Facts: Kranthi Kumar has been impeccable with the bat this season, having scored 478 runs at an average of 119.50

Techi Neri has amassed 334 runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, having scored at an average of 41.75 with a strike rate of 73.56

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

With Kranthi Kumar and Gurinder Singh joining forces to become one of the most successful batting pairs in the Plate group, Sikkim have found it easy. Sure, it hasn’t converted to wins as they would’ve liked, but surely, it has gained its footing. Kranthi Kumar has also delivered big-time with the ball - so trust them to do well.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh have only Techi Neri to save them from blushes, although one could argue with the latter part. They have been absolutely diabolical otherwise, making sure they’re the wooden spooners so far and will end up as one. So their loss is inevitable anyway.

Sikkim’s chances of winning - 98%

Arunachal Pradesh’s chances of winning - 2%

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Prediction & Tips 2025

Expect Kranthi Kumar to dominate both with bat and ball as he has done in all the games so far this season. Gurinder Singh has also done quite well to harbour hopes of a solid return in the next match. Even though Arunachal Pradesh are yet to deliver in any game, you can bet Techi Neri to do well.

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Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The SICO Ground in Rongpo has hosted 19 first-class matches overall, with the average first innings score being 278.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in Rongpo, with the temperature set to drop to mid-20s.

Clear No Rain 22C no wind

Clear No Rain 22C no wind

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Player List

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Team Form

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim are yet to register a win in the ongoing tournament - but they haven’t lost any game either.

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh have lost all four games in the ongoing tournament.

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Head-to-Head

Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have played each other six times, with the former winning the five games while one game ended in a draw.

Head to Head:

Matches: 6

Sikkim: 5

Arunachal Pradesh: 0

Draw/Tie: 1

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Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Batters

Kranthi Kumar to be Sikkim’s top batter

Kranthi Kumar has been impeccable with the bat this season, having scored 478 runs atan average of 119.50 with one century and five half-century to go with it. The former Karnataka batter has 820 runs in the first-class format which he has scored at an average of 102.50.

Techi Neri to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top batter

Techi Neri has amassed 334 runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, having scored at an average of 41.75 with a strike rate of 73.56. With a century and fifty to his name, Neri has been one of the very few positives for Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing season. So expecting him to deliver once again won’t be a bad idea.

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Kranthi Kumar to be Sikkim’s top bowler

Kranthi Kumar has not only been good with the bat, but he has also been terrific with the ball. He has taken 14 wickets at an average of 22.35 at a strike rate of 43.8, with one five-wicket haul to his name.

TNR Mohith to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top bowler

TNR Mohith is the highest wicket-taker for Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing season with four wickets to his name. He is definitely not successful but the fact that Arunachal Pradesh continue to lie at the bottom of the table tells the story in itself.