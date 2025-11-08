FACTS

The West Zone Women have lost just one of their last ten matches across formats.

The West Zone Women’s opener Kiran Navgire has recorded three 90-plus scores in her last six T20 innings.

South Zone-W vs West Zone-W Chance of Winning

South Zone Women registered a thumping 44-run win against the Central Zone Women in the last match. The experienced batter Sabbhineni Meghana top-scored with 42 runs off 31 balls to help the team post a total of 135. Then Sahana Pawar and Challuru Prathyusha claimed two wickets each to restrict the Central Zone to 91 for 9 total. With one win and one loss in the first two games, the South Zone Women are placed fifth in the points table.

Meanwhile, the West Zone Women’s last game against the North Zone was abandoned due to a wet outfield. They registered a huge 126-run win against the North East side in the opening match and remain at the top of the points table after two rounds of fixtures. Kiran Navgire smashed 112 runs off just 58 balls in the first game to record her second century in her last six innings. Considering their start to the new season, the West Zone Women are expected to register a dominant win against the South Zone Women in this game.

South Zone-W chances of winning - 40%

West Zone-W chances of winning - 60%

South Zone-W vs West Zone-W Prediction & Tips 2025

Niki Prasad, who led India Women to the U19 World Cup glory earlier this year, will be a key player for the South Zone Women in this fixture. The 20-year-old batting all-rounder scored 38 runs off 38 balls and also picked a wicket while conceding just seven runs per over in the last game. Prasad has scored 117 runs in her last five T20 innings and can be tipped to score at least 25 runs in this fixture.

The West Zone Women’s stand-in captain, Anuja Patil, displayed her all-round skills in the last game. She smashed an unbeaten 44 runs off just 28 balls while batting first and then claimed two wickets while conceding just 14 runs against the North East side. Patil has been in an excellent run of form with the ball this year, with 12 wickets in her last five T20 innings. She is likely to score at least 30 runs and take two wickets against the South Zone in the upcoming game.

South Zone-W vs West Zone-W Match Toss Prediction

Both captains are likely to bat first after winning the toss in this fixture. The pitch at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima offers a balanced surface for T20 cricket. However, the batters have been scorching big scores in the first innings this season, with the West Zone scoring a huge 200-plus total in their first game.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for sunny weather in Sovima on Saturday. There are no chances of rain before or during the play, so the fans can expect a full game without any interruption. The temperature will be at 36 degrees Celsius with 79% humidity in the air.

Clear no rain 36* no wind

Clear no rain 36* no wind

South Zone-W & West Zone-W Player List

Playing SOU WES First Team Second Team no information yet

West Zone-W Team Form

West Zone Women have won three of their last five T20 games. However, they have lost just one of their last ten matches across formats.

South Zone-W vs West Zone-W Head to Head

West Zone Women lead the head-to-head record against South Zone with two wins in two matches in T20 cricket. They registered a huge seven-wicket win while chasing a 115-run target in their most recent encounter against the South Zone.

South Zone-W vs West Zone-W Top Batters

Vrinda Dinesh to be South Zone-W’s top batter

The highly-rated young batter has scored just 17 runs in the opening two matches this season, but has been in a good run of form. She dominated the Senior T20 Trophy last month by scoring 316 runs in just nine innings for Karnataka. Dinesh also smashed an unbeaten century against Haryana Women last month and is due for a big knock in this tournament.

Kiran Navgire to be West Zone-W's top batter

The West Zone Women’s opener put on a show by scoring a sensational century against the North East Zone in the last match. Navgire displayed her big-hitting skills by smashing 112 runs off just 58 balls with the help of 13 fours and six huge sixes. She also scored a century and one big fifty in the recently concluded Senior T20 Trophy tournament and is tipped to score at least 50 runs against the South Zone on Saturday.

South Zone-W vs West Zone-W Top Bowlers

Sahana Pawar to be South Zone-W’s top bowler

The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has been in great form in T20 cricket this year. She claimed two wickets while conceding just 14 runs off her four-over spell against the Central Zone in the last game. Pawar has already picked up four wickets in the opening two matches and is one of the leading contenders to top the bowling charts at the end of this season. She has clinched 10 wickets in her last five T20 innings and is expected to pick up at least two wickets in this fixture.

Anuja Patil to be West Zone-W’s top bowler

The veteran spinner is consistently providing match-winning spells across formats this year. Patil, who boasts 48 wickets in international T20 cricket, claimed two wickets in the last game. She has picked up nine wickets in her last three T20 games and is likely to dominate the upcoming game with the ball.