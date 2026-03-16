Facts: Pheiroijam Jotin was the highest run-scorer for Manipur in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, having scored 502 runs at an average of 50.20.

Ankur Malik was the highest wicket-taker for Sikkim in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, having scalped 23 wickets at an average of 31.04

One of the most consistent bowlers in Manipur, Konthoujam has grabbed 121 wickets at an average of 28.92 in his first-class career

Sikkim vs Manipur Chance of Winning

The all-round effervescene of Ankur Malik is the greatest strength that Sikkim currently possess and that’s going to be an important differentiator. To bolster the base, they also have the likes of Parth Palawat and Ashish Thapa who can turn the game around with their batting brilliance. Even though they are not as structured as a Mizoram or Bihar, they can still be making some solid waves.

On the other hand, Manipur don’t really have the strength to compete in all these regard. Sure they have N Johnson Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, and Bishworjit Konthoujam to deliver the goods for them, but that’s about it. There are hardly anyone beyond the aforementioned troika to take control of the narrative.

SIK’s chance of winning is 55%

MAN’s chance of winning is 45%

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Sikkim vs Manipur Betting Tips

Bet on Parth Palawat. He has a knack of sticking it out there and bat for a long duration of time. If you’re sure about making money, don’t waste much time and bet a decent amount on Ashish Thapa. You can also put in a good amount of stake on N Johnson Singh who knows how to deliver in tough situations and has done that time and again for Manipur.

Sikkim vs Manipur Match Toss Prediction

The SICA ground in Rangpo has hosted 15 matches in the Ranji Trophy, with an average first innings score of 298 runs.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to have a major roleto play in the match between Sikkim and Manipur in Rangpo.

Sikkim Player List

Ankur Malik, Parth Palawat, Arun Chettri (wk), Rahul Tamang, Lee Yong Lepcha (c), Palzor Tamang, Ronit More, Bhim Luitel, Ashish Thapa, Nilesh Lamichaney, Anwesh Sharma, Pankaj Rawat, Saurav Prasad, Karn Veer Kaushal, Md Saptulla, Pranesh Chettri

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Chettri Wicket-Keeper Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Ashish Thapa Batter Parth Palawat Batter Anwesh Sharma Batter Palzor Tamang All-rounder Ankur Malik All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Ronit More Bowler Bhim Luitel Bowler Rahul Tamang Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Last season, Sikkim won two and lost as many games to end up to end up at the fourth position in the six-team Plate Group tournament.

Manipur Player List

Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Bishworjit Konthoujam, Prafullomani Singh (wk), Karnajit Yumnam, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Johnson Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, Rex Rajkumar, Ronald Longjam , Ajay Lamabam Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Kishan Thokchom, Sultan Karim, Ahsanul Kabir, Amom Guniram Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batter Ronald Longjam Batter Al Bashid Muhammed Batter Johnson Singh Batter Langlonyamba Keishangbam Batter K Priyojit Singh All-rounder Pheiroijam Jotin All-rounder Prafullomani Singh Wicket-Keeper Rex Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler Ajay Lamabam Singh Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur finished at the fifth position in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Plate Group, having won two out of five matches. They finished just above Arunachal Pradesh.

Sikkim vs Manipur Head-To-Head

Sikkim and Manipur have faced each other nine times in the Ranji Trophy, with the head-to-head record being skewed in Sikkim’s favour, with five wins as compared to three wins by Manipur.

Sikkim vs Manipur Betting Odds

Sikkim to have a dominant opening partnership (Parimatch)

Sikkim have Arun Chettri and Nilesh Lamichaney to open for Sikkim and that gives an element of success angle to them. Last season, they averaged 34 for the opening wicket and set up the base for batters like Parth Palawat and Ashish Thapa to deliver later. Trust them to have an impact once again in the upcoming match.

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Sikkim vs Manipur Best Batters

Parth Palawat to be Sikkim’s best batter (Parimatch)

Parth Palawat was the highest run-scorer for Sikkim last year, scoring a total of 401 runs at an average of 40.01 with two half-centuries to go with. Palawat was the differentiator for Sikkim alongside Ashish Thappa and Ankur Malik as the trio made sure things were working out in their favour. A lot of hope will ride on Palawat to do an encore.

Pheiroijam Jotin to be Manipur’s best batter (Parimatch)

Pheiroijam Jotin was the highest run-scorer for Manipur in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, having scored 502 runs at an average of 50.20. That sojourn included four half-centuries and one century that defined their story. In his first-class career, Jotin has scored 811 runs at an average of 38.61. So back him to deliver once again for the side.

Sikkim vs Manipur Best Bowlers

Ankur Malik to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ankur Malik was the highest wicket-taker for Sikkim in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, having scalped 23 wickets at an average of 31.04. He was a relentless workhorse, who also scored 311 runs with the bat at an average of 38.87. So there is a lot of potential in this market and you should bet on it immediately.

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Bishworjit Konthoujam was the pick of the bowlers for Manipur in the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy, having taken 18 wickets at an average of 21.94. One of the most consistent bowlers in Manipur, Konthoujam has grabbed 121 wickets at an average of 28.92 in his first-class career. So what are you waiting for?