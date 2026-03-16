Facts: Saini has taken 203 FC wickets at an average of 29.58, with six five-wicket hauls to his name

Karn Sharma is the highest wicket-taker for Railways in the ongoing season, having taken 18 wickets at an average of 18.27

Virat Kohli has 37 centuries in the first-class format to go with another 39 half-centuries

Railways vs Delhi Chance of Winning

Railways are not a side that you would want to fancy more often than not, but they are a very positive side, with a lot of focus on percentage cricket. The likes of Pratham Singh, Karn Sharma, and Upendra Yadav add a sense of tangibility to the side, and a buoyant performance can actually help them topple the giant.

Despite having the impetus in the form of Virat Kohli, Delhi’s fortunes need a massive uplift. Rishabh Pant wouldn’t be available for the game and hence, the Ayush Badoni-led side will have to pull a rabbit out of the box to tame Railways. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and hence, it will be prudent to notice that Delhi may buy some energy off him to do well in the upcoming clash.

RAIL’s chance of winning is 45%

DEL’s chance of winning is 55%

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Railways vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has hosted 14 first-class matches, with the batting second side winning six games. It is one of the very few venues in India which defies convention. The average first-inning score at the venue is 348/10, while the average first-inning winning score is 444/10.

Weather Report

Rain is not at all a factor in New Delhi for the match between Railways and Delhi. Winter is also settling down a fair bit in Delhi now, with days are comparatively hotter than what it was a week ago.

Railways Player List

Anchit Yadav, Vivek Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Pratham Singh (c), Upendra Yadav (wk), Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai, Karn Sharma, Purnank Tyagi , Himanshu Sangwan, Kunal Yadav, Shivam Chaudhary, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Adarsh Singh, Ayan Chaudhari, Rajat Nirwal, Ashutosh Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Anchit Yadav Batter Vivek Singh Batter Suraj Ahuja Batter Pratham Singh Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Mohammed Saif All-rounder Bhargav Merai All-rounder Karn Sharma Bowler Purnank Tyagi Bowler Himanshu Sangwan Bowler Kunal Yadav Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways have won two out of six games so far and have accumulated 17 points, at an NRR of +0.050. They have lost one and drew three games as well to totter at the middle of the points table.

Delhi Player List

Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull, Virat Kohli, Ayush Badoni (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Arpit Rana, Mayank Gusain, Sumit Mathur, Jonty Sidhu, Shivam Sharma, Harsh Tyagi, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh, Siddhant Sharma, Money Grewal, Simarjeet Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Pranshu Vijayran, Mayank Rawat, Shivank Vashisht, Hrithik Shokeen, Divij Mehra, Gagan Vats, Himanshu Chauhan, Pranav Rajuvanshi, Dhruv Kaushik, Aryan Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Rana Batter Himmat Singh Batter Yash Dhull Batter Virat Kohli Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Mayank Gusain All-rounder Sumit Mathur Bowler Jonty Sidhu Bowler Shivam Sharma Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Ahead of the last Ranji Trophy game of the season, Delhi are sitting at the sixth position on the points table, with 14 points. They have just one win, two losses, and three draws from the overall tally to ensure that things are not badly positioned for them.

Railways vs Delhi Head-To-Head

Delhi and Railways have played 28 first-class matches against each other, with the former winning 11 games as compared to two wins by Railways. 15 matches have ended in a draw. The last time both teams met each other was back in 2017, in which Delhi won by an innings and 105 runs at the Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi.

Railways vs Delhi Betting Odds

Delhi to have a strong opening partnership @ (Batery)

Delhi are likely to make a change to their opening combination as Virat Kohli returns to the side. In that case, Himmat Singh would be back at the opening position with Arpit Rana. The duo haven’t batted together, but individually have done well. While Rana did really well in white-ball cricket, Himmat is a proven customer for Delhi, leading the way with a varied degree of success. So trust them to deliver for the side.

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Railways vs Delhi Best Batters

Vivek Singh to be Railways’ highest run-scorer (Batery)

Vivek Singh has been incredibly successful for Railways in the ongoing tournament, having scored 486 runs at an average of 48.60. He has six fifty-plus scores along the way, making a stupendous performance for all concerned. Singh, who made his debut back in 2015, has scored 1637 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 34.82. Trust him to do well.

Virat Kohli to be Delhi’s best batter (Batery)

One could easily point out Virat Kohli’s Test struggles, but he is too good a batter to be bogged down in domestic cricket. With a total of 11479 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 48.23, the Delhi batter has proven his worth. He has 37 centuries in the format to go with another 39 half-centuries, so be sure that he will be a successful batter against Railways in the upcoming Ranji clash.

Railways vs Delhi Best Bowlers

Karn Sharma to be Railways’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Karn Sharma has an affinity for taking wickets in every game, which is reflected in his performance this season. He is the highest wicket-taker for Railways in the ongoing season, having taken 18 wickets at an average of 18.27. Sharma has 256 wickets in his career at an average of 27.05 - which makes him a strong contender for the bet.

Navdeep Saini to be Delhi’s best bowler (Batery)

Navdeep Saini returns for the upcoming clash after missing a slew of games to injury. But he is fit now and is all set to deliver. In his first-class career, Saini has taken 203 wickets at an average of 29.58, with six five-wicket hauls to his name. As we search for the best bowler from Delhi to win the upcoming clash, don’t look beyond Saini.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Delhi Railways to Win - 1.55 (Batery)

Delhi to Win - 2.45 (Batery) In the game of two struggling sides, Delhi have the upper hand. Sure enough, Virat Kohli's addition has added to the aura, and he will be focusing on finding his own form, but in many ways, Delhi are a better outfit for this game. The presence of Anuj Rawat, Yash Dhull, and Himmat Singh put them at an advantage. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





