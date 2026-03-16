Facts: Ankur Malik has been the biggest star for Sikkim over the last two seasons, having taken 36 wickets in his last 10 matches

Cariappa, the former Karnataka spinner, has claimed 75 wickets at an average of 21.53, including six five-wicket hauls

In his last nine matches, Thapa has scored 627 runs at an average of 34.83, taking his career tally in the longest format to 1,911 runs at an average of 29.85

Mizoram vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Led by Joseph Lalthankhuma, Mizoram have a wonderful mix of experienced talents and freshers to make them stay the course. While Agni Chopra left Mizoram to pursue a career in the USA, they have bolstered the side with the addition of Armaan Jaffer and Sahil Reza. Even Marema and KC Cariappa have made sure things are more in their favour going forward.

For Lee Yong Lepcha’s Sikkim side, the story is bit different. Despite the presence of Ashish Thapa, Arun Chettri, and Gurinder Singh, they have been found wanting on more than one occasion, leading to a diabolical situation. Ankur Malik and Bijay Prasad can add value with the ball - but the side will be excessively dependent on them to make their performance count.

MIZ’s chance of winning is 55%

SIK’s chance of winning is 45%

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Mizoram vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Bet on Armaan Jaffer. The nephew of former India opener Wasim Jaffer, Armaan had made a name for himself in Mumbai and is now ready to deliver for Mizoram. KC Cariappa continues to be a star performer with the ball and what he can do is not left to interpretation. Gurinder Singh is a solid addition to Sikkim - so you can expect her to make everything work just fine.

Mizoram vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Anand has hosted a total of 11 first-class matches till date, with the average first innings score being 378.

Weather Report

The Indian Meterological Department has predicted 34% chance of rain on the first day of the match, but that will subsequently be better as the match moves forward.

Mizoram Player List

Joseph Lalthankhuma (c), Lalhruaizela, Sahil Reza, Armaan Jaffer, Jehu Anderson (wk), F Lalmuanzuala, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Khiangte Vanrotlinga, KC Cariappa, Bobby Zothansanga, Marema, Lalhruai Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, Sumit Lama, Marty Lalrinhlua, Lalrempuia

Predicted Playing XI

Armaan Jaffer Batter Sahil Reza Batter Lalhruaizela Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma Batter Jehu Anderson Wicket-Keeper F Lalmuanzuala All-rounder Karthik CA All-rounder Khiangte Vanrotlinga Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler Bobby Zothansanga Bowler Marema Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram have won one while one game was washed away due to rain.

Sikkim Player List

Nilesh Lamichaney, Arun Chettri (wk), Ashish Thapa, Palzor Tamang, K Sai Satwik, Bijay Prasad, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha (c), Kranthi Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rajera, Anwesh Sharma, Pranesh Chettri, Bhim Luitel, Robin Limboo

Predicted Playing XI

Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Arun Chettri Wicket-keeper Ashish Thapa Batter K Sai Satwik Batter Amit Rajera Batter Gurinder Singh All-rounder Kranthi Kumar All-rounder Palzor Tamang Bowler Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Bijay Prasad Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim’s two matches this season ended in draw and they’ll be eager to level up, beating Mizoram in the upcoming match.

Mizoram vs Sikkim Head-To-Head

In five head-to-head encounters, Sikkim have come out triumphant four times while Mizoram have won one game.

Mizoram vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Mizoram to have a dominant opening partnership (Parimatch)

With Armaan Jaffer and Sahil Reza opening for Mizoram in the ongoing season, there is a sense of calmness to their batting. Jaffer knows how to bat long and showed that with a century in the previous game. Alongside, Sahil Reza has delivered mostly on crucial situations. So backing them to do well in the upcoming match won’t be a bad idea.

Mizoram vs Sikkim Best Batters

Armaan Jaffer to be Mizoram’s best batter (Parimatch)

Armaan Jaffer replaced Agni Chopra in the Mizoram side for the ongoing 2025–26 season, and it has proven to be a masterstroke. Jaffer, who last represented Mumbai in 2023, scored a solid 144 in the previous clash against Arunachal Pradesh and looks poised to do even better in the next match.

Ashish Thapa to be Sikkim’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ashish Thapa is Sikkim’s best batter at the moment and that goes uncontested. In his last nine matches, Thapa has scored 627 runs at an average of 34.83, taking his career tally in the longest format to 1,911 runs at an average of 29.85. So, are you still surprised?

Mizoram vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’s best bowler (Parimatch)

K.C. Cariappa is one of Mizoram’s best bowlers at the moment, having taken 62 wickets in his last 10 first-class matches at a strike rate of 49.38. In his first-class career, Cariappa, the former Karnataka spinner, has claimed 75 wickets at an average of 21.53, including six five-wicket hauls.

Ankur Malik to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ankur Malik has been the biggest star for Sikkim over the last two seasons, having taken 36 wickets in his last 10 matches. In his first-class career, Malik has claimed 61 wickets at an average of 35.27 and an economy rate of 3.76. Even though he has taken just one wicket in each of the last two games, that appears to be more of an anomaly than the norm.