Facts: Akash Choudhary was the highest wicket-taker for Meghalaya last season, having taken 16 wickets for them in the Elite Group

Ankur Malik was the highest wicket-taker for Sikkim in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, having scalped 23 wickets at an average of 31.04

Parth Palawat was the highest run-scorer for Sikkim last year, scoring a total of 401 runs at an average of 40.01

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Meghalaya were elevated to the Elite Group last year, but their performance was anything but that. They lost all seven matches - five of them by an innings margin and one game by 10 wickets - to finish at the bottom of the table and now found themselves back again in the Plate group. Balchander Anirudh and Aryan Bora were the only two saving grace, but things didn’t materalise further.

Meanwhile, the all-round effervescene of Ankur Malik is the greatest strength that Sikkim currently possess and that’s going to be an important differentiator. To bolster the base, they also have the likes of Parth Palawat and Ashish Thapa who can turn the gamearound with their batting brilliance. Even though they are not as structured as a Mizoram or Bihar, they can still be making some solid waves.

MEG’s chance of winning is 45%

SIK’s chance of winning is 55%

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Meghalaya vs Sikkim Betting Tips

The first bet you’re gonna make is on Ankur Malik. He is the backbone of Sikkim side for the last few years and can earn a solid dividend for you. Both Balchander Anirudh and Aryan Bora can help you make a decent stake out of the market with a solid track record to boast.

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction

The Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground in Shillong is known to be a batting-friendly venue with an average first innings score of 313.

Weather Report

Rain is going to play a major role in the match between Meghalaya and Sikkim in Shillong. The previous match at the venue was also washed out due to rain.

Meghalaya Player List

Larry Sangma, Ibitlang Thabah, Kishan Lyngdoh, Arpit Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary (c), Nishant Chakraborty, Roberth Sangma, Swarajeet Das, Himan Phukan, Aryan Bora, Nafees Siddique, Riboklang Hynniewta, Arien Sangma, Adarsh Joshi, Abhay Choudhary, Roshan Warbah

Predicted Playing XI

Ibitlang Thabah Batter Nishanta Chakraborty Batter Arpit Bhatewara Wicket-keeper Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Roberth Sangma Batter Larry Sangma All-rounder Swarajeet Das All-rounder Akash Choudhary Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler Himan Phukan Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya lost all seven matches in the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy, five of them by innings margin and the other two by 10 wickets and seven wickets respectively. The first match of the 2025-26 season was washed out due to rain.

Sikkim Player List

Ankur Malik, Parth Palawat, Arun Chettri (wk), Rahul Tamang, Lee Yong Lepcha (c), Palzor Tamang, Ronit More, Bhim Luitel, Ashish Thapa, Nilesh Lamichaney, Anwesh Sharma, Pankaj Rawat, Saurav Prasad, Karn Veer Kaushal, Md Saptulla, Pranesh Chettri

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Chettri Wicket-Keeper Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Ashish Thapa Batter Parth Palawat Batter Anwesh Sharma Batter Palzor Tamang All-rounder Ankur Malik All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Ronit More Bowler Bhim Luitel Bowler Rahul Tamang Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Last season, Sikkim won two and lost as many games to end up to end up at the fourth position in the six-team Plate Group tournament. In the first match of the ongoing season, Sikkim drew against Manipur.

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Head-To-Head

In four head-to-head matches between Meghalaya and Sikkim, the former have won three games while the very first encounter back in 2018 ended up in a draw.

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Meghalaya to take the first innings lead (Parimatch)

Meghalaya have a very good squad at their disposal with the likes of Ibitlang Thabah, Nishanta Chakraborty, Arpit Bhatewara, and Kishan Lyngdoh having the ability to score runs at a consistent pace. The fact that Meghalaya have an uncanny dominance over Sikkim in the tournament, you can be assured that the same run will continue once again.

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Meghalaya vs Sikkim Best Batters

Balchander Anirudh to be Meghalaya’s best batter (Parimatch)

Former Tamil Nadu player Balchander Anirudh moved his base to Meghalaya for better opportunities and since then, he has proven himself as one of the best there. He was the highest run-scorer for Meghalaya last year, amassing a total of 342 runs in the Elite group despite a rather doomsday show by his side. In the Plate pool, he will have a bigger dominating run.

Parth Palawat to be Sikkim’s best batter (Parimatch)

Parth Palawat was the highest run-scorer for Sikkim last year, scoring a total of 401 runs at an average of 40.01 with two half-centuries to go with. Palawat was the differentiator for Sikkim alongside Ashish Thappa and Ankur Malik as the trio made sure things were working out in their favour. A lot of hope will ride on Palawat to do an encore.

Meghalaya vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Akash Choudhary to be Meghalaya’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Akash Choudhary was the highest wicket-taker for Meghalaya last season, having taken 16 wickets for them in the Elite Group. In his first-class career, Choudhary has taken 79 wickets at an average of 30.86 with two five-wicket hauls to boast. With such a good statistics to showcase, there is no reason to doubt his credentials.

Ankur Malik to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ankur Malik was the highest wicket-taker for Sikkim in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, having scalped 23 wickets at an average of 31.04. He was a relentless workhorse, who also scored 311 runs with the bat at an average of 38.87. So there is a lot of potential in this market and you should bet on it immediately.