England vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

After a forgettable 2024 campaign, where England lost both their games and eventually succumbed to Oman in the Bowl Final, the Joe Denly-led side will be determined to set the record straight this year. With a balanced squad featuring George Hill, Dan Mousley, and James Coles, England finally seem to have the right blend of all-rounders to handle the Sixes format.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates come into this edition with confidence. They won one and lost one in 2024 before bowing out in the Plate Final against South Africa. With skipper Harshit Kaushik at the helm, and seasoned campaigners like Khalid Shah, Nilansh Keswani, and Muhammad Farooq, the UAE possess both experience and explosiveness.

ENG’s chance of winning is 55%

UAE’s chance of winning is 45%

England vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips

Bet on Joe Denly to make a mark. The England captain has the temperament and power-hitting skills tailor-made for this format. Harshit Kaushik has been one of the UAE’s most consistent all-rounders in regional T10 leagues and betting on him will be a good idea. Furthermore, Dan Mousley’s versatility with both bat and ball gives England an upper hand as he’s expected to play the key finisher’s role for them. So you shouldn’t miss him out.

England vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok has hosted 88 Hong Kong Sixes matches in the last 10 years, with chasing sides winning a staggering 56 of them.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts a 53% chance of precipitation on November 7 (Friday), but there is no heavy rain prediction during the match between England and the United Arab Emirates.

England Player List

Toby Albert, Thomas Aspinwall, Joe Denly (Captain), James Coles, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Ethan Brookes

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Denly All-rounder Thomas Aspinwall Batter Ethan Brookes Wicket-Keeper Toby Albert All-rounder George Hill All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder James Coles Bowler

England Team Form

England’s 2024 campaign was one to forget - two losses in two group matches, followed by a defeat to Oman in the Bowl Final.

United Arab Emirates Player List

Khalid Shah, Nilansh Keswani, Saghir Khan, Harshit Kaushik (Captain), Rejith Arjunan, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Zahid Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Khalid Shah Batter Harshit Kaushik All-rounder Muhammad Farooq All-rounder Muhammad Arfan Wicket-Keeper Saghir Khan Batter Rejith Arjunan Bowler Muhammad Farooq All-rounder

United Arab Emirates Team Form

The UAE showed good promise in the 2024 edition, registering one win in their two group fixtures before losing the Plate Final to South Africa.

England vs United Arab Emirates Head-To-Head

This will be only the third meeting between England and the UAE in Hong Kong Sixes history. England have won both previous encounters convincingly, their last victory coming in 2023 by 28 runs.

England vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

England to have a good opening partnership (Parimatch)

Joe Denly and Thomas Aspinwall will have the bearing to set up the score in the Hong Kong Sixes. The duo are high-impact batters in the shortest format and with the uniqueness and boundary size of the Sixes arena, they will most certainly have it easy to deliver. So back them to do well for England.

England vs United Arab Emirates Best Batters

Joe Denly to be England’s best batter (Parimatch)

A proven match-winner and natural stroke-maker, Joe Denly’s adaptability makes him England’s biggest weapon in the upcoming event. His Sixes record boasts a strike rate of 182, with an average of 26 per match, with the highest score capped at 31 in an uninterrupted. Expect him to lead from the front.

Harshit Kaushik to be United Arab Emirates’ best batter (Parimatch)

The UAE skipper has emerged as one of the Gulf region’s most consistent hitters. His fearless approach and ability to accelerate quickly have earned him success in multiple T10 leagues. Expect Kaushik to dominate the innings right from word go.

England vs United Arab Emirates Best Bowlers

James Coles to be England’s best bowler (Parimatch)

James Coles’ clever use of angles and cutters make him effective on Mong Kok’s low bounce surface. His knack for picking wickets in the middle overs makes him England’s best bet to apply pressure in the Sixes format. Expect him to do well and pick at least two wickets.

Nilansh Keswani to be United Arab Emirates’s best bowler (Parimatch)

The left-arm spinner brings variety and calm to the UAE attack. With a career economy rate of just 7.5 in Sixes cricket, he often breaks key partnerships while maintaining control. So you really need to take a strong bet on him to have your money’s worth be compounded enough.

Our Prediction

With a deeper all-round core and greater experience in pressure situations, England look slightly stronger on paper. Their balance between batting firepower and bowling discipline, with the likes of Toby Albert, Thomas Aspinwall, and Joe Denly providing them a clear edge, makes them the favorites for the last. However, they will be wary of the UAE’s top order, comprising Nilansh Keswani, Saghir Khan, and Harshit Kaushik, could still make this contest unpredictable if they fire early.