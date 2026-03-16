Facts: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube are unavailable for Mumbai in this fixture.

Meghalaya have lost all of their six matches of this Ranji Trophy season.

Mumbai vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy campaign is in the doldrums after losing to Jammu and Kashmir in their previous encounter. It was a shocking performance from them with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer being part of the team.

To make it to the knockout round, they will have to win big against Meghalaya and also depend on the result of the clash between J&K and Baroda. Moreover, none of Rohit, Jaiswal, Iyer and Shivam Dube are part of their squad and the Ajinkya Rahane-led side will have to play their best cricket to make sure they register a big win.

As far as Meghalaya are concerned, they went down to Odisha pretty meekly in their previous clash. They lost the clash by an innings and 56 runs, their fourth loss by an innings this season. They continue to be at the bottom of Group A having lost all their six matches so far. Meghalaya will be hoping to at least put up a fight against Mumbai.

As for this encounter, Mumbai are the favourites as Meghalaya are considered the minnows given the kind of their results. The two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows

Mumbai’s chance of winning: 99%

Meghalaya’s chance of winning: 1%

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Mumbai vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

17-year-old Ayush Mhatre is expected to be back at the top of the order for Mumbai in this clash. He has already impressed with 408 runs in nine innings this season at an average of 45.33 with two centuries and a fifty to his name. You can easily bet on him to score at least a half-century in the first innings.

Sumit Kumar is one of the better batters for Meghalaya this season. He has scored 309 runs in 12 innings at an average of 28.09 with two fifties to his name. Sumit has to click for Meghalaya at any cost if they are to put up a fight. You can back him to score at least 25 runs in the first innings.

Mumbai vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The match is set to commence at 9:30 AM IST and there will be a lot of assistance for the bowlers which was evident in the previous game as well between Mumbai and J&K. The batting will get comparatively easier as the match progresses. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first hoping to pick up early wickets.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the weather in Mumbai will be clear with the sun expected to be out on all days of the match. The temperature will be in the mid-30s in the afternoon and plenty of sunshine is expected with humidity also expected to increase. There is no chance of rain on all four days.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Shreyas Gurav, Atharva Ankolekar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ayush Mhatre Batter Siddhesh Lad Batter Ajinkya Rahane (C) All-rounder Suryansh Shedge Batter Hardik Tamore Wicketkeeper Shams Mulani All-rounder Tanush Kotian All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Mohit Awasthi Bowler Royston Dias Bowler

Mumbai Recent Form

Mumbai are coming into this encounter on the back of a loss at the hands of Jammu and Kashmir. Overall, they have played six matches so far winning three and losing two while one of their games ended in a draw.

Meghalaya Players List

Bamanbha Shangpliang, Arpit Subash Bhatewara (wk), Nishanta Chakraborty, Ajay Duhan, Balchander Anirudh, Sumit Kumar, Jaskirat Singh, Wanlambok Nongkhlaw, Akash Choudhary (c), Dippu Sangma, Nafees Siddique, Kishan Lyngdoh, Roshan Warbah, Aryan Bora, Bijon Dey, Ram Gurung, Swarajeet Das, Chengkam Sangma

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bamanbha Shangpliang Batter Arpit Bhatewara Wicketkeeper Nishanta Chakraborty Batter Ajay Duhan All-rounder B Anirudh All-rounder Sumit Kumar Batter Jaskirat Singh All-rounder Nongkhlaw All-rounder Akash Choudhary (C) Bowler Dippu Sangma Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Recent Form

Meghalaya’s Ranji Trophy campaign has been in shambles this season. They have lost all their six matches so far with their latest loss coming against Odisha by an innings and 56 runs.

Mumbai vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai and Meghalaya are facing each other for the first time in the history of Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Mumbai to hit most fours @ XX (Batery Bet)

Mumbai have several big-name players in their line-up, with two likes of l Raghuvanshi, Mhatre, and Rahane looking To score quickly. For the same reason, expect them to hit more fours in this encounter. Meghalaya batters have been left wanting for runs in this entire season and hence, Mumbai will hit most fours in this match.

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Mumbai vs Meghalaya Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be the top batter for Mumbai

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane has the experience of batting out tough conditions. In case, the top order collapses like it did in the previous game, Rahane can step up and put up a fight. He has scored 202 runs in six matches this season but he would love to end the group stage on a high with a big score.

Jaskirat Singh to be the top batter for Meghalaya



Form and confidence play a huge role in cricket. Jaskirat Singh has both of them with him right now thanks to his brilliant performance with the bat in the previous game against Odisha. He notched up scores of 43 and 82 while batting at number seven for Meghalaya and overall, has scored 213 runs in eight innings.

Mumbai vs Meghalaya Top Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be the top bowler for Mumbai

Shams Mulani is a veteran when it comes to playing for Mumbai at the domestic level. He is the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai this season in Ranji Trophy. He has picked up 32 wickets so far in 12 innings with two five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul so far. He will be looking to add more wickets to his tally by bamboozling the opposition with his spin.

Akash Choudhary to be the top bowler for Meghalaya

Akash Choudhary was the captain of Meghalaya in the last match and he is expected to lead from the front for his team. He will open the bowling and with conditions expected to be helpful, he can pick wickets in heap. He has so far picked up 15 wickets in eight innings and would love to add a few more wickets to his tally.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Mumbai to win the match @ 1.02 Batery Bet

Meghalaya to win the match @ 16.00 Batery Bet Looking at both squads, Mumbai are easily the stronger side despite international-level players not playing. The presence of skipper Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Suryansh Shedge and Tanush Kotian among many others make the hosts look extremely strong. On the other hand, Meghalaya have not been in the best form with no strong performance from most of their players. We predict that Mumbai will secure a win in this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







