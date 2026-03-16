Facts: Mukhtar Hussain has taken 23 wickets at an average of 21.73. He is by far the most wicket-taker for Assam

With 444 wickets at an average of 22.86, Unadkat has been one of the most consistent bowlers in red-ball cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara’s dominance is unmatched on the circuit, having scored 21174 runs at an average of 51.9

Saurashtra vs Assam Chance of Winning

Saurashtra have been pretty consistent with their performances in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy, and Ravindra Jadeja's return adds further impetus to the process. Particularly in the last encounter, they beat Delhi by a massive margin of 10 wickets, with Jadeja calling the shots with the ball.

On the other hand, Assam, who are reeling at the bottom of the points table, will be hoping to get things back on track, at least to avoid being relegated to the next group. They are yet to win a single game, but if they can upset the apple cart and beat Saurashtra, then they will have the opportunity to go past Chhatisgarh on the Group D points table.

SAU’s chance of winning is 70%

ASS’s chance of winning is 30%

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Saurashtra vs Assam Betting Tips

Bet on Ravindra Jadeja. The spinner made a stunning return in the last game and he is all set to continue a majestic performance in the upcoming game against Assam. If you’re not sufficiently hedging for Riyan Parag, then you’d be missing out on a great deal. With the match in Rajkot, the duo of Arpit Vasavada and Jayadev Unadkat definitely need your attention to this.

Saurashtra vs Assam Match Toss Prediction

Batting first is always a smart choice at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, winning 22 games as compared to eight matches won by the batting second side. It’s a batting-friendly venue as teams have scored an average of 389/9 in the first innings.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain throughout the match in Rajkot. Some humidity in the afternoon, though, will not have a huge impact on the match.

Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Ravindra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Sammar Gajjar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Tarang Gohel , Vishvaraj Jadeja, Hiten Kanbi, Parswaraj Rana, Navneet Vora, Parth Bhut

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Batter Chirag Jani Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Sheldon Jackson Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Arpit Vasavada Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Sammar Gajjar Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

In six games, Saurashtra have won two, lost two and drew a couple of games in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. With Ravindra Jadeja in the team, you can be sure that this will continue for yet another game.

Assam Player List

Rishav Das, Parvej Musaraf, Sibsankar Roy, Denish Das (c), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Swarupam Purkayastha, Akash Sengupta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Kunal Sarma, Mrinmoy Dutta, Ruhinandan Pegu, Darshan Rajbongshi, Bhargav Dutta, Subham Mandal, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri, Rahul Hazarika

Predicted Playing XI

Parvej Musaraf Batter Rishav Das Batter Sibsankar Roy Batter Denish Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Swarupam Purkayastha All-rounder Akash Sengupta All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Kunal Sarma Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Rahul Singh Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam’s performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy has been disastrous so far, with two losses and four draws. They’re yet to win a game this season, which placed him at the bottom of the Group D points table.

Saurashtra vs Assam Head-To-Head

Saurashtra and Assam have played each other four times in the Ranji Trophy, with the former winning two games as compared to one win by Assam. One head-to-head encounter between both teams has ended in a draw.

Saurashtra vs Assam Betting Odds

Saurashtra to have a strong opening partnership @ (Batery)

In the form of Harvik Desai and Chirag Jani, Saurashtra have a very strong opening pair waiting to devour their success. The duo have contributed 32.3% of the total team runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, scoring 781 runs out of a total of 2370 runs. They’re all set to continue the same domineering steak in the upcoming game against Assam, particularly because of the batting-friendly nature of the surface.

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Saurashtra vs Assam Best Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Saurashtra’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

One of the most consistent batters in red-ball cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara’s dominance is unmatched on the circuit, having scored 21174 runs at an average of 51.9 at a strike rate of 51.1. He has a balls-per-dismissal rate of 101.6 in the red-ball format, which is way too good for bowlers to dismiss him. So trust him to do well in the upcoming clash.

Denish Das to be Assam’s best batter (Batery)

Denish Das has been one of the most profound players for Assam in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and his leadership showed the way he batted. In the ongoing tournament, he has scored 382 runs at an average of 42.45, with a highest score of 109. His balls per dismissal ratio of 79.3 adds a different layer of confidence to his batting.

Saurashtra vs Assam Best Bowlers

Jaydev Unadkat to be Saurashtra’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Jaydev Unadkat’s prominence in first-class cricket is one of the ages, as he has continued to deliver for his state side on a regular basis. With 444 wickets at an average of 22.86, Unadkat has been one of the most consistent bowlers in red-ball cricket. If you need more validation, just know that he has taken 24 five-wicket hauls, adding to the top of the performance narrative.

Mukhtar Hussain to be Assam’s best bowler (Batery)

Mukhtar Hussain’s bowling performance has been a silver lining for Assam in the ongoing tournament, as the pacer has taken 23 wickets at an average of 21.73. He is by far the most wicket-taker for Assam, with Rahul Singh sitting at the second position with 15 wickets. Trust Hussain to deliver with the ball.