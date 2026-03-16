Sikkim vs Manipur Match Prediction
SIK
55%
Chance of Winning
MANP
45%
Parimatch
Batery
First class
SICA ground
Facts:
- Pheiroijam Jotin was the highest run-scorer for Manipur in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, having scored 502 runs at an average of 50.20.
- Ankur Malik was the highest wicket-taker for Sikkim in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, having scalped 23 wickets at an average of 31.04
- One of the most consistent bowlers in Manipur, Konthoujam has grabbed 121 wickets at an average of 28.92 in his first-class career
Sikkim vs Manipur Chance of Winning
The all-round effervescene of Ankur Malik is the greatest strength that Sikkim currently possess and that’s going to be an important differentiator. To bolster the base, they also have the likes of Parth Palawat and Ashish Thapa who can turn the game around with their batting brilliance. Even though they are not as structured as a Mizoram or Bihar, they can still be making some solid waves.
On the other hand, Manipur don’t really have the strength to compete in all these regard. Sure they have N Johnson Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, and Bishworjit Konthoujam to deliver the goods for them, but that’s about it. There are hardly anyone beyond the aforementioned troika to take control of the narrative.
- SIK’s chance of winning is 55%
- MAN’s chance of winning is 45%
Sikkim vs Manipur Betting Tips
Bet on Parth Palawat. He has a knack of sticking it out there and bat for a long duration of time. If you’re sure about making money, don’t waste much time and bet a decent amount on Ashish Thapa. You can also put in a good amount of stake on N Johnson Singh who knows how to deliver in tough situations and has done that time and again for Manipur.
Sikkim vs Manipur Match Toss Prediction
The SICA ground in Rangpo has hosted 15 matches in the Ranji Trophy, with an average first innings score of 298 runs.
Weather Report
Rain is not going to have a major roleto play in the match between Sikkim and Manipur in Rangpo.
Sikkim Player List
Ankur Malik, Parth Palawat, Arun Chettri (wk), Rahul Tamang, Lee Yong Lepcha (c), Palzor Tamang, Ronit More, Bhim Luitel, Ashish Thapa, Nilesh Lamichaney, Anwesh Sharma, Pankaj Rawat, Saurav Prasad, Karn Veer Kaushal, Md Saptulla, Pranesh Chettri
Predicted Playing XI
|
Arun Chettri
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Nilesh Lamichaney
|
Batter
|
Ashish Thapa
|
Batter
|
Parth Palawat
|
Batter
|
Anwesh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Palzor Tamang
|
All-rounder
|
Ankur Malik
|
All-rounder
|
Lee Yong Lepcha
|
Bowler
|
Ronit More
|
Bowler
|
Bhim Luitel
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Tamang
|
Bowler
Sikkim Team Form
Last season, Sikkim won two and lost as many games to end up to end up at the fourth position in the six-team Plate Group tournament.
Manipur Player List
Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Bishworjit Konthoujam, Prafullomani Singh (wk), Karnajit Yumnam, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Johnson Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, Rex Rajkumar, Ronald Longjam , Ajay Lamabam Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Kishan Thokchom, Sultan Karim, Ahsanul Kabir, Amom Guniram Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Karnajit Yumnam
|
Batter
|
Ronald Longjam
|
Batter
|
Al Bashid Muhammed
|
Batter
|
Johnson Singh
|
Batter
|
Langlonyamba Keishangbam
|
Batter
|
K Priyojit Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Pheiroijam Jotin
|
All-rounder
|
Prafullomani Singh
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Rex Singh
|
Bowler
|
Bishworjit Konthoujam
|
Bowler
|
Ajay Lamabam Singh
|
Bowler
Manipur Team Form
Manipur finished at the fifth position in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Plate Group, having won two out of five matches. They finished just above Arunachal Pradesh.
Sikkim vs Manipur Head-To-Head
Sikkim and Manipur have faced each other nine times in the Ranji Trophy, with the head-to-head record being skewed in Sikkim’s favour, with five wins as compared to three wins by Manipur.
Sikkim vs Manipur Betting Odds
Sikkim to have a dominant opening partnership (Parimatch)
Sikkim have Arun Chettri and Nilesh Lamichaney to open for Sikkim and that gives an element of success angle to them. Last season, they averaged 34 for the opening wicket and set up the base for batters like Parth Palawat and Ashish Thapa to deliver later. Trust them to have an impact once again in the upcoming match.
Sikkim vs Manipur
First class
SICA ground, null
Sikkim
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Manipur
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Sikkim vs Manipur Best Batters
Parth Palawat to be Sikkim’s best batter (Parimatch)
Parth Palawat was the highest run-scorer for Sikkim last year, scoring a total of 401 runs at an average of 40.01 with two half-centuries to go with. Palawat was the differentiator for Sikkim alongside Ashish Thappa and Ankur Malik as the trio made sure things were working out in their favour. A lot of hope will ride on Palawat to do an encore.
Pheiroijam Jotin to be Manipur’s best batter (Parimatch)
Pheiroijam Jotin was the highest run-scorer for Manipur in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, having scored 502 runs at an average of 50.20. That sojourn included four half-centuries and one century that defined their story. In his first-class career, Jotin has scored 811 runs at an average of 38.61. So back him to deliver once again for the side.
Sikkim vs Manipur Best Bowlers
Ankur Malik to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Ankur Malik was the highest wicket-taker for Sikkim in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, having scalped 23 wickets at an average of 31.04. He was a relentless workhorse, who also scored 311 runs with the bat at an average of 38.87. So there is a lot of potential in this market and you should bet on it immediately.
Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Bishworjit Konthoujam was the pick of the bowlers for Manipur in the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy, having taken 18 wickets at an average of 21.94. One of the most consistent bowlers in Manipur, Konthoujam has grabbed 121 wickets at an average of 28.92 in his first-class career. So what are you waiting for?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
SIK
- SIK to Win - 2.35 (Parimatch)
- MAN to Win - 1.52 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments