashirwad Swain, Rajesh Dhupar, Kartik Biswal, Anil Parida, Sunil Kumar Roul, Rajesh Mohanty, Tarani Sa, Tapas Das, Sumit Sharma, Jamala Bhanjan Mohapatra, Satyakam Bharadwaj

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Swastik Samal All-rounder Shantanu Mishra Batter Sandeep Pattnaik (C) Batter Aasirwad Swain Batter Govinda Poddar All-rounder Kartik Biswal All-rounder Anil Parida Batter Rajesh Dhuper Wicketkeeper Sunil Roul Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler Tarani Sa Bowler

Odisha Recent Form

Odisha’s opening game in the Ranji Trophy was abandoned without a ball bowled. In the rest of the four matches, they drew one, lost two and won one encounter. They stunned Maharashtra to beat them by three wickets to register their first win of the season in their previous outing.

Meghalaya vs Odisha Head-to-Head Record

Meghalaya and Odisha are facing each other for the first time in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

Meghalaya vs Odisha Betting Odds

Odisha to hit most fours @ XX (Batery Bet)

Odisha batters are looking in solid form compared to that of Meghalaya’s. The likes of Sandeep Pattnaik, Swastik Samal, Govinda Poddar are certain to make merry with the bat against Meghalaya. For the same reason, expect Odisha to hit more fours than their opponents.

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Meghalaya vs Odisha Top Batters

Sandeep Pattnatik to be the top batter for Odisha

Sandeep Pattnaik has stepped up with the bat for Odisha this season and is their highest run-scorer too having amassed 337 runs in eight innings at an average of 48.14. He has notched up a fifty and a hundred each too with 102 being his highest score. Moreover, Sandeep is also the captain and will be confident of leading from the front.

B Anirudh to be the top batter for Meghalaya





B Anirudh resumes the Ranji Trophy as the highest scorer for Meghalaya. He has so far scored 286 runs in nine innings at an average of 31.77 with a fifty and a century each with his highest score being 142. He is expected to be the top batter for his team.

Meghalaya vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Sumit Sharma to be the top bowler for Odisha

Sumit Sharma has been effective with his left-arm spin bowling for Odisha this season. He has so far picked up 16 wickets at an impeccable average of 18.75 with two five-wicket hauls. Having sent down 83.4 overs so far in Ranji Trophy 2024-25, the 29-year-old has immense control in line and lengths.

Aryan Bora to be the top bowler for Meghalaya

For Meghalaya too, a left-arm spinner in Aryan Bora is expected to be the top bowler. He has so far picked up 13 wickets in just seven innings this season at an average of 27.38 with the best bowling figures of 5/42.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Odisha Meghalaya to win the match @ 4.30 Batery Bet

Odisha to win the match @ 1.22 Batery Bet Looking at the squads, Odisha look a lot stronger than Meghalaya and are in form as well. They have three players - Sandeep Patttnaik, Swastik Samal and Govinda Poddar - who have scored a century this season. With the ball, Sumit Sharma has been the most effective bowler for them with his left-arm spin having accounted for multiple five-wicket hauls. Moreover, Poddar has also been impressive with the ball for Odisha with Suryakant Pradhan also providing an edge to the bowling attack. We predict that Odisha will secure an easy victory in this match. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





