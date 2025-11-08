Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China Chance of Winning

Bangladesh have managed to string together a coherent side for this unique tournament for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes, with Akbar Ali leading the charge. He will be ably supported by Abu Hider Rony, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat. They’ll ensure to have a big advantage against Hong Kong.

On the other hand, Hong Kong, China have their best strength squad available to take Bangladesh on. With Babar Hayat and Anshuman Rath being the two frontline batters in the side, Yasim Murtaza will be the man in charge. Aizaz Khan and Nasrulla Rana will further add all-round strength to the team. With all bases covered, you can hope Hong Kong can make an impact.

BAN’s chance of winning is 55%

HKG’s chance of winning is 45%

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China Betting Tips

Bet on Anshuman Rath to make a quick impact. With the former Hong Kong skipper available for the tournament, we can brace for a solid return. Babar Hayat leaves no stone unturned to make things work for Hong Kong and he’ll once again be at the thick of things. Bet on Abu Hider Rony to do well both with bat and ball. Akbar Ali will also make it work for us.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok has hosted 88 Hong Kong Sixes matches in the last 10 years, with chasing sides winning a staggering 56 of them.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts a 53% chance of precipitation on November 7 (Friday), but there is no heavy rain prediction during the match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong, China.

Bangladesh Player List

Jishan Alam, Mosaddek Hossain, Tofael Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Hider Rony, Akbar Ali (Captain, WK-Batsman), Rakibul Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Jishan Alam All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain All-rounder Akbar Ali Wicket-Keeper Tofael Ahmed All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Abu Hider Rony All-rounder Rakibul Hasan Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Placed in Group D, Bangladesh won one and lost one in the 2024 season of Hong Kong Sixes before losing the second semi-final to eventual champions, Sri Lanka.

Hong Kong, China Player List

Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza (Captain), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Anshuman Rath Wicket-Keeper Babar Hayat All-rounder Nizakat Khan All-rounder Yasim Murtaza All-rounder Aizaz Khan All-rounder Nasrulla Rana All-rounder Ehsan Khan Bowler

Hong Kong, China Team Form

Hong Kong, China won one and lost one in the Group A encounter before losing the plate semi-final to South Africa in the 2024 edition.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China Head-To-Head

Bangladesh and Hong Kong, China have faced each other six times in the Hong Kong Sixes, with Bangladesh emerging victorious in five occasions.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China Betting Odds

Hong Kong to have a good opening partnership (Parimatch)

With the rule dictating that every batter needs to be retired out at 31, unless the team exhaust all their batters, this becomes an interesting scenario for the opening partnership. Especially for Hong Kong, who have two very good openers in the form of Anshuman Rath and Babar Hayat. Both are high-impact batters, who like to take the bowlers on right from the word go and hence, betting on them is a good idea.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China Best Batters

Mosaddek Hossain to be Bangladesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Mosaddek Hossain is going to be Bangladesh’s trump card in the Hong Kong Sixes, particularly because of his high-intent batting. He has scored at a strike rate of 156 in T20 powerplays, a kind of impact he’d want to bring in to the Six-Overs-a-side tournament. With the restriction of scoring only 31 runs, there can’t be a better opportunity to go wham-bam-thank you-ma’am right from the word go.

Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong’s best batter (Parimatch)

The face of Hong Kong cricket for nearly a decade, Babar Hayat’s explosive starts define his team’s tempo. Known for his quick wrists and fearless intent, the former Hong Kong skipper has a strike rate of over 190 in Sixes tournaments. Expect him to go big early.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China Best Bowlers

Mohammad Saifuddin to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Only one bowler is allowed to bowl 2 overs for their team, and expect Mohammad Saifuddin to do the job for Bangladesh. Saifuddin’s control over slower balls and yorkers makes him a standout in the Sixes arena. His variations are tailor-made for six-ball overs where batters have no time to settle. Expect him to pick at least two key wickets.

Ehsan Khan to be Hong Kong’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ehsan Khan’s flight and guile have troubled even seasoned batters in Sixes. His knack for taking crucial wickets while maintaining control could prove decisive in a condensed format where every delivery counts. As a matter of fact, Ehsan Khan has taken seven wickets in the last two seasons of Hong Kong Sixes.

Our Prediction

Bet on Bangladesh to win. Led by Akbar Ali, who famously captained Bangladesh to victory in the ICC U19 World Cup 2020, Bangladesh have a steady mix of talents to get the better of Hong Kong. The likes of Abu Hider Rony, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat have a kind of raw mix to stand out. Hong Kong, despite playing in home conditions, will find it hard to match Bangladesh on a man-to-man basis.