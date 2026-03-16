Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Match Prediction
PAK
65%
Chance of Winning
SRI
35%
Parimatch
T20i
West End Park International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 212 runs, Maaz Sadaqat is the leading run scorer for Pakistan A in this campaign.
- With 101 runs, Nuwanidu Fernando is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka A in this campaign.
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Chance of Winning
Pakistan A were sublime in the group stages this season, they remain the only team with a perfect record in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. In the last match they went head to head against United Arab Emirates and Pakistan A won the game with nine wickets to spare.
Sri Lanka A did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Afghanistan A but managed to turn things around as they ended the group stages with back to back wins and ended up second on the table. As per our calculations, Pakistan A are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Pakistan A’ chances of winning - 65%
- Sri Lanka A’ chances of winning - 35%
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Prediction & Tips 2025
Mohammad Naeem has struggled to make an impact this season as he has scored 26 runs in three matches. In the last game Naeem scored six against UAE which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Lasith Croospulle has had an underwhelming campaign this season as he has scored 23 runs in three matches. In the last match he scored nine which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A Player List
We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.
Team Form
Pakistan A Team Form
Pakistan A were sublime this season as they ended the group stages with three wins in three games.
Sri Lanka A Team Form
Sri Lanka A lost the opening game but bounced back with back to back wins and made the Semifinals this season.
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A
T20i
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, null
Pakistan A
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sri Lanka A
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Top Batters
Maaz Sadaqat to be Pakistan A’ top batter
Maaz Sadaqat was impressive once again as he scored 37 off 15 balls in the last outing. So far this season he has scored 212 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nuwanidu Fernando to be Sri Lanka A’ top batter
Nuwanidu Fernando did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka A in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Top Bowlers
Saad Masood to be Pakistan A’ top bowler
Saad Masood did not play the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been impressive this season and has bagged four wickets and two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dunith Wellalage to be Sri Lanka A’ top bowler
Dunith Wellalage was sublime in the last game against Bangladesh A as he bagged three wickets and with six wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan A
- Pakistan A to win - 1.52 (Parimatch)
- Sri Lanka A to win - 2.36 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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