FACTS

With 201 runs, Cameron Bancroft is the leading run scorer for Western Australia this season. With 341 runs, Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this tournament.

Western Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning

Western Australia struggled to make an impact last season once again they have failed to make a mark this season. Western Australia are winless after three games which includes two defeats and they are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against South Australia and they managed a draw.

Unlike their opponents, Queensland have made a steady start to the campaign as they are unbeaten after three games which includes one win and two draws. In the last match, they went head to head against New South Wales and they drew the game. As per our calculations, Queensland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 38%

Queensland’ chances of winning - 62%

Western Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Tips 2025

Hilton Cartwright was solid last season and once again he has had a solid start to the campaign. So far this season, Cartwright has scored 139 runs and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Clayton had a sensational season last term as he was the leading run scorer for his side. He scored a century in the last game against New South Wales which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The team that have batted first are unbeaten in the last four matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Perth during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain 32C 19 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 32C 19 Km/hr

Western Australia and Queensland Player List

Playing WEA BUL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia have failed to show up once again this season as they are winless after three games which includes two defeats.

Queensland Team Form

Queensland have once again have had a decent start to the campaign as they have two draws and once win so far.

Western Australia vs Queensland Head to Head

Western Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’ top batter

Cameron Bancroft had a solid outing in the last game as he scored a century against South Australia. With 201 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Western Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Queensland’ top batter

Marnus Labuschagne struggled to make an impact in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and is the leading run scorer for Queensland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Matthew Kelly to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Matthew Kelly has been phenomenal this season for Western Australia as he has been consistent and with 20 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Neser to be Queensland’ top bowler

Michael Neser missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been phenomenal for Queensland in each of the last two campaigns which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.