BFC (Brentford) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction BFC 75 % Chance of Winning MCI 25 % The last clash of the seventh match week in the Premier League promises to be interesting, as Brentford goes against Manchester City. This match will be played on 5 October at 9:00 PM IST, as Brentford takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Gtech Community Stadium. Their performances have not been up to the mark this season, which puts them 13th in the standings with just 2 wins in 6 matches. The next game is a real challenge for Brentford if they want to maintain the winning momentum. On the other hand, Manchester City has established its dominance, with 3 wins in 6 matches, which puts them 7th in the standings. Their next game against Brentford proves to be an opportunity for the team to enter the top five with another win. In its previous match, Brentford secured a win over Manchester United by 3-1, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester City secured an impressive win over Burnley by 5-1, which was a home game for the team. With both teams eager to continue their winning momentum, it will be only one of them which will be able to do the same.

Facts: The last time Brentford and Manchester City faced each other at Gtech Community Stadium, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Brentford has not won a game against Manchester City since their last win in the Premier League 2022/23 season, where they won the home game by 1-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Manchester City over Brentford, three of them have been with a clean sheet, showcasing its strong performances.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Gtech Community Stadium, Manchester City has been strong with three wins, as Brentford won one and one game ended in a draw.

Brentford vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Manchester City has been strong against Brentford in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City holds the upper hand with three wins, as Brentford have won one, and the remaining match ended in a draw.

With Manchester City having a winning momentum this season, the team also took advantage of its strong record over Brentford, enhancing its chances of winning the game. However, it should be noted that the team has gone winless in both of its last two away games, drawing against Arsenal by 1-1 and losing to Brighton by 2-1.

On the other hand, Brentford takes the home ground advantage, which might help the team to get a turnaround against Manchester City. Along with that, they have gone undefeated in the last two home games, winning against Manchester United by 3-1 and drawing against Chelsea by 2-2.

Brentford vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The last clash of the seventh match week between Brentford and Manchester City will keep the enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, as Manchester City heads to the game being the favourites to win. The team has showcased strong performances against Brentford and has also been on a winning momentum, which could help them to grab yet another win this season. On the other hand, Brentford takes home ground advantage, which might help them to get yet another unexpected win. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.67, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Brentford, with the odds of 4.90.

Manchester City didn't have a good start to the season, but they have now regained form, which puts the team 7th in the standings with 3 wins and 2 losses in 6 matches. This season, the team has scored 14 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 2.33, and they have also made 56 shots, out of which 16 shots remained on target inside the box. Having made 3021 passes, the team's XG rate stands high at 11.37 after six games. Manchester City has also improved its defence, with the team conceding 6 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1; along with 41 interceptions and 16 blocks so far.

Their forward unit has stars such as Erling Haaland, with 8 goals and an assist in 6 appearances, Jérémy Doku, with 3 assists and 123 passes, Savinho, with 30 passes and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, and Omar Marmoush, with an assist and 47 passes. To the midfield, the team will be coming with players such as Tijjani Reijnders, with a goal and 2 assists in 6 appearances, Phil Foden, with a goal and 147 passes in 4 appearances, Nico González, with 231 passes and 7 tackles in 5 appearances, Nico O'Reilly, with 129 passes and 13 tackles, Matheus Nunes, with a goal and 161 passes in 4 appearances, and Bernardo Silva, with an assist and 164 passes in 6 appearances. Manchester City has also made some improvements to its defensive side, with the help of players such as Josko Gvardiol, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Rúben Dias, with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions in 6 appearances, and John Stones, with 2 interceptions and a block in 4 appearances. Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with a clean sheet and 5 saves in 3 appearances.

Manchester City looks strong for the upcoming match against Brentford, and will be heading to the game with a star-studded line-up, which plays a crucial role in giving them an upper hand. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 10 and conceded just 6 goals, showing its overall strength. But, it should also be noted that only one of their last five games has resulted in a clean sheet. The minor issues with their defensive side might even allow Brentford to score goals and possibly make a comeback in the game. As of now, it is unlikely that Manchester City will win the next game against Brentford with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brentford has struggled to perform consistently this season, with the team holding 13th spot with 2 wins and 3 losses in 6 matches. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored 8 but conceded 10 goals, showcasing the weaknesses in its defensive side. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.50, and they have also made 48 shots out of which 23 shots remained on target inside the box. Out of two penalties, Brentford has managed to score one, and their XG rate stands high at 7.95 after six games. Their defensive side remains a concern, with the team conceding 11 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.83; still, they have 38 interceptions and 29 blocks this season.

Brentford has some strong players on the forward side, like Igor Thiago, with 4 goals and 82 passes in 6 appearances, Dango Ouattara, with a goal and 45 passes in 5 appearances, and Keane Lewis-Potter, with 81 passes and 7 tackles in 6 appearances. To the midfield, the team will be coming with players such as Mikkel Damsgaard, with a goal and 112 passes in 4 appearances, Yehor Yarmoliuk, with an assist and 198 passes in 6 appearances, Jordan Henderson, with 2 assists and 190 passes, Kevin Schade, with a goal and 81 passes, Yunus Konak, and Vitaly Janelt, with 15 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances. Moving to its defensive side, Brentford has Aaron Hickey, with 3 tackles in 4 appearances, Sepp van den Berg, with 3 tackles and 4 interceptions in 6 appearances, Nathan Collins, with 7 interceptions and 7 blocks, Michael Kayode, with 13 tackles and 5 interceptions, and Benjamin Arthur. Caoimhín Kelleher will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with 16 saves and a clean sheet in 6 appearances.

Since the next game is the seventh of the season for both Brentford and Manchester City, no player from either team currently stands at risk of suspension. But it should be noted that Brentford has already received 11 yellow cards, which makes them likely to get two more in the next game against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 22

Brentford Wins: 7

Manchester City Wins: 12

Matches are Drawn: 3

Brentford vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.90

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.67

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.