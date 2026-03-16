Saurashtra vs Gujarat Match Prediction
SAUR
61%
Chance of Winning
GUJ
39%
India
Niranjan Shah Stadium
Facts:
- Harvik Desai is the highest run-scorer for Saurashtra this season, scoring 511 runs at an average of 56.77
- Jadeja, who has 389 first-class wickets at an average of 26.44, has taken 25 fifers in the longest format of the game
- Jaymeet Patel has accumulated 479 runs at an average of 43.54 in his debut season so far
Saurashtra vs Gujarat Chance of Winning
Over the last few years, Saurashtra have grown to become one of the strongest sides on the domestic circuit, which has been nothing short of impressive. Winning three out of seven games this season, the Jaydev Unadkat-led side showed their true character and with a lot of help from Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, and Arpit Vasavada, they can spur the change once again.
On the other hand, Gujarat, the state Saurashtra belong to, have been mighty impressive with both bat and ball. They have won four and drew the remaining three games to secure the second position on the points table, only behind Vidarbha. The likes of Chintan Gaja, Urvil Patel, Jaymeet Patel, and Aarya Desai have delivered for the side and will be aiming the same momentum to continue further.
Saurashtra’s chance of winning is 61%
Gujarat’s chance of winning is 39%
Saurashtra vs Gujarat Betting Tips
Back Jaydev Unadkat to lead from the front. The Saurashtra skipper has been a pillar of consistency, delivering crucial breakthroughs when his team needs them the most. Cheteshwar Pujara, with his wealth of experience, remains a dependable anchor in the batting lineup, while Arpit Vasavada’s ability to step up in pressure situations makes him a key player. Are you backing Chintan Gaja as well? The seamer has been instrumental in Gujarat’s bowling attack, and alongside Arzan Nagwaswalla, he will be eager to make the most of the conditions in Rajkot.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Saurashtra Opening Partnership Over 26.5
Gujarat Opening Partnership Under 21.5
Haryana vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction
One of the most batting-friendly venues in the country, Rajkot’s Niranjan Shah Stadium has consistently produced high-scoring encounters. The pitch tends to favor batters, with the average first-innings total being 351. Batting first teams have won nine out of 18 games since January 2020,
Weather Report
Clear skies are expected throughout the match, with no threat of rain. While Rajkot’s weather remains warm and dry, a gentle breeze in the mornings could offer some early movement for the pacers. However, as the day progresses, batting conditions will become even better, allowing stroke-makers to make the most of the true surface. Spinners might come into play later, but expect a high-scoring contest under ideal cricketing conditions.
Saurashtra Player List
Harvik Desai (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Ravindra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Sammar Gajjar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Tarang Gohel , Vishvaraj Jadeja, Hiten Kanbi, Parswaraj Rana, Navneet Vora, Parth Bhut
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harvik Desai
|
Batter
|
Chirag Jani
|
Batter
|
Cheteshwar Pujara
|
Batter
|
Sheldon Jackson
|
Batter
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Arpit Vasavada
|
Batter
|
Prerak Mankad
|
All-rounder
|
Sammar Gajjar
|
Bowler
|
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja
|
Bowler
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
|
Yuvrajsinh Dodiya
|
Bowler
Saurashtra Team Form
In seven games this season, Saurashtra have won three, lost two, and drawn a couple of. To advance to the next stage of the tournament, they would want to showcase a similar performance in the quarter-finals.
Gujarat Player List
Aarya Desai, Aditya Udaykumar Patel, Urvil Patel (wk), Manan Hingrajia, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja (c), Umang Kumar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jaymeet Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Hemang Patel, Het Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela, Rishi Patel, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Tejas Patel, Priyank Panchal, Kshitij Patel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aarya Desai
|
Batter
|
Aditya Udaykumar Patel
|
Batter
|
Manan Hingrajia
|
Batter
|
Umang Kumar
|
Batter
|
Jaymeet Patel
|
Batter
|
Urvil Patel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chintan Gaja
|
All-rounder
|
Vishal Jayswal
|
All-rounder
|
Hemang Patel
|
Bowler
|
Siddharth Desai
|
Bowler
|
Arzan Nagwaswalla
|
Bowler
Gujarat Team Form
Gujarat finished second on the Elite Group B points table, accumulating 31 points. Although they drew three games in the league stage, they have not lost a single game, demonstrating a wonderful demonstration of form.
Saurashtra vs Gujarat Head-To-Head
Gujarat and Saurashtra have played each other a record 58 times in First-class cricket, with the former winning 16 games compared to nine wins by Saurashtra. The last time both sides met was back in 2020, in which Saurashtra won by 92 runs.
Saurashtra vs Gujarat Betting Odds
Mumbai to take the first innings lead @ (Batery)
With the batting line-up led by Cheteshwar Pujara, they excel at scoring quick runs—a quality that proves invaluable in batting conditions. In Rajkot, scoring runs is the ultimate currency, but Saurashtra bowlers tend to do well at that venue when others struggle big-time. So what are you afraid of?
Saurashtra vs Gujarat
India
Niranjan Shah Stadium, null
Saurashtra vs Gujarat Best Batters
Harvik Desai to be Saurashtra’s best batter (Batery)
Harvik Desai has been one of the best batters of Saurashtra in the last few years and what has worked in his favour is his sheer brilliance every time he comes out to bat. In the ongoing season as well, Desai is the highest run-scorer, scoring 511 runs at an average of 56.77, with two centuries and as many half-centuries along the way. He can definitely contribute big-time for Saurashtra in the upcoming match.
Jaymeet Patel to be Gujarat’s best batter (Batery)
Jaymeet Patel is young but if you look at his batting, you’d be hard-pressed to find that out. The maturity with which he has batted this season is incredible as he has accumulated 479 runs at an average of 43.54 in his debut season so far. Trust him to deliver big in the quarters as well.
Saurashtra vs Gujarat Best Bowlers
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has been picking wickets for Saurashtra like he doesn’t know anything else. Jadeja, who has 389 first-class wickets at an average of 26.44, has taken 25 fifers in the longest format of the game and has replicated the same in the ongoing season as well, picking 35 wickets at 20.40.
Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s best bowler (Batery)
Siddharth Desai has made a difference to Gujarat’s bowling this season, picking up 33 wickets in the process. The pacer averages 23.06 in the ongoing season and is by far the best batter from the side in the ongoing tournament. Go ahead and bet on him - you won’t be disappointed.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Saurashtra
- Saurashtra to Win - 1.62 (Batery)
- Gujarat to Win - 2.30 (Batery)
Batery
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