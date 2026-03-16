Facts: Rajat Patidar has scored 5120 runs at an average of 44.52 with 15 centuries and 26 half-centuries to his name

In first-class cricket, he has taken 114 wickets at an average of 28.04, with six four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls in the format

Yash Rathod has amassed 1879 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 55.26

Vidarbha vs Rest of India Chance of Winning

Vidarbha were the most dominant side in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy and in no uncertain terms, they secured the kind of mileage that would make them stand out. With seven wins in eight games in the league stage and a kind of domineering run in the knockout stages to become eventual champions, it has become clear that they wouldn’t want to let it slide away at all. You bet on Akshay Karnewar, Aditya Thakare, anish Malewar, Harsh Dubey, and Yash Rathod to make a difference and most certainly, they will.

On the other hand, it would be stupid to take Rest of India lightly at all. They perhaps have the most exciting talent available at this moment in the country. If Rajat Patidar doesn’t get you, then Ruturaj Gaikwad will. If Yash Dhull isn’t enough, Abhimanyu Easwaran can step in. Both Khaleel Ahmed and Akash Deep are good enough to rattle any opposition.

VID’s chance of winning is 45%

ROI’s chance of winning is 55%

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Vidarbha vs Rest of India Betting Tips

Bet on Rajat Patidar - he is in terrific red-ball form right now, and backing him to perform should reward us handsomely. Tanush Kotian is another excellent pick, offering value with both bat and ball, given his widely acclaimed all-round abilities. As for Yash Dubey, there’s no doubt in my mind - he’s a must-have.

Vidarbha vs Rest of India Match Toss Prediction

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur is one of the most batting-friendly venues in the country, with the average first innings score at the venue being 398 in the last three years.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain during the match between Vidarbha and Rest of India and the residual impact of the low pressure created over the Arabian sea, that resulted in some heavy rain in the Central India in the last few days, will not have a major bearing.

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (C & WK), Yash Rathod (VC), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Danish Malewar, Harsh Dubey, Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Shivam Deshmukh (WK), Praful Hinge, Dhruv Shorey

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Yash Rathod Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicket-Keeper Harsh Dubey All-rounder Darshan Nalkande All-rounder Akshay Karnewar Bowler Parth Rekhade Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha secured seven wins from eight league games last year and dominated the knockout stages - before drawing the finale against Kerala. On the basis of first innings lead, Vidarbha emerged as the champions.

Rest of India Player List

Rajat Patidar (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Yash Dhull Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Shaikh Rasheed Batter Ishan Kishan Wicket-Keeper Tanush Kotian All-Rounder Manav Suthar Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Gurnoor Brar Bowler

Rest of India Team Form

Rest of India suffered a loss at the hands of Mumbai in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy thanks to a century by Tanush Kotian.

Vidarbha vs Rest of India Head-To-Head

Vidarbha and Rest of India have faced each other twice in the Ranji Trophy, with Vidarbha emerging triumphant.

Vidarbha vs Rest of India Betting Odds

Rest of India to have a good opening partnership (Parimatch)

Rest of India have two incredible openers in the form of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ruturaj Gaikwad in their squad. Both are accomplished batters, with stunning records to their name. While Easwaran averages 48.67 in the first-class format, Gaikwad averages 43.56, which justifies his agency. So back them to do well for the Rest of the India side in the Irani Cup.

Vidarbha vs Rest of India Best Batters

Yash Rathod to be Vidarbha’s best batter (Parimatch)

Yash Rathod is perhaps one of the most underrated yet consistent batters going around in domestic cricket, having racked up piles of runs to his name. He has amassed 1879 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 55.26. Recently, in the Duleep Trophy, he scored 194 runs in an innings for Central Zone to back up his 960-run Ranji Trophy season last year. So expect him to do well this time as well.

Rajat Patidar to be Rest of India’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rajat Patidar knows how to bat big and how to bat long. In his first-class career, the Madhya Pradesh batter has scored 5120 runs at an average of 44.52 with 15 centuries and 26 half-centuries to his name. His 101, 13, 125, 66, and 77 in the last five innings of the Duleep Trophy ensure that he is there for a long haul.

Vidarbha vs Rest of India Best Bowlers

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Harsh Dubey made the balls talk in the last season’s Ranji Trophy, ending up as the highest wicket-taker and his records in red-ball cricket make it clear why he is such an important player to every team he plays for. In his first-class career, Dubey has taken 111 wickets at an average of 22.66, with eight five-wicket hauls to his credit.

Tanush Kotian to be Rest of India’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Tanush Kotian is fresh off a stint with the Indian squad, and even though he didn’t get a game, he has been one of the best Indian bowlers lately. In first-class cricket, he has taken 114 wickets at an average of 28.04, with six four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls in the format.