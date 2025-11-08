Pakistan vs Kuwait Chance of Winning

Led by the dynamic Abbas Afridi, Pakistan have packed their lineup with explosive batting firepower and well-rounded all-round ability. Abdul Samad and Khawaja Nafay will be key figures in setting the tempo early, while Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood provide reliability in the middle overs.

Kuwait, meanwhile, return to the Hong Kong Sixes after not participating in the 2024 edition. They bring an interesting roster led by Yasin Patel, featuring aggressive batters like Bilal Tahir and Adnan Idrees, and two wicket-keeper options in Meet Bhavsar and Usman Patel. The core of their side has played extensively in T20 competitions across Asia, offering experience and composure even in a shortened format.

PAK’s chance of winning is 55%

KUW’s chance of winning is 45%

Pakistan vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Back Abdul Samad to make an immediate impact. His raw hitting ability suits the Sixes format perfectly. Similarly, Bilal Tahir thrives in early situations and if Kuwait bat first, he could be their highest scorer for them. Abbas Afridi, with his wicket-taking consistency, is a strong option for top bowler selections.

Pakistan vs Kuwait Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok has hosted 88 Hong Kong Sixes matches in the last 10 years, with chasing sides winning a staggering 56 of them.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts a 53% chance of precipitation on November 7 (Friday), but there is no heavy rain prediction during the match between Pakistan and Kuwait.

Pakistan Player List

Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Saad Masood, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shahzad, Abbas Afridi (Captain), Shahid Aziz

Predicted Playing XI

Abdul Samad Wicket-Keeper Khawaja Nafay Batter Saad Masood All-rounder Maaz Sadaqat All-rounder Muhammad Shahzad All-rounder Abbas Afridi All-rounder Shahid Aziz Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan won both group matches comfortably before advancing to the final, in which they lost to Sri Lanka in 2024.

Kuwait Player List

Bilal Tahir, Adnan Idrees, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar (WK-Batsman), Usman Patel (WK-Batsman), Yasin Patel (Captain), Mohamed Shafeeq

Predicted Playing XI

Bilal Tahir Batter Adnan Idrees Batter Ravija Sandaruwan All-rounder Meet Bhavsar Wicket-Keeper Usman Patel Batter Yasin Patel Bowler Mohamed Shafeeq All-rounder

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwaitdidn’t participate in the 2024 edition of the Hong Kong Sixes.

Pakistan vs Kuwait Head-To-Head

This will be the first official Hong Kong Sixes meetingbetween the two sides.

Pakistan vs Kuwait Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a good opening partnership (Parimatch)

Abdul Samad and Khawaja Nafay have a solid understanding of Hong Kong Sixes and know how to deliver big. As a matter of fact, Samad has a T20 powerplay strike rate of 155 and Nafay has an SR of 151. That makes it clear why backing them to do well in the Hong Kong Sixes won’t be a bad idea.

Pakistan vs Kuwait Best Batters

Abdul Samad to be Pakistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Samad’s natural ball-striking ability makes him Pakistan’s most destructive batter in the Sixes format. He has a T20 powerplay strike rate of 155, which adds allure to the innovative format where one has to go bang-bang right from the word go. Expect him to attack from ball one and push the scoring rate rapidly.

Bilal Tahir to be Kuwait’s best batter (Parimatch)

A proven top-order aggressor, Bilal Tahir loves pace on the ball and could take full advantage of the small boundaries. If he gets going early, Kuwait can challenge Pakistan more than expected.

Pakistan vs Kuwait Best Bowlers

Abbas Afridi to be Pakistan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Given that only one bowler is allowed to bowl two overs, Afridi is the obvious pick for Pakistan. His variations and cutter-heavy approach work brilliantly in short formats and as a matter of fact, he picked up two two-wicket hauls in the last edition of Hong Kong Sixes. Expect him to pick up wickets at the death.

Yasin Patel to be Kuwait’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Skipper Yasin Patel’s experience and tactical awareness make him Kuwait’s spearhead with the ball. His ability to change pace makes him a threat, especially on low-bounce surfaces.

Our Prediction

This is as clear as daylight. Pakistan’s superior squad balance, tournament experience, and more reliable batting lineup give them a clear advantage heading into this contest. Kuwait’s best chance lies in scoring quickly upfront and disrupting Pakistan early but the consistency gap is hard to ignore.