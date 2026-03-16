Facts: There have been no winners so far in Ranji Trophy matches involving Hyderabad and Vidarbha with both games ending in a draw.

Tanmay Agarwal needs 138 runs to complete 5000 runs in First Class cricket, a tally he is expected to cross this season.

Vidarbha vs Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Vidarbha are the most in-form team of the tournament with five wins and a draw in six games. No other team across all four groups has managed more than 4 wins. They started the campaign with four wins in a row before drawing to Gujarat. They, however, got back to winning ways right away against Rajasthan.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, began the season with two losses and have been playing catch up ever since. While they are undefeated in their last four games, they have managed just two wins - against lowly Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh. Their final group game couldn’t have been any tougher with Vidarbha waiting for them in Nagpur.

Vidarbha Chance of Winning - 60%

Hyderabad Chance of Winning - 40%

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Vidarbha vs Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

A true batting-friendly pitch is in store for the teams for the final group stage game of the season. Five out of the 10 innings in Nagpur has seen scores above 300 including two instances of 500+ scores. We are expecting the batsmen to do well despite the match flaunting two of the highest wicket-takers in the tournament so far.

Tanmay Agarwal and Danish Malewar are our picks to post a big score in Nagpur. Hyderabad’s opener is the leading run scorer of the tournament and has five 50+ scores so far. Local boy, Danish Malewar, has already picked up a man of the match award at the venue this season and has scored a fifty or a hundred in each of the three home games they have played.

Vidarbha vs Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur is a ground that favours the batsmen. The home side has won the toss on all three occasions and opted to field first twice in their last two games. We are expecting the captain that wins the toss to follow the trend and bowl first.

Weather Report

There could be light showers for an hour or so on the first and third days of the match. Nagpur, otherwise, is forecast to be clear for a game of cricket with temperature ranging between mid-twenties to mid-thirties on the four days.

Vidarbha vs Hyderabad News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (c), Atharva Taide, Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Yash Kadam, Shubham Kapse, Akshay Karnewar, Mandar Mahale, Danish Malewar, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Siddhesh Wath, Umesh Yadav, Dhruv Shorey

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Shorey Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Danish Malewar Batter Karun Nair Batter Yash Rathod Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicketkeeper Harsh Dubey Allrounder Aditya Thakare Bowler Nachiket Bhute Allrounder Akshay Wakhare Bowler Shubham Kapse Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha have won five matches in their six group stage games to top Group B. The only match they didn’t win was a draw against Gujarat in Nagpur.

Hyderabad News & Player List

Hyderabad Player List

Tilak Varma (c), Rahul Singh, Abhirath Reddy, Tanmay Agarwal, Anikethreddy, Dheeraj Goud, Kodimela Himateja, Kartikeya Kak, Chama Milind, Saranu Nishanth, Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, Rakshan Readdi, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Aelgani Varun Goud, Rahul Buddhi

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Alegani Varun Goud Allrounder Kodimela Himateja Batter Rahul Buddhi Batter Rahul Radesh Wicketkeeper Chama Milind Bowler Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Anikethreddy Bowler Rakshan Readdi Bowler Saranu Nishanth Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad have a very even record this season with two wins, two draws, and as many losses in their six games. They will take solace in the fact that they are unbeaten in their last four games.

Vidarbha vs Hyderabad Head to Head

Hyderabad and Vidarbha have faced each other two times in First Class cricket. Both matches have ended in draws. The first time they met each other was back in 2011 in the semi-final when they drew in Nagpur. The second game between the two sides was played in Hyderabad, which, too, ended in a stalemate.

Head to Head

Vidarbha: 0

Hyderabad: 0

Draw: 2

Vidarbha vs Hyderabad Betting Odds

Both teams’ opening pairs to shine in Nagpur

Hyderabad’s opening pair of Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy have been impressive on the road. The pair has scored 152 runs in four innings away from home with a fifty in each of the two games. Vidarbha’s openers have put together 241 runs in four innings they have batted at home. This includes a partnership of 137 runs in one inning and another fifty-run stand. With the conditions heavily favouring batsmen, we are backing the two pairs to continue their form and give their respective teams a good platform to build on.

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Vidarbha vs Hyderabad Top Batters

Danish Malewar to be Vidarbha’s top batsman

Vidarbha’s top run scorer Yash Rathod has not been as effective at home and hence, we’re picking Danish Malewar to be the team’s best batter against Hyderabad. He has scored two fifties and a hundred in his three home games. The 21-year-old middle order batter, who was born in Nagpur, knows the conditions very well and we’re expecting him to shine at his home ground.

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad’s top batsman

The tournament’s leading run scorer, Tanmay Agarwal, is expected to shine in Nagpur. He comes into the match with a 177-run knock against Himachal Pradesh, which was his third century of the tournament. He has scored 792 runs in ten innings so far at an average of nearly 80.

Vidarbha vs Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’s top bowler

The leading wicket taker of the tournament is a default pick to be the best bowler from his side in the final group game of the season. Harsh Dubey has taken 47 wickets in 6 matches, which include three 4-wicket returns and a league high five 5-wicket hauls. He comes into the match having taken 10 wickets against Himachal Pradesh in the team’s most recent game.

Tanay Thyagarajan to be Hyderabad’s top bowler

Left arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan has taken 32 wickets so far this season to become the team’s best bowler this campaign. He has taken 9 wickets in just three innings away from home and with the pitch supporting spinners, will be Hyderabad’s key weapon.