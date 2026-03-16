Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

The two teams lie in the bottom three spots of Group B with no chance of going through to the knockout stages. The highest position that Puducherry, who are winless this season, can reach is second last in the group. They have lost three games while they managed to avoid defeat on three occasions. Their draw to Gujarat was the high point of their season and is likely to remain that way.

Visitors Uttarakhand are winless in four games, a run which involves two draws and as many losses. Their only win of the season came against Hyderabad in Dehradun. They are expected to avoid defeat in Puducherry and will be looking to sign off on a winning note.

Puducherry Chance of Winning - 33%

Uttarakhand Chance of Winning - 67%

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Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

While the scores haven’t been very high at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, the two games that the venue has hosted has seen 3 hundreds and 6 fifties. The bowlers are likely to dominate, but there is something for the batsmen, too.

We are backing Uttarakhand captain Ravikumar Samarth to do well in Puducherry. The 32-year-old has performed consistently in away games this season with either a fifty or a hundred in each of the three games outside Dehradun. Alongside Samarth, we are also expecting V Ganga Sridhar Raju to shine for the home side. His unbeaten knock of 75 in the fourth inning against Andhra helped them avoid defeat at home. He averages 51 this season and we are backing him to go big in the final game of the season.

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

Both the matches that have been played in Puducherry this season have seen teams opt to bat first. We are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first once again. Incidentally, Puducherry have lost the toss on both occasions.

Weather Report

There will be isolated showers in the coastal union territory of Puducherry to interrupt the match. The weather is expected to be very humid with the temperature in the high twenties during match hours.

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand News & Player List

Puducherry Player List

Arun Karthik (c), Ankit Sharma, Abin Mathew, Aman Khan, Anand Bais, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Akash Kargave, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Premraj Rajavelu, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Ritesh Gudge, Ajay Rohera, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sagar Udeshi, Saurabh Yadav, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jay Pande, Mohit Kale

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Paras Ratnaparkhe Batter Aman Khan Allrounder Akash Kargave Allrounder Jay Pande Batter Arun Karthik Wicketkeeper Mohit Kale Batter Ankit Sharma Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Abin Mathew Bowler Gaurav Yadav Allrounder

Puducherry Team Form

The hosts are yet to register a single win this Ranji Trophy season and look set to end the season without a victory. They have drawn three games while losing as many in their six matches so far.

Uttarakhand News & Player List

Uttarakhand Player List

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Ankit Manori, Avneesh Sudha, Vaibhav Bhatt, Himanshu Bisht, Devendra Singh Bora, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Priyanshu Khanduri

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha Allrounder Priyanshu Khanduri Batter Ravikumar Samarth Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Yuvraj Chaudhary Allrounder Aditya Tare Wicketkeeper Mayank Mishra Allrounder Abhay Negi Allrounder Shashwat Dangwal Allrounder Deepak Dhapola Bowler Harsh Patwal Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Just one win in six games for Uttarakhand this season has seen them lose out on qualification spots. They have lost three and drawn two matches while they come into the game after failing to win any of their last four games.

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other on two occasions with Uttarakhand yet to register a win. The first match between Puducherry and Uttarakhand was played in the Plate Group in 2018 but could only see 15 overs being bowled. Last season, Puducherry beat Uttarakhand by 55 runs in Dehradun in their second meeting.

Head to Head

Puducherry: 1

Uttarakhand: 0

Draw: 1

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Expect wickets galore in Puducherry

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has supported bowlers so far this season. Puducherry’s first home game against Vidarbha saw the teams suffer an all out in both their innings. The home side had to bat out of their skins in the fourth inning to avoid a defeat, but the match saw 26 dismissals.

The pitch has something for both spinners and pacers with 32 wickets in two games for the slow bowlers while the latter have been responsible for 34 dismissals. We are backing both teams’ bowlers to shine at the venue and trouble the batsmen. Hence, we are projecting scores of less than 300 in all the innings.

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Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Ganga Sridhar Raju to be Puducherry’s top batsman

The only centurion from the team is our pick to be the best batsman at home against Uttarakhand. The 31-year-old top order batter has scored 358 runs this tournament and scored two fifties alongside his century. He comes into the match on the back of an impressive unbeaten 75 against Gujarat in the fourth inning.

Ravikumar Samarth to be Uttarakhand’s top batsman

Uttarakhand’s captain Ravikumar Samarth is the team’s top scorer in the tournament with 590 runs in 6 matches. He has smashed two centuries and contributed with a further five half-centuries, highlighting his capability of posting big scores regularly.

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Ankit Sharma to be Puducherry’s top bowler

Spinner Ankit Sharma has taken 22 wickets in 9 innings this Ranji Trophy season to emerge as the team’s most prolific bowler. He has taken three 4-wicket hauls and comes into the match on the back of a productive outing against Andhra where he took 7 wickets in the match.

Deepak Dhapola to be Uttarakhand’s top bowler

Medium pacer Deepak Dhapola has been Uttarakhand’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. The medium pacer has taken two 5-wicket hauls this season and helped himself to 19 wickets in nine innings. He will have to be on top of his game if Uttarakhand are to end the season with a win.