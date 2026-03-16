Facts: Until December 2018, Tripura had won only eight out of the 170 first-class matches they had played.

Services’ two final appearances in the history of Ranji Trophy came in back-to-back seasons between 1956 and 1958.

Tripura vs Services Chance of Winning

Tripura’s first match was abandoned without a ball being bowled, which got them off the mark. They didn’t take long to register their first win, handing Meghalaya an innings-defeat in the next match. Impressive draws to Mumbai and Baroda followed but they lost to Jammu and Kashmir in their most recent encounter.

Services have won all their games against teams below them in the table while losing matches versus teams ahead of them this season. They had a tough start to the season, drawn against Mumbai, Baroda, and Jammu & Kashmir in the first five matches. They lost all three games, but wins over Maharashtra and Meghalaya kept them in the hunt.

Tripura Chance of Winning - 65%

Services Chance of Winning - 35%

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Tripura vs Services Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala has seen two matches being played at the venue with scores of 450 or more in each game alongside another instance of 300+ runs being scored. We are backing the batters to do well in the match.

Services’ Rajat Paliwal is in great touch and we’re backing him to post a big score in Agartala. He has scored one century and two fifties in 9 innings at an average of 39 so far this season. Tripura’s opening batsman Jiwanjot Singh has scored a century and a fifty in three innings at home. He averages 114 per match this season at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium. Smart money is on him to post a respectable score once again against Services.

Tripura vs Services Match Toss Prediction

Both games played in Agartala have ended in draws with the captain that won the toss opting to bat first once and bowl first on another occasion. Tripura’s only win and both of Services’ wins came when the teams batted first. Hence, we’re backing the teams to play to their strengths and choose to bat first if they win the toss.

Weather Report

The temperature is forecast to be in the mid-twenties on all four days of the match during playing hours. High humidity between 65 and 70% could cause some trouble, but with no rain expected, we are likely to see a full game be played out in Agartala.

Tripura vs Services News & Player List

Tripura Player List

Mandeep Singh (c), Manisankar Murasingh, Joydeep Banik, Saurabh Das, Bikramkumar Das, Bikramjit Debnath, Rajat Dey, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Jiwanjot Singh, Parvez Sultan, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Sandip Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Srinivas Sharath

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Jiwanjot Singh Batter Sridam Paul Allrounder Tejasvi Jaiswal Batter Mandeep Singh Allrounder Srinivas Sharath Wicketkeeper Bikramjit Debnath Allrounder Manisankar Murasingh Allrounder Abhijit Sarkar Allrounder Rana Dutta Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura were undefeated in the first four matches of the season, albeit only winning once in that period. Their most recent game saw them lose to Jammu & Kashmir - their first defeat of the campaign.

Services News & Player List

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), Arun Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Jayant Goyat, Lovekesh Bansal, Pulkit Narang, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Arjun Sharma, Amit Shukla, Nitin Tanwar, Suraj Vashisht

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Rohilla Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Arjun Sharma Allrounder Rajat Paliwal Batter Mohit Ahlawat Wicketkeeper Pulkit Narang Allrounder Varun Choudhary Allrounder Amit Shukla Allrounder Poonam Poonia Bowler Nitin Tanwar Bowler

Services Team Form

All of Services’ matches have seen results with the team not drawing any game. They have won two matches and lost three to reach fourth spot in Group A.

Tripura vs Services Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other twelve times in the history of Ranji Trophy. Services lead the head-to-head record with 5 wins as compared to Tripura’s two.

Head to Head

Tripura: 2

Services: 5

Draw: 5

Tripura vs Services Betting Odds

Tripura’s openers to outperform the Services’ opening pair

The Services openers have put together an aggregate score of 236 runs in 9 innings. While that looks decent, a bulk of that score has come from the match against Maharashtra. Excluding that game, the openers have only scored 64 in 7 innings, an average of less than 10 runs per inning. Tripura, on the other hand, average over 56 for the opening wicket with a high score of 148. Their opening partnership scores in Agartala are 55, 48*, 148. The difference is stark between the two opening pairs and we are backing the home side to do well for the first wicket.

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Tripura vs Services Top Batters

Jiwanjot Singh to be Tripura’s top batsman

The opener is having a brilliant tournament after switching allegiances from Uttarakhand to Tripura ahead of this season. Last season, he scored 373 runs in 12 innings while with Tripura, the 34-year-old is already on 285 runs despite batting in just 6 innings. With a century and a fifty already under his belt, we are backing Jiwanjot Singh to be the team’s best batter in the game.

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ top batsman

33-year-old Rajat Paliwal had a sensational tournament last season with 3 hundreds and as many fifties in 9 innings to emerge as the team’s best batsman. He has scored 353 runs in the same number of innings this campaign, but is still the most prolific batter from the Services. A big score has so far eluded him and we wouldn’t count it beyond him to post a mammoth score in Agartala.

Tripura vs Services Top Bowlers

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s top bowler

Tripura’s medium pacer, Manisankar Murasingh, is the fourth highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. In just 8 innings, he has taken 26 wickets with three 5-wicket hauls. In the last 10 Ranji Trophy matches, he has taken 50 wickets for the side. He is the danger man for Tripura and the Services batting unit will have to take extra care during his overs.

Varun Choudhary to be Services’ top bowler

Varun Choudhary has blown hot and cold in the Ranji Trophy this season. With two 5-wicket hauls and two matches where he blanked, the medium pacer has struggled for consistency. However, on his day, he can punish any batting unit and we are backing him to have a productive match in Agartala.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Tripura Tripura to Win - 1.55 (Parimatch)

Services to Win - 2.25 (Parimatch) The bookmakers are backing Tripura to win the match comfortably and we have to agree. We’re expecting a close match in Agartala, but with Services ending on the losing side. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





