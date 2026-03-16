Facts: Delhi batter Yash Dhull has scored. 654 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 46.71

Saurashtra's Chirag Jani scored 198 runs in the first innings of his side's last match against Chandigarh

Saurashtra spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has picked 52 wickets in his last 10 first-class matches at a strike rate of 46.05

Saurashtra vs Delhi Chance of Winning

Saurashtra and Delhi are aiming for a much-needed win to stay relevant in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 title race. They need to win the upcoming contest to have a best shot at finishing in the top three of eight-team Elite Group D points table.

Saurashtra are occupying the sixth spot after managing to win just one of their first five matches. They have played two draws and lost twice. They defeated Chandigarh by an innings and 59 runs in their last outing. Delhi, on the other hand, are fourth on the points table. Like Saurashtra, Delhi have also won just a game but settled for a draw three times, and lost just one game. Their last match was against Jharkhand which ended in a draw.

Delhi is set to witness Rishabh Pant's comeback to Ranji Trophy for first time after 2017, and that shall give them a major boost, however, Saurashtra are the one who will have a greater chance of winning. Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara have made themselves available for the match on an expected rank-turner. The home conditions, and a better set of spinners in Jadeja and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, and Yuvrajsingh Dodiya are expected to wreak havoc against Delhi. Delhi batters Yash Dhull and Himmat Singh are not in the best of forms, and Pant also did not impress much in Australia apart from his innings in the last Test in Sydney.

This gives Saurashtra a great chance to beat Delhi and move up the Elite Group D points table. Experienced batters like Sheldon Jackson, Chirag Jani, Arpit Vasavada and in-form Harvi Desai give Saurashtra further edge against Delhi.

Saurashtra chance of winning - 60%

Delhi chance of winning - 40%

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Saurashtra vs Delhi Betting Tips

Experienced Saurashtra batter Arpit Vasavada has been man of many seasons for Saurashtra. The 36-year-old scored 58 off 98 balls in the only innings against Chandigarh in the last round matches of the Ranji Trophy played in November. Overall, he has scored 294 runs in five matches at an average of 49.00. Four fifties have come off the bat of the left-hander who has played 91 first-class matches and scored 5373 runs at an average of 40.69.

Eyes will be on star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. The southpaw is a superstar in red-ball cricket and we can expect one counter-attacking knock from him on the expected turning track on offer at Rajkot. Pant has admitted that his Australian tour did not go as per his plan, and would be looking to make amends. He scored 40 and 61 across the two innings of the last Test in Sydney. That must have given him a lot of confidence, and his mercurial style of play has the potential to make him the standout performer for Delhi against Saurashtra. The 27-year-old has scored 4868 runs in 68 first-class matches at an average of 46.36.

Saurashtra vs Delhi Toss Prediction

Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh locked horns in the first match played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Chhattisgarh won the toss and opted to bat as the match ended in a draw. The only other match played at the venue this season was between Railways and Saurashtra. Railways opted to bat and won by 37 runs. The team winning the toss could again opt to bat first.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Rajkot on Thursday, January 23. With a humidity level of 52 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 26-27 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 19 km/h. Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail for the next three days of the match.

Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai (wk), Chirag Jani, Cheteshwar Pujara, Arpit Vasavada, Sheldon Jackson, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Parth Bhut , Navneet Vora, Tarang Gohel , Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Parswaraj Rana, Hiten Kanbi, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara

Saurashtra Playing XI









Harvik Desai (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Chirag Jani Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Sheldon Jackson Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Arpit Vasavada Batter Jaydev Unadkat (CAP) All-rounder DA Jadeja Bowler Vishvaraj Jadeja Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler Hiten Kanbi Bowler











Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashtra won their last match against Chandigarh by an innings and 59 runs. Their second-last match against Jharkhand ended in a draw. They lost their third-last match against Railways by 37 runs. They lost their season-opener against Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs. Their second match against Chhattisgarh ended in a draw.







Delhi Player List

Rahkeem Cornwall, Rony Talukdar, George Munsey, Zakir Hasan (wk), Aaron Jones, Nahidul Islam, Jaker Ali, Ariful Haque (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Reece Topley, Ruyel Miah, Al-Amin Hossain, Nihaduzzaman, Samiullah Shinwari

Delhi Playing XI

Sanat Sangwan Batter Anuj Rawat Wicketkeeper-batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni (CAP) All-rounder Rishabh Pant (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Himmat Singh Batter Jonty Siddhu All-rounder Navdeep Saini Bolwer Siddhant Sharma Bowler Sumit Mathur Bowler Hritik Shokeen Bowler











Delhi Recent Form

Delhi's last match against Jharkhand ended in a draw. They lost their second-last match against Chandigarh by nine wickets. Delhi thrashed Assam by 10 wickets in their third-last match. Their first two matches against Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu ended in a draw.

Saurashtra vs Delhi Head-to-Head Record

Saurashtra and Delhi have won two matches each in their last two encounters. Saurashtra have won each of their last two matches against Delhi. They last met in 2023 when Saurashtra thrashed Delhi by an innings and 214 runs.

Saurashtra vs Delhi Odds

Saurashtra opening partnership to be over 19.5

Saurashtra lost their first wicket without any score on the board in the only innings of their last match against Chandigarh. Opener Tarang Gohel was dismissed for a first-ball duck while his partner Harvik Desai went on to score 99 runs. In their first innings of the second-last match against Jharkhand, Vishvaraj Jadeja came out to open with Desai and was dismissed for a duck on the fifth ball of the match. Saurashtra's score was again zero. In the second innings, Jadeja and Jani stitched a 61-run stand together. Desai and Jadeja partnered for 43 runs in the first innings of the third-last game against Railways, while they scored 10 runs together in the second innings. With the sixth round of Ranji Trophy matches starting after a break, Saurashtra would be aiming for a watchful start against an inexperienced Delhi bowling unit. They should manage to score over 19 runs together.

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Saurashtra vs Delhi Top Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara would be aiming to make a statement with his bat after being not considered for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. He has played a total of four matches this season and scored 269 runs at an average of 44.83. He scored 234 runs in the only innings against Chhattisgarh before getting dismissed for scores of 2, 3 and 14. The 36-year-old, who has scored 21168 runs at an average of 52 in 275 first-class matches, would be aiming to get back to form against a not very experienced Delhi bowling group. Pujara's style of batting makes him a strong contender to top-score for Saurashtra on the turning surface.

Ayush Badoni to be the top batter for Delhi

Delhi's 25-year-old captain Ayush Badoni is currently the third-highest run-scorer for his team after Yash Dhull and Sanat Sangwan. The southpaw is one of the most gritty and talented youngsters in the country and would be looking to lead from the front once again. He scored unbeaten 205 runs off 216 balls against Jharkhand in his last Ranji Trophy outing. Badoni has got flair and flamboyance to deflate any bowling attack on any given surface, and Saurashtra would be wary of the fact. He has scored a total of 860 runs in 12 first-class matches at an average of 53.75. He is averaging 98.66 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Saurashtra vs Delhi Top Bowlers

Ravindra Jadeja to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Ravindra Jadeja has played just 14 Ranji Trophy matches till date but picked 87 wickets at an average of 17.19. He has picked eight five-fers and three 10-fers. The left-arm spinner is expected to have an impressive outing against Delhi under conditions which are tailor-made for him. The 36-year-old is also looking to make a statement and revive his Test career at a time when the Indian team is in transition. He did not impress much with the ball in Australia, and would be raring to get back to form. Jadeja has played a total of 135 first-class matches and picked 542 wickets at an average of 23.88.

Sumit Mathur to be the top bowler for Delhi

Can Sumit Mathur emerge as Delhi's answer to Ravindra Jadeja and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja? The left-arm spinner picked two wickets in the only innings against Jharkhand in his last outing. In the season so far, Mathur has played three matches and picked seven wickets at an average of 36.71. The 27-year-old has played four first-class matches till date and picked 16 wickets at an average of 23.75. He could be Delhi's beneficiary in the spin-friendly conditions in Rajkot.