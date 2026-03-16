Facts: Vidarbha are unbeaten in their last five matches against Rajasthan.

Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey is the leading wicket-taker in the season with 37 scalps to his name.

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Vidarbha will aim to shrug off the setback suffered in the final after dominating the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a return to the Ranji Trophy with a game against Rajasthan in Jaipur. Ahead of the break, the team had registered four wins and a draw in their five games to top the group with 28 points. Wins over Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh were followed by a high-scoring draw against Gujarat.

Their opponents, Rajasthan, are also undefeated in the group stage. However, they have only won once in five games with the other four matches ending in a draw. They beat Himachal Pradesh away from home in Dharamsala while drawing to Puducherry, Gujarat, Hyderabad, and Uttarakhand. Their task of getting out of the rut of draws gets tough with the visit of the table toppers up next.

Vidarbha Chance of Winning - 60%

Rajasthan Chance of Winning - 40%

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Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

We are backing Mahipal Lomror to go big in the match. The middle order batsman scored an unbeaten 300 the last time he took to the field in the longer format. He is the leading run scorer for the team and has the highest average among all batsmen who have scored over 200 runs in the tournament.

Karun Nair is our pick to go big for Vidarbha. The batsman had a stellar outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and while he failed to score what became a customary century in the final, he will be high on confidence after finishing the List A tournament as the leading run scorer. He has scored 208 runs in two innings in the last two matches in the Ranji Trophy and we’re backing him to be among the team’s top run scorers once again.

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

Out of the three games played at the venue, Rajasthan won the toss twice and opted to field first. Hyderabad was the only team to bat first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium so far this season. We’re backing the team that wins the toss to field first and try to restrict their opponents from posting an imposing total.

Weather Report

The first three days of the match will be quite hazy with the sun coming out on the 26th of January. The temperature is forecast to hover between 12 and 24 degrees celsius during match hours in the first three days with the mercury rising up to 28 degrees celsius on the final day. There is no rain expected so getting a result would be possible in the match.

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (c), Atharva Taide, Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Yash Kadam, Shubham Kapse, Akshay Karnewar, Mandar Mahale, Danish Malewar, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Siddhesh Wath, Umesh Yadav, Dhruv Shorey

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Allrounder Dhruv Shorey Batter Danish Malewar Batter Karun Nair Batter Yash Rathod Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicketkeeper Harsh Dubey Allrounder Nachiket Bhute Allrounder Akshay Wakhare Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler Praful Hinge Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

The in-form team of the tournament alongside Baroda, Vidarbha have won 4 games out of five so far this season. Their most recent match saw them share the points with Gujarat in Nagpur.

Rajasthan News & Player List

Rajasthan Player List

Deepak Hooda (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Kukna Ajay Singh, Arafat Khan, Bharat Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Ram Chouhan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Mahipal Lomror, Kunal Singh Rathore, Manav Suthar, Abhijeet Tomar, Zubair Ali, Shubham Garhwal

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Ram Chouhan Batter Mahipal Lomror Allrounder Deepak Hooda Allrounder Zubair Ali Allrounder Kartik Sharma Batter Bharat Sharma Wicketkeeper Deepak Chahar Bowler Kukna Ajay Singh Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Aniket Chaudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan have won only one match in the five games they have played in the Ranji Trophy this season. Crucially, they are yet to be beaten. They have managed three draws at home alongside a stalemate in Dehradun.

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other 52 times in the Ranji Trophy. Rajasthan lead the head to head record with 24 wins while Vidarbha have managed just 9 victories. While 1 match was abandoned, there have been 18 draws between the two sides. Interestingly, Vidarbha are unbeaten in their last 5 games against Rajasthan, having won three matches.

Head to Head

Vidarbha: 9

Rajasthan: 24

Draw: 18

Abandoned: 1

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan

Rajasthan are notoriously slow starters, losing their opening wicket early plenty of times in the season. They have managed to score a fifty for the opening wicket just once this season and average just over 23 runs for the opening wicket so far this season.

Their opponents, Vidarbha, may have failed to get in the double digits thrice in eight innings, they have a high score of 137 for the opening wicket. They have managed to score a fifty as well while their most recent game saw them put together a 44-run partnership. We are backing them to outperform the Rajasthan openers in Jaipur.

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Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Yash Rathod to be Vidarbha’s top batsman

With 480 runs in 8 innings, Yash Rathod is Vidarbha’s leading run scorer at this stage of the tournament. The 24-year-old has smashed 3 hundreds and one fifty already and will be looking to join the 500-run club sooner rather than later.

Mahipal Lomror to be Rajasthan’s top batsman

In just 6 innings, Rajasthan’s middle order batsman Mahipal Lomror has scored 529 runs including a tournament leading score of 300 in the previous match. The 25-year-old has smashed two centuries and one fifty already and will be carrying the burden of scoring the bulk of the team’s runs against Vidarbha.

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’s top bowler

Young spinner Harsh Dubey has emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy with 37 wickets to his name in just five games. In 6 of his 10 innings, he has returned with 4 or more wickets to help Vidarbha top Group B undefeated.

Aniket Chaudhary to be Rajasthan’s top bowler

Aniket Chaudhary has taken 22 wickets in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy so far to emerge as the team’s most prolific bowler this season. The experienced medium pacer, who was the team’s leading wicket-taker in the 2023/24 campaign as well, was responsible for 6 dismissals in his last game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Vidarbha Vidarbha to Win - 1.75 (Batery)

Rajasthan to Win - 2.07 (Batery) We’re going by the saying, “A wounded tiger is a dangerous beast” and backing Vidarbha to get over their disappointment of the loss in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final with a win over their hosts, Rajasthan. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





