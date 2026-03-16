Facts: Odisha and Services both have been knocked out of the Ranji Trophy already.

Odisha’s Tapas Das picked up a six-wicket haul on his first-class debut in the last game. He will be the player to watch out for yet again.

Odisha vs Services Chance of Winning

Odisha have recovered from a poor start to their Ranji Trophy season and have won their last two matches. They resumed their campaign with a huge win over Meghalaya by an innings and 56 runs. Even though they aren’t going to make it to the knockouts, Odisha will be looking to end their campaign on a high.

Debutant Tapas Das picked up a six-wicket haul for them in the previous encounter while Govinda Poddar and Rajesh Dhuper smashed centuries. Rajesh Mohanty and Sunil Roul were also amongst wickets in the second innings showing some superb form for Odisha. No wonder they are looking good heading into their final group fixture of Ranji Trophy.

As far as their position in the points table is concerned, Odisha are in fifth place after six matches with two wins, as many losses and a draw. They have 16 points to show for their efforts so far.

Meanwhile, Services are coming into this clash after being involved in a draw against Tripura. They earned points on the basis of the first innings lead and are sitting in fourth place in the points table. After six matches, they’ve won two, lost three and drawn one match with 16 points. Like Odisha, even they don’t have any chance of making it to the knockouts but would be keen on ending on a high.

Speaking of this encounter, Odisha are favourites looking at their recent form. The two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows

Odisha’s chance of winning: 60%

Services’ chance of winning: 40%

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Odisha vs Services Betting Tips

Swastik Samal looked in fluent touch in the previous game scoring 80 runs opening the innings for Odisha. Overall, he has scored 208 runs in five innings at an average of 41.6 with a century and fifty each to his name. Given his current form, you can bet on him to score at least 25 runs in the first innings.

Services skipper Rajat Paliwal notched up a vital half-century against Tripura. In six matches this season, he has scored 405 runs thus far at an average of 40.5 with a century and three fifties. You can easily bet on Paliwal to score 50 runs in the first innings for his team.

Odisha vs Services Toss Prediction

DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack is hosting a red-ball game for the first time this season. The nature of the pitch will be unknown for both teams and an early morning start means there will be moisture in the surface. Both teams might play safe and in a bid to pick early wickets, the side winning the toss might end up bowling first.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the sun will be out on all four days of the match. It will be hot with temperatures around 34-35 Degrees right from Day 1 of the game. There is no chance of rain on any of the days even as the players could be advised to have an extra drink due to excess heat in afternoon.

Odisha Player List

Sandeep Pattnaik, Swastik Samal, Shantanu Mishra, Govinda Poddar, Aashirwad Swain (C), Rajesh Dhupar, Kartik Biswal, Anil Parida, Sunil Kumar Roul, Rajesh Mohanty, Tarani Sa, Tapas Das, Sumit Sharma, Jamala Bhanjan Mohapatra, Satyakam Bharadwaj

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Swastik Samal All-rounder Shantanu Mishra Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Govinda Poddar All-rounder Kartik Biswal All-rounder Rajesh Dhuper Batter Aasirwad Swain (C) Wicketkeeper Rajesh Mohanty Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler Tapas Das Bowler

Odisha Recent Form

Odisha are coming into this game with a victory over Meghalaya by an innings and 56 runs. They have won their last two matches and their recent form suggests, the team will be high on confidence going into this game.

Services Players List

Kunwar Pathak, Shubham Rohilla, Ravi Chauhan, Arjun Sharma, Rajat Paliwal (c), Mohit Ahlawat (wk), Pulkit Narang, Amit Shukla, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Nitin Yadav, Anshul Gupta, Nitin Tanwar, Lovekesh Bansal, Jayant Goyat, L S Kumar, Arun Kumar, Suraj Vashisht

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kunwar Pathak Batter Rohilla Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Arjun Sharma All-Rounder Rajat Paliwal (C) Batter Mohit Ahlawat Wicketkeeper Pulkit Narang All-Rounder Amit Shukla Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Nitin Yadav Bowler

Services Recent Form

Services began their Ranji Trophy campaign on a high with an innings win over Meghalaya. However, they lost their way against Baroda and J&K before beating Maharashtra by 35 runs. They lost to Mumbai but resumed their Ranji Trophy tournament with a draw against Tripura.

Odisha vs Services Head-to-Head Record

Odisha and Services have faced each other four times in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Odisha have won one game while the remaining three matches ended in a draw.

Odisha vs Services Betting Odds

Odisha’s total in 1st innings to be more than 300.5 @ XX (Batery Bet)

Odisha have two batters in their line-up who have scored more than 300 runs this season. Moreover, three of their players have crossed the 200-run mark this season. This shows that Odisha have the ability to post a total in excess of 300 in their first innings.

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Odisha vs Services Top Batters

Sandeep Pattnatik to be the top batter for Odisha

Sandeep Pattnaik has been the most consistent batter for Odisha this season. He has so far scored 415 runs at an average of almost 52 with a century and two fifties to their name. He is coming off a solid 78-run knock against Meghalaya and is looking confident to deliver yet again for his team in their final group fixture.

Rohilla to be the top batter for Services



Rohilla opens the innings for Services and has scored 318 runs so far this season in Ranji Trophy. He has notched up three fifties so far for his team and is coming into this encounter after scoring 77 runs across two innings against Tripura. Looking at his form, Rohilla can be the top batter for Services in this game.

Odisha vs Services Top Bowlers

Tapas Das to be the top bowler for Odisha

Tapas Das made his first-class debut in the previous game against Meghalaya and picked up seven wickets including a six-wicket haul in the first innings. His bowling is certain to surprise the opposition again. For the same reason, you can bet that Das will become Odisha's top bowler.

Pulkit Narang to be the top bowler for Services

Pulkit Narang is the leading wicket-taker for Services this season in Ranji Trophy. His variations have kept the batters on the tenterhooks and once again, expect him to step up having picked up 18 wickets so far in 11 innings at an average of 28.38 with a five-wicket haul to his name. You can bet on Narang to become Services’ top bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Odisha Odisha to win the match @ 2.45 Batery

Bet Services to win the match @ 1.55 Batery Bet Looking at both squads, Odisha are a stronger outfit compared to that of Services. They have players like Sandeep Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar and Rajesh Dhuper in their line-up who are coming off solid scores in their previous game. With the ball, Tapas Das and Sunil Roul are in great form as well providing a cutting edge to their attack. We predict that Odisha will secure an easy victory in this match. ‌ Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





