Facts: Harvik Desai is the highest run-scorer for Saurashtra this season, scoring 511 runs at an average of 56.77

Jadeja, who has 389 first-class wickets at an average of 26.44, has taken 25 fifers in the longest format of the game

Jaymeet Patel has accumulated 479 runs at an average of 43.54 in his debut season so far

Saurashtra vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Over the last few years, Saurashtra have grown to become one of the strongest sides on the domestic circuit, which has been nothing short of impressive. Winning three out of seven games this season, the Jaydev Unadkat-led side showed their true character and with a lot of help from Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, and Arpit Vasavada, they can spur the change once again.

On the other hand, Gujarat, the state Saurashtra belong to, have been mighty impressive with both bat and ball. They have won four and drew the remaining three games to secure the second position on the points table, only behind Vidarbha. The likes of Chintan Gaja, Urvil Patel, Jaymeet Patel, and Aarya Desai have delivered for the side and will be aiming the same momentum to continue further.

Saurashtra’s chance of winning is 61%

Gujarat’s chance of winning is 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Saurashtra vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Back Jaydev Unadkat to lead from the front. The Saurashtra skipper has been a pillar of consistency, delivering crucial breakthroughs when his team needs them the most. Cheteshwar Pujara, with his wealth of experience, remains a dependable anchor in the batting lineup, while Arpit Vasavada’s ability to step up in pressure situations makes him a key player. Are you backing Chintan Gaja as well? The seamer has been instrumental in Gujarat’s bowling attack, and alongside Arzan Nagwaswalla, he will be eager to make the most of the conditions in Rajkot.

Match Prediction Best Odds Saurashtra Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Gujarat Opening Partnership Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Haryana vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

One of the most batting-friendly venues in the country, Rajkot’s Niranjan Shah Stadium has consistently produced high-scoring encounters. The pitch tends to favor batters, with the average first-innings total being 351. Batting first teams have won nine out of 18 games since January 2020,

Weather Report

Clear skies are expected throughout the match, with no threat of rain. While Rajkot’s weather remains warm and dry, a gentle breeze in the mornings could offer some early movement for the pacers. However, as the day progresses, batting conditions will become even better, allowing stroke-makers to make the most of the true surface. Spinners might come into play later, but expect a high-scoring contest under ideal cricketing conditions.

Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Ravindra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Sammar Gajjar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Tarang Gohel , Vishvaraj Jadeja, Hiten Kanbi, Parswaraj Rana, Navneet Vora, Parth Bhut

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Batter Chirag Jani Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Sheldon Jackson Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Arpit Vasavada Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Sammar Gajjar Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

In seven games this season, Saurashtra have won three, lost two, and drawn a couple of. To advance to the next stage of the tournament, they would want to showcase a similar performance in the quarter-finals.

Gujarat Player List

Aarya Desai, Aditya Udaykumar Patel, Urvil Patel (wk), Manan Hingrajia, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja (c), Umang Kumar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jaymeet Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Hemang Patel, Het Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela, Rishi Patel, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Tejas Patel, Priyank Panchal, Kshitij Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Aarya Desai Batter Aditya Udaykumar Patel Batter Manan Hingrajia Batter Umang Kumar Batter Jaymeet Patel Batter Urvil Patel Wicket-keeper Chintan Gaja All-rounder Vishal Jayswal All-rounder Hemang Patel Bowler Siddharth Desai Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat finished second on the Elite Group B points table, accumulating 31 points. Although they drew three games in the league stage, they have not lost a single game, demonstrating a wonderful demonstration of form.

Saurashtra vs Gujarat Head-To-Head

Gujarat and Saurashtra have played each other a record 58 times in First-class cricket, with the former winning 16 games compared to nine wins by Saurashtra. The last time both sides met was back in 2020, in which Saurashtra won by 92 runs.

Saurashtra vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Mumbai to take the first innings lead @ (Batery)

With the batting line-up led by Cheteshwar Pujara, they excel at scoring quick runs—a quality that proves invaluable in batting conditions. In Rajkot, scoring runs is the ultimate currency, but Saurashtra bowlers tend to do well at that venue when others struggle big-time. So what are you afraid of?

Saurashtra vs Gujarat India Niranjan Shah Stadium, null Saurashtra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Gujarat Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now!

Saurashtra vs Gujarat Best Batters

Harvik Desai to be Saurashtra’s best batter (Batery)

Harvik Desai has been one of the best batters of Saurashtra in the last few years and what has worked in his favour is his sheer brilliance every time he comes out to bat. In the ongoing season as well, Desai is the highest run-scorer, scoring 511 runs at an average of 56.77, with two centuries and as many half-centuries along the way. He can definitely contribute big-time for Saurashtra in the upcoming match.

Jaymeet Patel to be Gujarat’s best batter (Batery)

Jaymeet Patel is young but if you look at his batting, you’d be hard-pressed to find that out. The maturity with which he has batted this season is incredible as he has accumulated 479 runs at an average of 43.54 in his debut season so far. Trust him to deliver big in the quarters as well.

Saurashtra vs Gujarat Best Bowlers

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has been picking wickets for Saurashtra like he doesn’t know anything else. Jadeja, who has 389 first-class wickets at an average of 26.44, has taken 25 fifers in the longest format of the game and has replicated the same in the ongoing season as well, picking 35 wickets at 20.40.

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s best bowler (Batery)

Siddharth Desai has made a difference to Gujarat’s bowling this season, picking up 33 wickets in the process. The pacer averages 23.06 in the ongoing season and is by far the best batter from the side in the ongoing tournament. Go ahead and bet on him - you won’t be disappointed.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Saurashtra Saurashtra to Win - 1.62 (Batery)

Gujarat to Win - 2.30 (Batery) Saurashtra all the way. Sure, they will be without Ravindra Jadeja for the quarter-finals, but that hardly leaves them vulnerable. With seasoned campaigners like Unadkat, Pujara, Vasavada, and Jackson in their ranks, they boast a squad that thrives on its own legacy. Plus, there is always a home comfort to back upon. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





