Facts: In just eight matches, Shardul Thakur has taken 33 wickets at an average of 19.96 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy

Harsh Dubey has scalped 59 wickets in just eight matches at an average of 15.06

Yash Rathod has scored 728 runs at an average of 52.00, with four centuries and two half-centuries to his name

Vidarbha vs Mumbai Chance of Winning

There was no end to the thrill provided by Vidarbha this season. They were easily the most dominant side in the entire Ranji Trophy this year and are yet to lose a single game. The likes of Karun Nair, Harsh Dubey, and Yash Rathod have given them enough reasons to smile - and they would be eager to showcase the same level of maturity in the upcoming clash as well.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have a bumpy ride. Even though the final results didn’t show that in real terms, Shardul Thakur had turned saviour for Mumbai on more than one occasion to save them from blushes. Even though the likes of Jaiswal or Rohit won’t be there, the team have enough qualities in their arsenal to dominate the proceedings.

VID’s chance of winning is 42%

MUM’s chance of winning is 58%

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Vidarbha vs Mumbai Betting Tips

Harsh Dubey has been a standout performer, picking up crucial wickets with his crafty spin, while Aditya Sarwate’s experience adds firepower to the spin unit. On the other side, Shardul Thakur has often been Mumbai’s go-to man in crunch situations. But if you’re looking for solid bets, don’t forget Sarfaraz Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Karun Nair.

Vidarbha vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur has generally favored teams batting first, with seven out of nine matches, since January 2020, going in their favor. The average first-innings total here stands at 274. Notably, the venue has the highest successful chase of 397.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain for the semi-final match between Vidarbha and Mumbai, although it would be little hot with the humid level increasing. The condition will be good for batting, with more help for spinners later on.

Vidarbha Player List

Dhruv Shorey, Atharva Taide, Danish Malewar, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Harsh Dubey, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Parth Rekhade, Aman Mokhade, Nachiket Bhute, Shubham Kapse, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Karnewar, Siddhesh Wath, Mandar Mahale, Yash Kadam, Praful Hinge

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Shorey Batter Atharva Taide Batter Danish Malewar Batter Karun Nair Batter Parth Rekhade All-rounder Yash Rathod Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Harsh Dubey All-rounder Aditya Thakare Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Akshay Wakhare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha won six out of seven games in the league stage before riding on the momentum to beat Tamil Nadu by close to 200 runs. They’re going to be the most ingenious side in the ongoing tournament and there will hardly be any impediment to locking that chance.

Mumbai Player List

Ayush Mhatre, Siddhesh Lad, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Akash Anand (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shams Mulani, Amogh Bhatkal, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Sylvester DSouza, Mohit Avasthi, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Hardik Tamore, Royston Dias, Shreyas Gurav

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Amogh Bhatkal Batter Siddhesh Lad Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Akash Anand Wicket-keeper Suryansh Shedge All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Tanush Kotian Bowler Sylvester D’ Souza Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai won their quarter final encounter against Haryana comfortably, winning the game by a massive 152 runs. The likes of Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, and Ajinkya Rahane are in terrific form, something that Mumbai can capitalize on.

Vidarbha vs Mumbai Head-To-Head

Vidarbha and Mumbai have faced off three times in First-Class cricket, with Vidarbha winning only once in 2018. The last time both sides met was back in 2024 when Mumbai won by 169 runs.

Vidarbha vs Mumbai Betting Odds

Vidarbha to take the first innings lead @ (Batery)

There is a good reason to argue for this. When it comes to first-inning dominance, Mumbai and Vidarbha sit at opposite ends of the spectrum. While Vidarbha secured five first-innings leads so far, Mumbai are normally good in the second innings, delivering goods when it mattered the most. So I don’t see that changing, especially the way Yash Rathod and Karun Nair are batting for them in the first innings.

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Vidarbha vs Mumbai Best Batters

Yash Rathod to be Vidarbha’s best batter (Batery)

Yash Rathod has scored 728 runs at an average of 52.00, with four centuries and two half-centuries to his name. The highest run-scorer for Bengal, Rathod is a prolific batter in domestic cricket for the last couple of years, scoring 1273 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 47.14. Go ahead and bet on him.

Siddhesh Lad to be Mumbai’s best batter (Batery)

Mumbai’s crisis man, Siddhesh Lad, has scored 565 runs at an average of 70.62, with a couple of centuries and half-centuries each. Lad has been a tall run-maker in first-class cricket, having managed 4812 runs at an average of 41.84, with 10 centuries and 29 half-centuries along the way. So be sure that this is going to be an impactful addition to your markets.

Vidarbha vs Mumbai Best Bowlers

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’s best bowler (Batery)

Harsh Dubey is head and shoulders above everyone in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, having scalped 59 wickets in just eight matches at an average of 15.06. The second-best bowler, Aaquib Nabi has taken 44 wickets of his own, and the gulf tells you why one needs to bet a huge amount of money on Dubey to dominate against Mumbai.

Shardul Thakur to be Mumbai’s best bowler (Batery)

In just eight matches, Shardul Thakur has taken 33 wickets at an average of 19.96 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Thakur, who took six wickets in the first innings against Haryana in the QF, has taken 296 wickets in first-class cricket at an average of 27.26. Trust Thakur to become effective in the semis and bring a lot of value to the table.