FACTS

Across domestic short-format cricket, Shahbaz Nadeem has maintained a wicket every 13.2 balls

Robin Uthappa has maintained a powerplay strike rate of 144 across T20 leagues post-2020

This is the first Hong Kong Sixes meeting between India and Kuwait

India vs Kuwait Chance of Winning

After a disappointing 2024 campaign, in which they lost all league games and the Bowl playoff, India started the 2025 campaign on a good note by beating Pakistan in the rain-affected encounter. They carry high experience and tactical awareness this season, headlined by Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, and Stuart Binny, who understand the rhythm and risk profile of condensed formats.

Kuwait, meanwhile, returned to the Hong Kong Sixes after not participating in the 2024 edition, but ended up losing to Pakistan in a dramatic fashion. They bring an interesting roster led by Yasin Patel, featuring aggressive batters like Bilal Tahir and Adnan Idrees, and an all-rounder option in Meet Bhavsar. The core of their side has played extensively in T20 competitions across Asia, offering experience and composure even in a shortened format.

IND’s chance of winning is 55%

KUW’s chance of winning is 45%

India vs Kuwait Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted seven full matches on Day 1 of Hong Kong Sixes, with the batting first teams winning four games as compared to three games by the chasing sides.

Weather Report

Three matches were completely washed away due to rain on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, and according to Accuweather, the same will continue on Saturday as well. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in the match.

cloudy 68% cool no wind

cloudy 68% cool no wind

India & Kuwait Player List

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait didn’t participate in the 2024 edition of the Hong Kong Sixes. But in the first game of the 2025 season, they ran Pakistan really close, even though that ended up with a loss.

India vs Kuwait Head-To-Head

This is the first Hong Kong Sixesmeeting between the two sides.

India vs Kuwait Best Batters

Robin Uthappa to be India’s best batter

Robin Uthappa has maintained a powerplay strike rate of 144 across T20 leagues post-2020, driven by his early trigger movement and pick-up over extra cover. His experience in reading tempo overs gives India their best chance at structured scoring.

Bilal Tahir to be Kuwait’s best batter

A proven top-order aggressor, Bilal Tahir loves pace on the ball and could take full advantage of the small boundaries. If he gets going early, Kuwait can challenge Pakistan more than expected.

India vs Kuwait Best Bowlers

Shahbaz Nadeem to be India’s best bowler

Nadeem’s strength is forcing aerial hits against the spin angle. Across domestic short-format cricket, he has maintained a wicket every 13.2 balls, which is notable in overs where batsmen must clear the field.

Yasin Patel to be Kuwait’s best bowler

Skipper Yasin Patel’s experience and tactical awareness make him Kuwait’s spearhead with the ball. His ability to change pace makes him a threat, especially on low-bounce surfaces.