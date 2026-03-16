Facts: In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Rathod has accumulated 603 runs at an average of 50.25, with three centuries and a couple of fifties

Jagadeesan has done justice to his talent this season, scoring 634 runs at an average of 63.40, which includes two centuries and five fifties

He has taken 55 wickets at an average of 14.50, with six five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls

Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

What Vidarbha have been able to do this year has been incredible. Winning six games out of seven is incredible, and they have achieved it on the back of a strong dominant record that transfuses the overall demand process. Vidarbha have a strong all-around attack, which has further made the VCA Stadium a successful fort for them.

On the other hand, if not on the same level, Tamil Nadu have done well this season. Despite not being a red-ball powerhouse, Tamil Nadu managed to top the Elite Group D to end up with 25 points. The Sai Kishore-led team have the likes of N Jagadeesan, Pradosh Paul, Vijay Shankar, and S Ajith Ram - who have been incredible with the bat and ball.

Vidarbha’s chance of winning is 55%

Tamil Nadu’s chance of winning is 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

If you really want to make money, go bet on Yash Rathod and Akshay Wadkar. They are two pillars of Vidarbha this season, but what makes them such a class unit is the bowling they have. Harsh Dubey seems to be from another planet this season, and Vidarbha can do much by believing on him more. Akshay Wakhare can be trusted to deliver as well. S Ajith Ram from Tamil Nadu has been terrific with the ball and you need to bet big on him.

Match Prediction Best Odds Vidarbha Opening partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Tamil Nadu Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur has hosted eight first-class matches since January 2020, and the batting first team have won six games as compared to two wins by the chasing side. The average first innings score at the venue has been 264/10, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 261/10.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain during the clash between Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu in Nagpur. During the match between India and England, the weather remained consistent, and no player had to battle scorching heat. So expect a similar situation in the next match.

Vidarbha Player List

Dhruv Shorey, Atharva Taide, Danish Malewar, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Harsh Dubey, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Parth Rekhade, Aman Mokhade, Nachiket Bhute, Shubham Kapse, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Karnewar, Siddhesh Wath, Mandar Mahale, Yash Kadam, Praful Hinge

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Shorey Batter Atharva Taide Batter Danish Malewar Batter Karun Nair Batter Parth Rekhade All-rounder Yash Rathod Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Harsh Dubey All-rounder Aditya Thakare Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Akshay Wakhare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha have won six out of seven games in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, finishing the group stage on a high. They aim to carry that momentum forward and win the upcoming clash to secure a spot in the semis.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Mohamed Ali, N Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, Andre Siddarth C, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Lakshay Jain S, S Ajith Ram, M Mohammed, Trilok Nag, Boopathi Kumar, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Sonu Yadav, Suresh Lokeshwar, Manimaran Siddharth, Sai Sudharsan, Gurjapneet Singh, Pranav Ragavendra

Predicted Playing XI

Mohamed Ali All-rounder N Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Pradosh Paul Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Andre Siddarth C Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder M Mohammed Bowler S Ajith Ram Bowler Lakshay Jain S Bowler Trilok Nag Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Tamil Nadu finished at the top of the Elite Group D points table, with a total of 25 points. In seven games, they secured three wins and three draws, apart from losing one game.

Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu Head-To-Head

Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu have faced each other twice in the Ranji Trophy, with both matches ending in draws.

Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Vidarbha to take the first innings lead @ (Batery)

Vidarbha have taken the first-innings lead in six out of seven matches this season, and they did so on the back of a stunning batting order who are not ready to leave an inch for the other team. With an attacking bowling line-up led by Harsh Dubey, Vidarbha have all bases covered to take charge of the opposition. So stay assured and focus on the outcome.

Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu India Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, null Vidarbha Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Tamil Nadu Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Yash Dubey to be Vidarbha’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Yash Dubey has been scoring at a rate that would put even the best batters to shame. In seven games, he has accumulated 603 runs at an average of 50.25, with three centuries and a couple of fifties. In his career, Rathod has managed 1148 runs at an average of 45.92, with four centuries and five fifties to fall back upon. Trust him to do well in the upcoming clash.

N Jagadeesan to be Tamil Nadu’s best batter (Batery)

N Jagadeesan has traditionally been a tall run-maker in the format, and he has done justice to his talent this season, scoring 634 runs at an average of 63.40, which includes two centuries and five fifties. In his first-class career, Jagadeesan has 3333 runs at an average of 48.30, so the current performance is not entirely unexpected.

Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Harsh Dubey has been taking wickets like plucking apples in the garden. He has taken 55 wickets at an average of 14.50, with six five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. In his first-class career, Dubey has 83 wickets at an average of 18.85 and an economy rate of 2.91. He has it in him to dismantle Tamil Nadu and beware of that.

R Sai Kishore to be Tamil Nadu’s best bowler (Batery)

R Sai Kishore has been a rock in the Tamil Nadu side, having dominated the proceedings year after year, with a level of maturity that was unbeknownst to many. In the ongoing season, he has 19 wickets in four matches at an average of 14.57. In his red-ball career, the Tamil Nadu spinner has taken 187 wickets at an average of 23.47. So trust him to deliver big-time.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Vidarbha Vidarbha to Win - 2.05 (Batery)

Tamil Nadu to Win - 1.77(Batery) A strong all-around attack, a dominant record at home, and the presence of Karun Nair make Vidarbha a major contender for the title this season. Hence, with no uncertainty, we conclude that they are the favourites ahead of their clash against Tamil Nadu, which starts on Sunday. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





