FACTS

Lokesh Bam strikes at 159.7 in the Asian T20 circuits, and his boundary percentage inside the first six balls faced is 41%

In South African T20 domestic games, Kashief Joseph has recorded 14 wickets in his last 12 matches

Nepal’s Rashid Khan has become a reliable change-of-pace bowler in local circuits, with 16 wickets in his last 12 tournament appearances

South Africa vs Nepal Chance of Winning

South Africa enter the tournament carrying strong momentum from last year, where they topped their group and went on to win the Plate Final in a dramatic fashion, beating UAE by just one run. Their side under Jordan Morris remains youthful, sharp, and tactically disciplined, with Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Blake Simpson, and Kashief Joseph offering reliable strike roles across batting and bowling phases.

Nepal, meanwhile, were one of the most polished sides in the 2024 edition, winning both group matches before losing a tight Plate Semi-Final to UAE. With Sharad Vesawkar leading again, Nepal bring structure, clarity in player roles, and well-developed short-format instincts, especially through Lokesh Bam, Sundeep Jora, and Mohammad Aadil Alam.

SA’s chance of winning is 55%

NEP’s chance of winning is 45%

South Africa vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted seven full matches on Day 1 of Hong Kong Sixes, with the batting first teams winning four games as compared to three games by the chasing sides.

Weather Report

Three matches were completely washed away due to rain on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, and according to Accuweather, the same will continue on Saturday as well. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in the match.

Cloudy 68% cool no wind

Cloudy 68% cool no wind

South Africa & Nepal Player List

Nepal Team Form

Nepal impressed in the 2024 edition, winning two out of two group stage matches before losing a tight Plate Semi-Final to the UAE. But in the first game of the league stage in the 2025 edition, they lost to Afghanistan.

South Africa vs Nepal Head-To-Head

This is the first Hong Kong Sixesmeeting between the two sides.

South Africa vs Nepal Best Batters

Jordan Morris to be South Africa’s best batter

Jordan Morris has emerged as one of South Africa’s most reliable run-setters in short formats. In emerging T20 leagues, he averages 28.4 at a strike rate of 146, with a notable 42% boundary rate in his first 12 balls faced. His strength is picking gaps early rather than swinging wildly, which is ideal for pacing six-a-side innings.

Lokesh Bam to be Nepal’s best batter

Lokesh Bam strikes at 159.7 in Asian T20 circuits, and his boundary percentage inside the first six balls faced is 41%, showing he starts fast. If Nepal are to keep pace with Afghanistan’s power play aggression, Bam will be central.

South Africa vs Nepal Best Bowlers

Kashief Joseph to be South Africa’s best bowler

Kashief Joseph excels in high-pressure situations. In South African T20 domestic games, he has recorded 14 wickets in his last 12 matches, with a wicket every 11.9 balls. His change-of-pace traps batters trying to hit across the line.

Rashid Khan to be Nepal’s best bowler

This is Nepal’s Rashid Khan, a domestic all-rounder, and shouldn’t be confused with the Afghanistan international. The Nepal all-rounder has become a reliable change-of-pace bowler in local circuits, with 16 wickets in his last 12 tournament appearances. His ability to mix seam-up and slow cutters makes him disruptive on shorter boundaries.