Facts: Tamil Nadu spinner Sai Kishore has picked 38 wickets in his last seven first-class matches

Chandigarh batter Manan Vohra has scored 510 runs in his last 10 FC matches at an average of 39.23

Tamil Nadu opener Sai Sudharsan has scored 295 runs at an average of 147.50 in two matches of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Chance of Winning

Elite Group A table-toppers Tamil Nadu and second-placed Chandigarh will lock horns in the sixth round match. Tamil Nadu haven't lost any of their five matches so far. They have won two games, and settled for draws twice. Chandigarh, on the other hand, have won three games, and lost two matches.

Chandigarh lost their last match against Saurashtra by an innings and 59 runs. On the flip side, Tamil Nadu hammered Railways by an innings and 25 runs in their last encounter. They are the only side apart from Chhattisgarh - who have drawn each of their five matches- to not lose a match.

The power-packed red-ball team of Tamil Nadu once again have a very solid chance of beating Chandigarh. The depth in Tamil Nadu is excellent, they have a very handy all-rounder, and able bowler to do the job for their team, and extend the lead at top. Chandigarh found the going really tough against a quality Saurashtra bowling attack in their last match. They were bundled out for 249 and 223. There are not many recognised batters in the Punjab camp, whereas Tamil Nadu have the likes of Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Shankar. The bowling group also has an ace spinner in Sai Kishore. Tamil Nadu thrashed Chandigarh by an innings and 293 runs last year, and they once again look set for another victory.

Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 70%

Chandigarh chance of winning - 30 %

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Betting Tips

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shahrukh Khan will be a player to watchout for in the upcoming. He opened in the last match against Railways and scored 86 runs in Tamil Nadu's only innings. He has scored 195 runs at an average of 39, and also picked a wicket this season. Overall, the right-hander has featured in 16 first-class matches and scored 787 runs at an average of 39.35, and picked four wickets. Shahrukh scored unbeaten 132 runs in his last outing, a List A fixture against UP, and would be high on confidence against Chandigarh.

Chandigarh opener Arslan Khan has been in fine form in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. In the five matches so far, he has scored 309 runs at an average of 38.62. He scored 42 runs in the first innings of his Chandigarh's last match against Saurashtra. The 25-year-old has registered three ducks in his last three white-ball outings for Chandigarh, and he would be desperate to get back to form. He has played a total of 29 first-class matches and scored 1554 runs at an average of 39.84.

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction

Thursday's match between Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh would be the first one to be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Tamil Nadu had elected to bat first against Punjab at the venue last season. They won the match by nine wickets. Team winning the toss could opt to bat once again.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Salem, Tamil Nadu on Thursday, January 23. With a humidity level of 65 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 6 km/h. It could be partly cloudy on Day 3 and Day 4.

Tamil Nadu Player List

N Jagadeesan (c & wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Vijay Shankar, Andre Siddarth C, Shahrukh Khan, S Ajith Ram, Lakshay Jain S, Mohamed Ali, Sonu Yadav, Gurjapneet Singh, Pranav Ragavendra, Suresh Lokeshwar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, Baba Indrajith, Manimaran Siddharth, Boopathi Kumar

Tamil Nadu Playing XI









Sai Sudharsan Batter N Jagadeesan (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Pradosh Paul Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder Sai Kishore (CAP) All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler Sonu Yadav Bowler M Mohammed Bowler











Tamil Nadu Recent Form

Tamil Nadu won their last match against Railways by an innings and 25 runs. Their previous three matches against Assam, Chandigarh, and Delhi ended in a draw. They kicked off their campaign with an innings and 70-run win over Saurashtra.

Chandigarh Player List

Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Manan Vohra (c), Ankit Kaushik, Raj Bawa, Mayank Sidhu (wk), Aayush Sikka, Jagjit Singh, Vishu Kashyap, Nishunk Birla, Rohit Dhanda, Gurinder Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Arjit Pannu, Gaurav Puri

Chandigarh Playing XI







Arslan Khan Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Manan Vohra (CAP) Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Aayush Sikka Batter Raj Bawa Batter Mayank Sidhu (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jagjit Singh All-rounder Rohit Dhanda Bowler Vishnu Kashyap Bowler Nishunk Birla Bowler









Chandigarh Recent Form

Chandigarh lost their last match against Saurashtra by an innings and 59 runs. They won their previous three matches against Delhi, Jharkhand, and Assam. They kicked off their campaign with an 181-run defeat at the hands of Railways.

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head Record

Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh have played just one Ranji Trophy game till date. In the 2024 match, Tamil Nadu emerged victorious by an innings and 293 runs.

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Odds

Tamil Nadu opening partnership to be over 19.5

Shahrukh Khan and N Jagadeesan stitched a 137-run stand for Tamil Nadu in the only innings against Railways. Suresh Lokeshwar opened with Jagadeesan in the match against Assam, and partnered for 13 runs in the first innings and 19 in the second innings. The duo partnered for 12 and seven runs in the second-last match against Chhattisgarh. In the fourth-last match the opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan forged an 168-run opening stand against Delhi in the only innings. The duo partnered for 172 runs against Saurashtra in the first match. It's quite obvious that the pair of Sudharsan and Jagadeesan are in fine form and enjoy each other's company, and the not very impressive bowling unit of Chandigarh can be at the receiving end against them.

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh India null, null Tamil Nadu Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Chandigarh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.35 Bet Now!

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Top Batters

N Jagadeesan to be the top batter for Tamil Nadu

N Jagadeesan has been extremely consistent for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. He is currently their leading run-scorer with 453 runs in five matches (seven innings) at an average of 75.50. He has slammed two hundreds and three fifties so far. The right-hand batter was also in fine form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with scores of 65, 21, 46*, 6 and 165 in his last five innings. Overall, he has featured in 49 first-class matches and scored 3152 runs at an average of 48.49.

Raj Bawa to be the top batter for Chandigarh

22-year-old budding star Raj Bawa has impressed for Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The left-hander is their leading run-scorer with 334 runs in five matches at an average of 47.71. He has hit a hundred and a fifty each this season. Chandigarh lost by an innings margin against Saurashtra, but Bawa stood tall with a counter-attacking 92 off 83 balls. Overall, he has played 10 first-class matches and scored 591 runs at an average of 45.46.

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers

Sai Kishore to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu

Eyes will be on Sai Kishore as Tamil Nadu take on Chandigarh. The retirement of R Ashwin has left the door open for a quality spinner and Kishore is definitely one of the candidates to lead India's spin attack in future. The left-arm spinner has played just two matches this season and picked four wickets at an average of 20.50. He would be leading against Chandigarh, and look to set an example for his teammates. The form is also on his side. He picked two wickets in his last match, a List A fixture, and a five-fer against Chhattisgarh prior to it. Overall, the 28-year-old has played 43 first-class matches and picked 172 wickets at an average of 24.38.

Nishunk Birla to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Nishunk Birla has been stunning with the ball for Chandigarh in the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy. The left-arm spinner has picked 32 wickets in five matches at an average of 17.46. The 20-year-old's performance in his debut season has stunned one and all. He was also impressive in the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. He picked 10 wickets in his last four matches there. With two five-fers already to his name in Ranji Trophy 20-24-25, Birla would again be aiming to leave his mark against a team like Tamil Nadu.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu to win @ 1.60 (Batery Bet)

Chandigarh to win @ 2.35 (Batery Bet) Powerhouse Tamil Nadu are the favourites to beat Chandigarh in the upcoming match of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. Tamil Nadu are on a roll, and are yet to lose a match. They are coming on the back of an innings and 25-run win against Railways. Chandigarh are already under pressure after facing an innings and 59-run defeat at the hands of Saurashtra. Tamil Nadu's batting depth, and better set of all-rounders make Tamil Nadu the favourites against Chandigarh which has only one batter averaging over 40. ‌ Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





