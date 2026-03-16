Facts: With 137 runs, Habibur Sohan is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh A in this campaign.

With 201 runs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the leading run scorer for India A in this campaign.

Bangladesh A vs India A Chance of Winning

Bangladesh A dominated the group stages this season. In the last game they struggled against Sri Lanka A as they eventually lost the game by six runs. Even though they lost the last game, Bangladesh A were excellent in the first two games as they ended up at the top of the table.

India A were dominant last season but haven’t found consistency so far this season even though they have managed to make the playoffs. In the last game they needed a win to make the playoffs and they beat Oman. As per our calculations, India A are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A’ chances of winning - 16%

India A’ chances of winning - 84%

Bangladesh A vs India A Prediction & Tips 2025

Akbar Ali headed into this campaign in brilliant form and he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. So far he has scored 66 runs and we expect him to make a big impact and score well in the upcoming game.

Priyansh Arya headed into this tournament after a brilliant run in the T20 format but has found it difficult thus far. So far this season he has scored 30 runs in three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Bangladesh A vs India A Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue.The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain 30C 27Km/hr

Clear No Rain 30C 27Km/hr

Bangladesh A and India A Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing BANG IND First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Bangladesh A Team Form

Bangladesh A head into this game after a defeat against Sri lanka A. They have two wins in three games thus far.

India A Team Form

India A needed a win in the final group game against Oman and they won the match by six wickets and made the Semifinals.

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Bangladesh A vs India A Top Batters

Habibur Sohan to be Bangladesh A’ top batter

Habibur Sohan continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 27 off 14 balls. With 137 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh A which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be India A’ top batter

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 201 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A vs India A Top Bowlers

Ripon Mondol to be Bangladesh A’ top bowler

Ripon Mondol was expensive in the last game but still bagged two wickets against Sri Lanka A. With seven wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gurjapneet Singh to be India A’ top bowler

Gurjapneet Singh, much like other bowlers, has struggled for consistency but still has showcased moments of brilliance. He is the leading wicket taker for India A which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.